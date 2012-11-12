Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Finance ministers meet on Greece as pressure builds

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss Greece, with deepening concern about how off-track Athens is in cutting its debts to a sustainable level. No new funding decisions are expected, but Greece should be granted two more years to meet its broad budget goals. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 700 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Michael Winfrey and Harry Papachristou, 800 words

Merkel visits Lisbon, backs austerity regime

LISBON - Angela Merkel flies to Lisbon, bringing her personal endorsement for a government battling to cut deficits under the terms of a German-backed bailout as Portugal suffers its deepest slump since the 1970s. (PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Axel Bugge, 750 words)

Japan economy shrinks 0.9 pct in Q3, points to recession

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank in the September quarter for the first time since last year, adding to signs that slowing global growth and tensions with China are nudging the world's third-largest economy into recession. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko, 950 words)

Shares dip on U.S. fiscal cliff, Greece woes

LONDON - World shares fall for a fourth straight day as investors worry about the impact of the fiscal crisis in the United States and the funding problems facing Greece on the prospects for the global economy (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-METALS/ expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Maytaal Angel, 500 words

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Brough, 500 words

EURO ZONE

EU risks regulatory own goal with hedge fund rules

LONDON - European Union regulation intended to ensure hedge funds and private equity groups cannot threaten the global financial system by being "too big to fail" could end up having the opposite effect. (EUROPE-REGULATION/AIFMD, moved, by Sinead Cruise, 860 words)

+ See also:

- LONDON-FINANCE/BONUSES, moved, 490 words

European austerity protests far from revolution

PARIS - In a cafe near the former site of Paris's Bastille prison, activists held a meeting last month to decide whether to join unions in protesting the French government's belt-tightening. (EUROPE-AUSTERITY/PROTEST (ANALYSIS), moved, by Nicholas Vinocur and Mark John, 1,285 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Greece's far-right party goes on the offensive

ATHENS - In Greece, the nationalist party Golden Dawn has risen from fringe group to third in the polls. The party combines welfare for impoverished Greeks with a pledge to remove all illegal immigrants. Reuters examines how Golden Dawn operates, what it stands for and how far its influence now reaches (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Dina Kyriakidou, 2,300 words)

ECONOMY

China economy recovering, bad debt risks dismissed

BEIJING - Comments by China's two top banking officials playing down the risks of bad debt in the banking system provides the latest upbeat signal from Beijing suggesting seven straight quarters of slowing growth have ended. (CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 1,350 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-YUAN/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 750 words

Starbucks, Amazon and Google to face UK lawmakers over tax

LONDON - UK lawmakers will quiz executives of Starbucks, Google and Amazon about how they have managed to pay only small amounts of tax in Britain while racking up billions of dollars worth of sales here. (BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 535 words)

Dismal trade, production data deepens fears about Indian economy

NEW DELHI - India's economic gloom deepens with a surprise contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation, dashing hopes of a quick revival in an economy on track to post its slowest growth in a decade. (INDIA ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias Williams, 500 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-ECONOMY/REDTAPE, moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 650 words

- INDIA-CBANK/ (NEWSMAKER), moved, by Tony Munroe and Suvashree Dey Choudhury, 950 words

HSBC sees global trade growth and protectionism both muted

LONDON - World trade will stage a modest recovery in 2013, with businesses more confident than some politicians that slow economic growth will not spawn protectionism, HSBC says. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/TRADE, moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Sawiris bids 5 bln euros for Telecom Italia stake - press

MILAN - Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris has offered to invest as much as 5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) for a stake in Telecom Italia, the Wall Street Journal says, quoting sources close to the Italian company. (TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/OFFER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Danilo Masoni, 450 words)

SAS to cut wages, jobs and sell assets in survival plan

STOCKHOLM - Loss-making Scandinavian airline SAS will slash costs and sell assets as it looks to keep flying in the face of fierce competition, soaring jet fuel prices and a global downturn. (SAS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Simon Johnson and Veronica Ek, 735 words)

French firms turn to U.S. private placements for funds

PARIS - Starved of dollar funding by nervous domestic banks, French companies are keeping their transatlantic businesses alive by tapping willing lenders in the U.S. private debt market, blazing a trail for small companies across Europe. (FRENCH-U.S PLACEMENTS/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Christian Plumb, 870 words)

ANALYSIS

Australian miners dig for precious new commodity - cash

SYDNEY/HONG KONG - Once darlings of the Australian mining boom, small and middle-tier prospectors are now running low on cash as commodities markets lose their lustre, pushing miners to look near and far for funds to keep afloat.(AUSTRALIA-MINING/(ANALYSIS), moved, by James Regan and Umesh Desai, 950 words)

Hyundai's focus on quality risks emerging market share

SRIPERUMBUDUR, India/SEOUL - Running around the clock and selling everything it can build, Hyundai Motor's Indian factory is bursting at the seams. But as demand grows and rivals scale up, the carmaker has chosen to take its foot off the pedal.(HYUNDAI-CAPACITY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Henry Foy and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,250 words)

China's corn revolution promises great leap forward

BEIJING/SINGAPORE - China's farmers are using higher-yielding seeds and embracing modern technology in a shift that makes it less likely China will be a long-term major corn importer.(CHINA-CORN/ (PIX, ANALYSIS), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 1,000 words)