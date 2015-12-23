Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414 Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595 (All times GMT / ET) Receive this schedule by email: mediaexpress.reuters.com TOP STORIES Race is on: Iraq cements Asia oil market share with $1.4 bln India deal SINGAPORE - Iraq has signed deals worth $1.4 billion to ship about 160,000 barrels per day of crude to two Indian refiners in 2016, sources said, upping the ante in a race among exporters to cement their market share in Asia - the world's top oil consuming region. (IRAQ-OIL/INDIA (URGENT, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Florence Tan, 605 words) Global stocks extend rally, oil edges off 11-year low LONDON - Global stocks extended a rally into a third day on Wednesday as oil edged up from 11-year lows and the dollar eked out minor gains in trade gradually winding down for the holidays. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 435 words) See also: - GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 440 words - OIL-RALLY/LIQUIDITY, moved, by Catherine Ngai, 765 words Record highs predicted for bitcoin in 2016 as new supply halves LONDON - 2016 could prove to be the year that the price of bitcoin surges again. Not because of any dark-web drug-dealing or Russian ponzi scheme, but for an altogether less sensational reason - slower growth in the money supply. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/BITCOIN (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 750 words) ECONOMY French November consumer spending dives but resists attacks impact PARIS - French consumer spending fell the most in nearly two years in November as unseasonably warm weather held back energy and clothing purchases, official data showed on Wednesday. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 335 words) Sri Lanka to get $1 bln through FX remittances in a month- Fin Min COLOMBO - Sri Lanka will receive $1 billion through foreign exchange remittances from offshore investors within a month, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that could boost the island nation's faltering reserves. (SRI LANKA-ECONOMY/INFLOWS, moved, by Shihar Aneez, 280 words) COMPANIES Nigeria orders MTN to pay $3.9 bln fine by Dec 31 ABUJA - South African mobile phone operator MTN will have to pay a $3.9 billion fine imposed by Nigeria for failing to disconnect users with unregistered SIM cards by Dec. 31, a source in the Nigerian telecommunications regulator said on Wednesday. (NIGERIA-MTN GROUP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 165 words) Largest Dutch department store V&D granted creditor protection AMSTERDAM - Vroom & Dreesman, the largest department store chain in the Netherlands, has been granted protection from creditors after failed efforts to turn around the troubled business, the company said on Wednesday. (NETHERLANDS-RETAIL/BANKRUPTCY (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words) China says tech firms have nothing to fear from anti-terror law BEIJING - Technology companies have nothing to fear from China's new anti-terrorism law which aims to prevent and probe terror activities and does not affect their copyright, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, rebuffing U.S. criticism as unwarranted. (CHINA-SECURITY/USA (TV), moved, 455 words) COMMODITIES Chinese funds take cautious bets on short-term metals price rise HONG KONG - Some big Chinese commodity funds are positioning for a short-term uptick in metals prices despite a poor longer-term outlook, expecting supplies to tighten over the next three to six months as Beijing acts to strengthen its economy. (CHINA-METALS/FUNDS (PIX), moved, by Polly Yam, 500 words)