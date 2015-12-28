Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414 Global Picture Desk: +65 6870 3775 Global Graphics Desk: +65 6870 3595 (All times GMT / ET) Receive this schedule by email: mediaexpress.reuters.com TOP STORIES Survival of fittest for commodities shipping firms in 2016 LONDON - Shipping companies that transport commodities such as coal, iron ore and grain face a painful year ahead, with only the strongest expected to weather a deepening crisis caused by tepid demand and a surplus of vessels for hire. (COMMODITIES-SHIPPING/ (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jonathan Saul, 1,035 words) Brent, U.S. crude oil prices battle for premium in weakening market conditions SINGAPORE - International Brent and U.S. crude oil futures battle for a premium but both benchmarks fall in a market in which there is no end in sight for oversupply that has brought down prices by two-thirds since the downturn began in mid-2014. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 425 words) See also: - ENERGY-JAPAN/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words Indonesia sets new capital norms for financial conglomerates JAKARTA - Indonesia's financial regulator changes requirements around how banking and financial services conglomerates report their capital buffers in an effort to make capital risks more transparent. (INDONESIA-BANKS/REGULATIONS, moved, 285 words) COMPANIES India deal unlikely to secure Toshiba's lofty nuclear plans TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp may need to curb its ambitions in nuclear power even as it looks set to win a deal in India, battling both competition from emerging market rivals and the impact of its own deteriorating finances, industry experts say. (TOSHIBA-NUCLEAR/, moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 535 words) Japan firms cold on Abe's calls for wage hikes in 2016-survey TOKYO - Major Japanese firms plan to use their excess cash next year on capital investments and M&As rather than higher salaries, according to a Reuters poll, showing few businesses plan to heed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for wage hikes. (JAPAN-COMPANIES/, moved, 255 words) COMMODITIES End of easy money for mini-refiners splitting U.S. shale? HOUSTON - Energy companies and oil trading firms that teamed up to build several mini-refineries that convert a swelling surplus of ultra-light U.S. crude into fuels for export seemed like a pretty safe investment bet for a while. (USA-OIL/SPLITTERS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Kristen Hays, 795 words) China's capital city limits natural gas supplies amid shortage BEIJING - Beijing temporarily cuts natural gas supplies to industrial users and required public buildings to turn down the thermostat in a sign that supplies of the cleaner-burning fuel remain fragile. (CHINA-GAS/SHORTAGE, moved, 260 words) India's state cotton purchases to plummet as Pakistan raises imports MUMBAI - The Indian government's purchases of cotton are set to plunge 89 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year as local prices have jumped after crop failures forced neighbouring Pakistan to raise imports from the world's biggest producer of the fibre. (INDIA-COTTON/, moved, by Rajendra Jadhav, 495 words)