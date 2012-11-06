Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Greeks strike over spending cuts before crucial vote

ATHENS - Tens of thousands of Greek workers begin a 48-hour strike to protest against a new round of austerity cuts that unions say will devastate the poor and drive a failing economy to collapse. (GREECE/(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Karolina Tagaris, 520 words)

Spain's PM sees economy improving in 2013 despite forecasts

MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says the economy will improve next year after draft European Commission forecasts, reported by El Pais, shows 2013 will be at least as bad as 2012 as the country moves closer to seeking aid. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Tracy Rucinski, 500 words)

Euro zone economy's decline deepens in October

LONDON - Slumping economies and the euro zone's stewing sovereign debt crisis will drain the value of its currency against the dollar over the next 12 months, according to a Reuters poll. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/WRAPUP, expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-PMI, moved, 480 words

- GERMANY-PMI-SERVICES/, moved, 530 words

Shares steady before U.S. vote, euro slips on Greece

LONDON - Shares edge higher and the dollar steadies as investors wait on the U.S. election result, while uncertainty over Greece's next aid payment keeps the euro at a two-month low. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

ECONOMY

France to take steps to restore competitiveness

PARIS - France's Socialist government will unveil measures to bolster the struggling industrial sector and make the country's exporters more competitive, but the package will fall short of the shock therapy industry leaders are urging. (FRANCE-COMPETITIVENESS/(PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, by Emmanuel Jarry, 600 words)

UK industrial output falls sharply, dents recovery hopes

LONDON - British industrial output fell more than expected in September, data shows, reinforcing fears that Britain's recovery will struggle to gather pace towards the end of the year. (BRITAIN-OUTPUT (UPDATE 1) expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, 500 words)

Historic regulation ramps up hedge fund risk

LONDON - Landmark European regulation aimed at ensuring hedge funds and private equity firms are not 'too big to fail' could in fact make the global economy even more vulnerable to outsized firms, by concentrating risk in fewer hands. (AIFM-FUNDS/, expect by 1300 GMT/ 9 AM ET, by Sinead Cruise, 1,000 words)

Hedging China risks, Japan turns to booming SE Asia

PHNOM PENH - Hiroshi Uematsu had a tough start in Cambodia, where he heads an economic zone that aims to attract business from his native Japan. He arrived just before the global financial crisis sent the Asian economic minnow's exports into a tailspin and dried up investment interest. (JAPAN-SOUTHEASTASIA/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stuart Grudgings, 1,300 words)

Hong Kong feels property price squeeze

HONG KONG - In a cramped space on the fifth floor of an old industrial building in Hong Kong, Huang Shaochang and his wife live in some of the priciest real estate per square foot in the world - a 35 sq ft room with a bunk bed and small TV. (HONGKONG-PROPERTY/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu, 1,000 words)

Indonesia to review unprocessed ore export rules - minister

JAKARTA - Indonesia will review its rules on the export of unprocessed metal ores after a Supreme Court ruling that upheld a challenge to a government ban on such shipments, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Jero Wacik says. (INDONESIA-MINERALS/REVIEW/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Fergus Jensen, 600 words)

COMPANIES

BMW posts Q3 profits beat, confirms 2012 targets

FRANKFURT - German premium carmaker BMW warns it is starting to feel the pain of a sickly European auto market, taking the shine off upbeat quarterly results and a forecast for record sales. (BMW-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Christiaan Hetzner, 550 words)

China row drags on Nissan, cuts FY forecasts

YOKOHAMA, Japan - Counting the cost of anti-Japanese protests in a territorial dispute with China, Nissan Motor Co cuts its full-year net profit forecast by a fifth to $3.99 billion, and says it has lost share in its biggest market. (NISSAN-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 900 words)

+ See also:

- GM-CHINA/CADILLAC (PIX), moved, by Fang Yan, Ben Klayman and Hui Li, 1,400 words

- AMERICANSUZUKIMOTOR-CHAPTER11/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 460 words

NYSE Euronext bets on cuts to counter trading losses

LONDON - NYSE Euronext, the world's largest stock exchange operator, is hoping ambitious cost cuts will help offset lower trading levels in the latest sign of growing pressure on the world's top exchanges and brokers. (NYSEEURONEXT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1000 GMT/ 5 AM ET, by Luke Jeffs, 500 words)

Adecco sales decline worsens in third-quarter

ZURICH - Adecco, the world's largest temporary staffing firm, says revenues fell further in Europe in the third quarter, dragged down by the region's crippling debt crisis. (ADECCO-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 400 words)

Marks & Spencer says has investor backing as profits fall

LONDON - Bellwether British retailer Marks & Spencer says it has the backing of investors even though it posts a second consecutive year of falling first-half profit. (MARKS & SPENCER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

+ See also:

- AB FOODS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/ 6 AM ET, by Christine Murray, 550 words

InterContinental wants new bids for NY's Barclay Hotel

LONDON - InterContinental Hotels is seeking new bids for the Barclay in midtown Manhattan after failing to conclude a sale in lengthy exclusive talks with a prospective buyer, the world's largest hotelier says (INTERCONTINENTAL-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/ 5.30 AM ET, by Keith Weir, 550 words)

New clients at Telefonica Deutschland fuel profit

FRANKFURT - Telefonica Deutschland's core operating profit rose 14.1 percent in the third quarter as it manages to add clients, while increasing its profitability in one of Europe's most competitive mobile telecom markets. (TELEFONICADEUTSCHLAND-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

Battling emus and gold, India wants people to buy shares

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - A year ago, S. Kashinath, an illiterate labourer from India's southern Tamil Nadu state, lost 300,000 rupees ($5,600) in savings he invested in a pyramid scheme promising high returns from emu farming.(INDIA-INVESTMENT/SHARES, moved, by Himank Sharma and Arup Roychoudhury, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

INDIA-INVESTMENT/SHARES (FACTBOX), moved, 250 words