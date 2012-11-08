Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

ECB seen holding rates, waiting to unleash bond plan

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold, waiting instead to show its mettle with a new bond-purchase programme that is ready for use as soon as Spain asks for help

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/

Euro under pressure as ECB meeting eyed

LONDON - The euro hovers near a two month low before a policy setting meeting of the European Central Bank, while share markets enjoy a small rebound from the selloff that greeted the re-election of U.S. President Barack Obama.

Siemens to sharpen its game with 6 bln euros of savings

BERLIN - Siemens AG aims to save 6 billion euros ($7.7 billion) by the end of its 2014 fiscal year, more than expected, as the German engineering conglomerate fights to stay competitive in a weak global economy.

China's Hu: graft threatens state, party must stay in charge

BEIJING - Outgoing Chinese President Hu Jintao warns that corruption threatens the ruling Communist Party and the state, but said the party must stay in charge as it battles growing social unrest.

See also

- CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY

SPECIAL REPORT

After merger collapse, fractured Europe faces new battle over Airbus

BERLIN/TOULOUSE - On a cloudy day in southwest France last month a frail 91-year-old Frenchman in a white s hirt and white t i e took the stage in front of 1,000 Airbus workers and VIPs and delivered a subtle warning.

+ See also:

- EADS/

ECONOMY

German exports fall at fastest pace since Dec 2011

BERLIN - German exports slid at their fastest pace since late last year and imports also fell in September, adding to evidence that the euro zone crisis has begun to inflict a heavy toll on the currency bloc's largest economy.

Greek govt defies protests to approve more austerity

ATHENS - Greece's government votes by a razor thin margin to approve an austerity package needed to unlock vital aid and avert bankruptcy, despite an internal rift and violent protests at the gates of parliament.

Spain sells long-term debt as fends off aid request

MADRID - Spain hopes to show it still has investor appetite for even its longer-term debt on Thursday as it concludes ahead of schedule its planned bond issuance for the year

UK needs $527 bln in energy investments by 2030 - LSE

LONDON - Britain will need to invest 330 billion pounds ($527 billion) in its energy sector, excluding networks, by 2030 and return its economy to growth to meet carbon emissions reduction targets, the London School of Economics says in a report.

FOOD

FAO slashes 2012/13 wheat, course grain forecasts

ROME - Global grains supply is set to tighten sharply in the 2012/2013 season with wheat and maize output hit by the worst U.S. drought in decades and dry weather in large parts of Europe and central Asia, the United Nation's food agency says.

+ See also:

- FOOD-FAO/ (FACTBOX)

COMPANIES

France, Belgium to pump more billions into Dexia

BRUSSELS - France and Belgium agree to pump 5.5 billion euros ($7 billion) into Dexia, the stricken lender the two states were forced to bail out a year ago, after it makes another large loss and extensive writedowns.

Weakening economy hampers Commerzbank's recovery

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank, Germany's No.2 bank, misses third-quarter profit forecasts and says it is unlikely to pay a dividend for this year or next as a weakening European economy hampers its fight to recover from the 2008 financial crisis.

SocGen profit set to slump in third quarter

PARIS - Third-quarter profit is set to slump by three-quarters at Societe Generale as the cost of exiting debt-racked Greece and one-off charges blunt rebounding trading revenues.

Deutsche Telekom sticks to view as Q3 beats

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom stuck to its outlook after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter core profit and sales, which were fuelled by strong mobile data in Germany.

Swiss Re eyes special dividend after profit beat

ZURICH - Swiss Re beat third-quarter earnings forecasts and said it might pay a special dividend if it cannot find ways to plough earnings back into the business.

Adidas cuts 2012 sales forecast on Reebok woes

FRANKFURT - Germany's Adidas trims its 2012 sales forecast due to weaker-than-expected business at its Reebok and Rockport brands, as it met third-quarter profit forecasts.

Repsol's LNG business shines ahead of sale

MADRID - Spanish oil firm Repsol beats third-quarter profit forecasts driven by higher output and a strong performance from its liquefied natural gas business ahead of the division's planned sale.

Bosch sells stake in Japan's Denso for $1.4 bln

FRANKFURT/TOKYO - German auto parts supplier Bosch says it sold its 5 percent stake in Japanese peer Denso for roughly 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) to fund investments and strategic acquisitions.

Hermes lifts forecasts, sees no slowdown

PARIS - French luxury goods maker Hermes raises its full-year sales outlook as it posts a 15.7 percent increase in revenue at constant currencies for the third quarter.

At Panasonic, blunt chief looks to force turnaround

TOKYO - In a presentation beamed to Panasonic Corp offices around the world last week, company president Kazuhiro Tsuga stunned middle managers with the blunt message that their bonuses would be cut by more than a third.

Pressure mounts on India's Kingfisher with another big loss

NEW DELHI - India's debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines Ltd put on a brave face after announcing a record loss for the second quarter, saying a recovery plan is in the works and its grounded jets will take to the skies soon.