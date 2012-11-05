Editor: + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
HSBC profit hit by $800 mln charge for U.S. fine
LONDON - HSBC sets aside $1.5 billion to cover potential
U.S. fines for lax anti-money laundering controls and the final
bill could be significantly higher. (HSBC/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 400 words)
European shares fall, dollar firms as U.S. election looms
LONDON - European shares fall and the dollar firms as
low-risk assets gain at the start of a week in which the United
States elects a new president and Greece faces a make-or-break
parliamentary vote. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000
GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 550 words)
Hollande likely to shrug off "shock therapy" review
PARIS - The French government is expected to largely brush
aside a review that will prescribe slashing payroll taxes and
softening labour laws to reverse a long slide in competitiveness
that has eaten away at exports and bled factory jobs.
(FRANCE-COMPETITIVENESS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM
ET, pix, graphic, by Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry, 930
words)
Greece makes austerity push, workers gear for strike
ATHENS - Greece's government will present a new austerity
package to parliament, facing a week of strikes and protests
over proposals which must win deputies' approval if the country
is to secure more aid and stave off bankruptcy. (GREECE/ (UPDATE
1), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos and
Michael Winfrey, 600 words)
ECONOMY
UK services growth weakest in nearly 2 years
LONDON - Business in Britain's dominant service sector grew
at the slowest pace in almost two years in October and optimism
about the outlook waned, a survey shows, pointing to a fragile
economic recovery. (PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 460 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-PMI/HSBC-SERVICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lucy Hornby,
700 words
Merkel coalition agrees welfare changes as poll looms
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition reaches agreement on contentious social welfare issues
that it hopes will bolster its support in the countdown to
federal elections next September. (GERMAN-COALITION/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Thorsten Severin and Andreas Rinke, 700 words)
Politics call the tune in U.S, China and Europe
LONDON - In the politically packed days ahead, an election,
a coronation and a two-part parliamentary vote each has the
potential to alter the course of the global economy for years to
come. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global
Economics Correspondent, 880 words)
Romney is likely to break "day-one" China currency pledge
BEIJING - U.S. Presidential candidate Mitt Romney would lack
the legal power to label China a currency manipulator on his
first day in office should he win Tuesday's election, offering
him a way out of what experts say is the weakest claim on the
issue for years (USA-ELECTION/CHINA-CURRENCY (ANALYSIS), moved
by Nick Edwards, 1,500 words)
Foreign banks hope China's new leaders will loosen up
SHANGHAI - For all the hopes that China's forthcoming
leadership change will herald a new wave of market reforms,
foreign bankers don't expect to get the level playing field they
crave any time soon. (CHINA-BANKS/FOREIGN, moved, by Gabriel
Wildau and Kazunori Takada, 850 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-POLITICS/TIANJIN, moved, pix, graphics, Michael
Martina, 1,500 words
COMPANIES
Barclays set to fight FERC over bragging, not rigging
NEW YORK - British bank Barclays is set to fight a
potentially record $470 million penalty from U.S. energy
regulators by arguing its traders were guilty of braggadocio,
not of rigging California electricity prices. (BARCLAYS-FERC/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Cezary Podkul and Jonathan Leff, 1,405
words)
Toyota pushes up profit forecast, details China hit
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp nudges its full-year net profit
forecast up to $9.7 billion, even as it put the cost of recent
anti-Japanese protests and a slowing economy in China, the
world's biggest autos market, at lost sales of 200,000 cars.
(TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Yoko Kubota, by
1,120 words)
+ See also:
- HYUNDAI-SHARE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Hyunjoo Jin, 760
words
Ryanair lifts profit forecast after post-Olympics boom
DUBLIN - Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, raises
its full-year profit forecast after higher fares, a lower than
expected fuel bill and a surge in demand after the Olympic Games
helps it to beat first-half expectations. (RYANAIR/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Lorraine Turner, 620 words)
Bumi receives Nat Rothschild counter-proposal
LONDON - Miner Bumi Plc has received details of a proposal
from co-founder Nat Rothschild that would provide an alternative
to a $1.4 billion plan outlined by the Bakrie family to
dismantle the coal mining venture. (BUMI-ROTHSCHILD/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 290 words)
FEATURE
North Korea's economic dreams are, well ... dreams
DANDONG - A lonely farmer and his ox-cart are the only sign
of activity on a dusty island meant to be an industrial hub that
will raise North Korea's wrecked economy (KOREA-NORTH/ECONOMY
(FEATURE), moved, pix, by Ju-min Park, 1,100 words)