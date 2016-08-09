Editor: Keith Weir +44 20 7542 8022
TOP STORIES
China's slowing wholesale deflation takes pressure off
central bank
BEIJING - China's factory price deflation moderated further
in July, with prices falling at their slowest pace in two years,
taking pressure off the central bank to cut rates as
policymakers turn their focus to structural reforms and
ballooning credit (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Elias Glenn and Yawen Chen, 400 words)
Search for yield drives stocks higher, pound falls vs dollar
LONDON - Shares rose in Europe and Asia while sterling fell
to its weakest in a month against the dollar on the prospect of
further monetary easing following Britain's vote last month to
leave the European Union (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX),
expect by 0900/ 5 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 400 words)
Pokemon Go eludes cloning attempts by big game studios
SAN FRANCISCO - Top video game companies, caught off-guard
by the runaway success of Pokemon Go, are wrestling with how to
play catch-up to the augmented reality app that has become a
worldwide phenomenon. (NINTENDO-POKEMON/RIVALS (PIX), moved, by
Jeffrey Dastin, 740 words)
BP seeks buyers for China petchem JV stake in up to $3 bln
deal
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG - British oil major BP is seeking buyers
for its 50 percent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals joint
venture, its single largest investment in China, in a deal that
would fetch $2-$3 billion, people familiar with the matter told
Reuters. (BP-CHINA/M&A (UPDATE 1), EXCLUSIVE, PIX), moved, by
Arno Schuetze and Denny Thomas, 305 words)
COMPANIES
ANZ 9-mth profit drops, shares jump on austerity measures
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group posts a small drop
in unaudited nine-month cash profit but shares jump more than 3
percent as investors cheered the lender's commitment to shrink
in Asia to boost overall returns. (ANZ BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX), moved, by Swati Pandey, 450 words)
Developer Evergrande nudges up stake in China Vanke to 5 pct
China Vanke's new shareholder China Evergrande Group nudges
up its stake in its bigger rival to 5 percent, but investors
remain in the dark about its intentions concerning what is
already a very messy battle for control of Vanke. (CHINA
VANKE-M&A/EVERGRANDE, moved, 300 words)
India ride-hailing firm Ola sideswiped as Uber, Didi team up
in China
NEW DELHI - Didi Chuxing's acquisition of Uber's China
business last week reshapes the landscape in Asia's growing
ride-hailing sector, and leaves India's Ola more vulnerable to
attack by Uber in its $12 billion home market. (UBER-INDIA/OLA
(PIX), moved, by Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah, 700 words)
UK competition body relies on fintech for banking revolution
LONDON - Britain's competition watchdog has published its
final recommendations for boosting competition in retail banking
by 2018, relying on "revolutionary" technology to increase
choice, dismaying consumer groups who wanted faster action.
(BRITAIN-BANKS/COMPETITION (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000/ 6 AM ET,
by Huw Jones and Andrew MacAskill, 450 words)
MARKETS
Sterling slides as BoE rams home easing message
LONDON - Sterling fell half a percent to a 1-month low
against the dollar, by far the biggest mover on major currency
markets after the Bank of England's biggest hawk on policy
signalled his willingness to ease policy further (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(UPDATE 2), updating throughout the day, by Patrick Graham, 540
words)
Oil slips to $45 as glut overshadows producer action hopes
LONDON - Oil fell below $45 a barrel after rallying to a
two-week high the previous day, as concern about a supply glut
outweighed hopes of producer action to prop up prices.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler, 340
words)
Gold recovers from 1-week low on bargain hunting
Gold holds steady after recovering from one-week lows hit
the day before, with investors using the price correction to
hunt for bargains on hopes of more economic stimulus from
central banks. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), updating
throughout the day, by Sethuraman N R, 400 words)
ECONOMY
India's Rajan calls on govt to set up monetary panel soon;
holds rate
MUMBAI - At his last policy review as head of the Reserve
Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan kept key interest rates unchanged
to cool inflation running near two year highs, while also
pushing for policy panel to be formed in time for a review in
October. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 553 words)
Rising German imports narrow trade surplus at end of weak Q2
BERLIN - A rise in German imports outstripped a modest gain
in exports in June, narrowing the trade surplus as Europe's
largest economy ended the second quarter struggling to maintain
its strong momentum from the start of the year
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Carrel, 350
words)
COLUMN-Fed dependent, for sure, but who knows on what
Federal Reserve data dependency isn't what it used to be.
While there is still much talk by the Fed and its
representatives about how it will be guided by incoming economic
data, something appears to have broken down in the calculations,
with far less certainty among observers and investors over what
data leads to which policy. (MARKETS-SAFT/ (COLUMN), moved, by
James Saft, 800 words)
Australia business conditions resilient in July-NAB
SYDNEY - Australian business conditions cool a little in
July after a very strong run, though firms reported solid demand
for labour that could augur a pick up in jobs growth ahead.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 300 words)
Corporate Indonesia gears up for consumer demand revival
JAKARTA - Indonesian firms ranging from restaurant chains to
snackmakers are stepping up investment and launching new
products as improving economic conditions and easier access to
credit drive a spurt in consumer demand in the country of 250
million people. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERS (REPEAT, PIX),
moved, by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata, 500 words)
COMMODITIES
Pollution crackdown on China tin producers could spur
imports, lift prices
MELBOURNE/SHANGHAI - China could ramp up imports of refined
tin as a string of environmental inspections at smelters in the
world's top producer of the metal curbs local output.
(METALS-TIN/SMELTERS (PIX), moved, by Melanie Burton and Ruby
Lian, 450 words)