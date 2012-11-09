Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China data shows economic recovery gaining pace
BEIJING - China's economy is striding further along the road
of recovery from its slowest growth in three years, data for
October shows, as infrastructure investment accelerates and
output from the country's factories runs at its fastest in five
months. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nick
Edwards and Kevin Yao, 750 words)
German growth set to slow as euro zone crisis hits home
BERLIN - Growth in Germany, Europe's largest economy, is
likely to weaken in the fourth quarter of this year and the
first three months of 2013 as firms hold back on investments due
to the euro zone crisis, the Economy Ministry says.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 300
words)
Lonmin rejects Xstrata proposals to take control
LONDON - Miner Lonmin pushes ahead with a $817 million cash
call to repair a battered balance sheet, rejecting alternative
proposals that would have handed control to its dissatisfied
largest shareholder, Xstrata. (LONMIN/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect
by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young,
600 words)
World shares steady as U.S. fiscal worries, Europe weigh
LONDON - World share markets are on course for their worst
weekly performance since June as concerns over the U.S. fiscal
cliff and the outlook for Europe hit sentiment, but good
Chinese economic data helps ease concerns over global growth.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc
Jones and Richard Hubbard, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-METALS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030/5.30 AM ET, by
Maytaal Angel, 500 words
- MARKETS-PRECIOUS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1030/5.30 AM ET,
by David Brough, 500 words
SPECIAL REPORT
At Italy's Fiat, young scion steers tough course
TURIN, Italy - Whenever Sergio Marchionne, chief executive
of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler, appears in public, television
crews jostle to beam his words around the globe. Amid the push
and shove it's easy to miss the tall, curly-headed young man who
often looks on from the sidelines. (FIAT-ELKANN/ (SPECIAL
REPORT, TV, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters
Special Reports, by Jennifer Clark, 2,255 words)
ECONOMY
Eurogroup unlikely to take final Greek decision on Monday
BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers are unlikely to take
a final decision to release the next tranche of emergency loans
to Athens at a meeting on Monday as there is no clarity yet how
to make Greece's huge public debt sustainable, a senior EU
official says. (EUROZONE-GREECE/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT /
6 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 400 words)
Recession to hit France by year-end, making cuts hard
PARIS - France's central bank says it expects the euro
zone's second-largest economy to slip into recession as 2012
draws to a close - a scenario that could make it harder for the
government to achieve its debt-reduction targets for next year.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/BOF (UPDATE 2), expect 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Vicky Buffery and Brian Love, 600 words)
UK trade deficit narrows more than forecast in Sept
LONDON - Britain's trade deficit narrows more than expected
in September, and third-quarter construction output falls by a
similar amount to earlier estimates, reducing the chance of a
downward revision to quarterly GDP. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)
UK taxman probes thousands of HSBC Jersey accounts
LONDON - British tax authorities are examining details of
thousands of HSBC's clients in Jersey after a whistle-blower
handed them a list of names and details of their accounts.
(HSBC-JERSEY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Steve
Slater and Chris Vellacott, 600 words)
Portugal hopes to deliver success story to Merkel
LISBON - Germany's Angela Merkel will hear a welcome message
when she visits Portugal on Monday -- a likeminded leader will
tell her he believes deeply in the tough reforms his country is
undertaking under its bailout. But the latest review of
Portugal's economy by its lenders which starts on the same day,
could be a stark reminder of the problems with Lisbon's bailout
script as economic risks are rising by the day.
(PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (PIX), moving shortly, by Axel Bugge, 1,000
words)
Rising bad loans keep pressure on Italian banks
MILAN - Italian banks are cutting their lending to
businesses to fend off rising bad loans and reduce their funding
needs, crimping profits and exacerbating a credit crunch in the
euro zone's third largest economy. (ITALY-BANKS/ (PREVIEW),
moved, 670 words)
COMPANIES
C.Agricole posts 2.9 bln euro loss after Greek exit
PARIS - Credit Agricole reports a 2.85 billion euro ($3.63
billion) quarterly loss, as the French bank paid the price for
its exit from Greece and other markets. (CREDITAGRICOLE-LOSS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont, 685
words)
Diageo to buy 53 pct stake in United Spirits for $2bln-memo
MUMBAI - Diageo Plc has agreed to buy a 53.4 percent stake
in Indian liquor baron Vijay Mallya's United Spirits Ltd for
more than $2 billion, according to an internal memo related to
the deal obtained by Reuters. The purchase marks the biggest
inbound Indian M&A deal since last year. (DIAGEO-UNITEDSPIRITS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Lawrence White, 1,000 words)
IAG unveils Iberia job cuts to restore profitability
MADRID/LONDON - The owner of British Airways and Iberia
unveils a deep overhaul of the Spanish flag carrier with plans
to axe 4,500 jobs and reduce capacity in a bid to restore group
profitability. (IAG/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Tracy Rucinski and Rhys Jones, 600 words)
Storm Sandy won't blow Allianz off 2012 target
FRANKFURT - The latest claims data on superstorm Sandy in
the United States do not threaten the full year operating target
of Allianz, Europe's biggest insurer say. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
+ See also:
- GENERALI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Lisa Jucca, 600 words)
Malaria vaccine disappoints in African babies trial
LONDON - A GlaxoSmithKline experimental malaria vaccine
touted as a new weapon in the fight to eradicate the deadly
disease proved only 30 percent effective when given to African
babies in a crucial clinical trial. (MALARIA-VACCINE/GSK, moved,
by Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler, 650 words)
Telecom Italia pledge to cut debt fuels asset sale talk
MILAN - Telecom Italia sticks to its debt-cutting target,
fuelling market expectations the group may have to sell assets
as a recession bites into domestic margins.
(TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET,
by Danilo Masoni, 600 words)
Richemont names new co-CEOs as growth slows
ZURICH - Richemont names Cartier chief Bernard Fornas and
deputy chief executive Richard Lepeu as joint CEOs to navigate
the luxury goods group through a period of slowing sales growth
in its important Asian markets. (RICHEMONT-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 320 words)
FEATURE
Gold fever sweeps South Sudan ahead of new mining law
NANAKANAK, South Sudan - Taking a break from the toil of
digging, Leer Likuam sat on the edge of a shallow trench, puffed
his pipe and boasted he once found a 200-gram gold nugget bigger
th a n his thumb - a find that would have been lucrative but
unexceptional in Nanakanak. Word has spread. International
mining firms are lining up at South Sudan's ministry of
petroleum and mining, aiming to get their hands on part of the
vast, unexplored territory. (SUDAN-SOUTH/GOLD (FEATURE, PIX TV),
expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Hereward Holland, 1,200 words)