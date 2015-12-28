Editor: B S Unnikrishnan +91 80 6749 6414
TOP STORIES
Survival of fittest for commodities shipping firms in 2016
LONDON - Shipping companies that transport commodities such
as coal, iron ore and grain face a painful year ahead, with only
the strongest expected to weather a deepening crisis caused by
tepid demand and a surplus of vessels for hire.
(COMMODITIES-SHIPPING/ (PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jonathan Saul,
1,035 words)
Brent, U.S. crude oil prices battle for premium in weakening
market conditions
SINGAPORE - International Brent and U.S. crude oil futures
battle for a premium but both benchmarks fall in a market in
which there is no end in sight for oversupply that has brought
down prices by two-thirds since the downturn began in mid-2014.
(GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 425 words)
See also:
- ENERGY-JAPAN/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words
Indonesia sets new capital norms for financial conglomerates
JAKARTA - Indonesia's financial regulator changes
requirements around how banking and financial services
conglomerates report their capital buffers in an effort to make
capital risks more transparent. (INDONESIA-BANKS/REGULATIONS,
moved, 285 words)
COMPANIES
India deal unlikely to secure Toshiba's lofty nuclear plans
TOKYO - Japan's Toshiba Corp may need to curb its ambitions
in nuclear power even as it looks set to win a deal in India,
battling both competition from emerging market rivals and the
impact of its own deteriorating finances, industry experts say.
(TOSHIBA-NUCLEAR/, moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 535 words)
Japan firms cold on Abe's calls for wage hikes in
2016-survey
TOKYO - Major Japanese firms plan to use their excess cash
next year on capital investments and M&As rather than higher
salaries, according to a Reuters poll, showing few businesses
plan to heed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's call for wage hikes.
(JAPAN-COMPANIES/, moved, 255 words)
COMMODITIES
End of easy money for mini-refiners splitting U.S. shale?
HOUSTON - Energy companies and oil trading firms that teamed
up to build several mini-refineries that convert a swelling
surplus of ultra-light U.S. crude into fuels for export seemed
like a pretty safe investment bet for a while.
(USA-OIL/SPLITTERS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Kristen Hays, 795
words)
China's capital city limits natural gas supplies amid
shortage
BEIJING - Beijing temporarily cuts natural gas supplies to
industrial users and required public buildings to turn down the
thermostat in a sign that supplies of the cleaner-burning fuel
remain fragile. (CHINA-GAS/SHORTAGE, moved, 260 words)
India's state cotton purchases to plummet as Pakistan raises
imports
MUMBAI - The Indian government's purchases of cotton are set
to plunge 89 percent in the 2015/16 marketing year as local
prices have jumped after crop failures forced neighbouring
Pakistan to raise imports from the world's biggest producer of
the fibre. (INDIA-COTTON/, moved, by Rajendra Jadhav, 495 words)