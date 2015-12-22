Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414 Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595 (All times GMT / ET) Receive this schedule by email: mediaexpress.reuters.com TOP STORIES Japan targets growth, fiscal reform in record budget spending plan TOKYO - Japan's government is planning record spending of nearly $800 billion in the next fiscal year to shore up a fragile economy, with Tokyo also promising to rein in a bulging debt burden in a budget set to be unveiled this week. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 415 words) + See also: - JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 514 words Oil prices come off multi-year lows on winter demand hopes SINGAPORE - Oil prices edge away from multi-year lows as the northern hemisphere moves into the peak-demand winter season, but mild weather and ballooning supplies mean that prices are expected to remain generally low well into 2016. (GLOBAL-OIL/, by Henning Gloystein, 450 words) + See also: - GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 450 words ECONOMY German consumer morale improves going into the new year BERLIN - Morale among German consumers improved heading into the new year and economic expectations sees a significant upswing, a survey shows, suggesting Europe's biggest economy is set for robust consumption growth in 2016. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/GFK, moved, 450 words) Danish Q3 GDP slump deeper than thought, 2015 forecast at risk COPENHAGEN - Denmark's economy contracts by more than first thought in the third quarter, data from the country's statistics office shows, casting doubt on full-year growth forecasts. (DENMARK-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words) COMPANIES Qatar's QNB buys Greek NBG's Finansbank for 2.7 bln euros DUBAI/ATHENS - Qatar National Bank SAQ, the Gulf Arab region's largest bank, agrees with National Bank of Greece to buy the latter's entire 99.81 percent stake in Turkey's Finansbank AS for 2.7 billion euros ($2.95 billion). (FINANSBANK-M&A/QATAR NATL BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words) + See also: - EUROBANK-FAIRFAX FIN/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, 203 words COMMODITIES Australia cuts resource sector earnings as prices tumble SYDNEY - Australia slashes its price forecast for the country's No. 1 export earner iron ore by nearly 20 percent and warns that increased commodities production will only partly offset a collapse in prices. (AUSTRALIA-RESOURCES/FORECAST (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Regan, 360 words)