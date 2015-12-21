Editor: Bodhisattya Chakraborty +91 80 6749 4336 Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595 (All times GMT / ET) Receive this schedule by email: mediaexpress.reuters.com TOP STORIES Oil at 11-year low, election impasse hits Spanish assets LONDON - Brent crude oil continues its slide, falling to its lowest level in more than 11 years while investors dump Spanish bonds and stocks after an inconclusive general election paves the way for potentially weeks of political uncertainty. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 711 words) + See also: - GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), by Henning Gloystein, 500 words Toshiba to cut 7,000 jobs in PC and TV units, sees FY loss TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp says it will cut nearly 7,000 consumer electronics jobs after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal, in an overhaul that will streamline the sprawling conglomerate into a company focused on chips and nuclear energy. (TOSHIBA-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 300 words) ECONOMY ECB will keep easy policy for as long as necessary - Praet FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy easy for as long as necessary in light of risks such as slower growth in emerging economies, its chief economist says in an interview with a Belgian newspaper. (EUROZONE-ECB/POLICY, moved, 200 words) Japan leaves economic assessment unchanged in December TOKYO - Japan's government keeps its economic assessment unchanged in December after revised data showed the economy dodged a technical recession in the last quarter due to gains in capital expenditure. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/REPORT, moved, 200 words) China to keep economic polices accommodative in 2016 - source BEIJING - China will keep its monetary and fiscal policies accommodative in 2016, a source with the direct knowledge of the annual Central Economic Work Conference says. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words) COMPANIES Sun Pharma slumps after US issues new reprimand to India drug industry Shares in India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, skids more than 7 percent after U.S. regulators warns of standards violations at a major plant in the latest blow to India's generic drug industry. (SUN PHARM-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words) Panasonic to buy U.S. refrigeration firm Hussmann for over $1.2 bln -sources TOKYO - Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp agrees to buy a majority stake in U.S. refrigeration systems maker Hussmann from a private equity firm for over 150 billion yen, people familiar with the matter say. (HUSSMANN-M&A/PANASONIC (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words) Renesas CEO says acquisition by Infineon unlikely TOKYO- Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp's CEO says an acquisition by Germany's Infineon Technologies was unlikely as he believed its top shareholder, a government-backed fund, would not sell a majority stake to a foreign buyer.(RENESAS-M&A/INFINEON TECHNOL (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 250 words) U.S. regulator orders MUFG to improve governance-sources TOKYO - A U.S. regulator has told Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) to improve the governance of its U.S. operations, including risk management in settlement systems, sources with familiar the matter says. (MUFG-GOVERNANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words) COMMODITIES Oil patch pain drives bargain-hunters to equipment auctions EDMONTON, Alberta - In an auction room a few dozen potential bidders scan a picture of a used oil drilling rig projected on the wall while an auctioneer raises his voice to drum up enthusiasm. (CANADA-OIL/EQUIPMENT (PIX, TV), moved, by Nia Williams, 650 words)