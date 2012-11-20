Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
France says economy sound despite Moody's downgrade
PARIS - France says its economy is sound and reforms are on
track after credit ratings agency Moody's stripped it of the
prized triple-A badge due to an uncertain fiscal and economic
outlook (FRANCE-MOODYS/ (UPDATE 1), PIX, TV, expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Leigh Thomas, 700 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-MOODYS/ANALYST (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), expect by
1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Daniel Flynn, 600 words
- FRANCE-MOODYS/HOLLANDE (ANALYSIS), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM
ET, by Catherine Bremer, 800 words
- FRANCE-MOODYS/BANKS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Lionel
Laurent, 600 words
Euro zone set to unfreeze 44 bln euros for Greece
BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss
Greece's economic crisis, with an agreement expected "in
principle" to release up to 44 billion euros in emergency loans
to Athens as long as it completes all outstanding commitments on
overhauling its economy. If approved, the money could be paid as
soon as December 5, officials say. (EUROGROUP/ (UPDATE 1, PIX,
TV), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 600 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-NUMBERS/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Luke
Baker, 600 words
Glencore shareholders back Xstrata takeover
LONDON/ZUG, Switzerland - Shareholders in miner Xstrata give
the green light to a long-awaited $31-billion takeover by
commodities giant Glencore, paving the way for one of the
largest tie-ups in the sector to date. (GLENCORE-XSTRATA/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Clara
Ferreira-Marques and Emma Farge, 550 words)
Credit Suisse shuffles top execs in revamp
ZURICH - Credit Suisse to shake up its top executives as it
shoehorns its asset management unit into its larger private
banking arm in a bid to slash costs. (CREDITSUISSE/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1000 GMT/4 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 750 words)
MARKETS
European shares slide as euro zone worries resume
LONDON - European shares and the euro fall after a credit
rating agency strips France of its triple-A status, reminding
investors of the ongoing risks from the euro zone debt crisis,
but the moves are limited as markets await news on a debt
funding deal for Greece. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by
1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)
ECONOMY
China 2012 FDI inflows slow, stay on track for $100 bln
BEIJING - China's foreign direct investment is on track to
top $100 billion in 2012 even as the longest run of year-on-year
declines in inflows since 2009 extended into October, dragged
down by an uncertain outlook for corporate spending as global
trade sags.(CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI (UPDATE 2), moved, Aileen Wang and
Nick Edwards, 850 words)
Bank of Japan defies rate easing calls
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan held firm in the face of political
pressure to take bold steps to boost the economy, defending its
independence and dismissing the policy prescriptions of the main
opposition leader expected to become the country's premier next
month.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Leika
Kihara, 850 words)
Belgium clinches further savings for 2013 budget
BRUSSELS - Belgium's government agrees to rein it its budget
deficit further in 2013 and take measures including a cap on
wage hikes to improve its competitiveness. (BELGIUM-BUDGET/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 590 words)
Swiss exports still weak in October
ZURICH - Swiss exports fell by 7.7 percent in October in
real terms, dragged down by a negative trend in the machinery
and electronics industry. (SWISS-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 425 words)
COMPANIES
Concealed votes knock 'shareholder spring' off course
LONDON - Asset managers running trillions of pounds of
pension fund cash are falling short with efforts to stamp out
excessive boardroom pay. (SHAREHOLDERSPRING-VOTES/, moved,
by Sinead Cruise, 450 words)
Commodity trader Olam battles Muddy Waters accounting claims
SINGAPORE - Singapore commodities trader Olam International
Ltd defends its accounting practices after attacks by
short-seller Muddy Waters which media reports say questioned the
way it keeps its books, sending its U.S.-listed shares
tumbling.(OLAM-MUDDYWATERS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Eveline
Danubrata and Anshuman Daga, 700 words)
EasyJet pledges higher dividend as profits jump
LONDON - British low-cost airline easyJet pledges to pay a
higher dividend after outperforming the sector with a 28 percent
rise in full-year profit that was helped by a surge in late
summer demand. (EASYJET/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM
ET, by Rhys Jones, 550 words)
Home of Russian telco chief searched in fraud probe
MOSCOW - Russian investigators search the home of the head
of a state telecoms firm in a fraud probe, the latest of a
string of scandals that is increasingly coming to characterise
Vladimir Putin's six-month-old presidency. (ROSTELECOM-SEARCHES/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Douglas Busvine and Maria
Kiselyova, 540 words)
Carrefour divests Indonesia unit stake for $673 mln
PARIS/JAKARTA - Carrefour is selling its 60 percent stake in
its Indonesian supermarket operations to local partner CT Corp
for $673 million, the latest move by the European retailer to
retreat from secondary markets. (CARREFOUR-INDONESIA/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Christian Plumb, 260 words)
Russia's X5 misses forecasts on charges
MOSCOW - Russia's biggest food retailer, X5, returns to a
quarterly profit after a year-ago loss but missed analysts'
forecasts due to a higher-than-expected depreciation charge and
lower gross profit. (X5-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
ANALYSIS
Logitech caught in accessories mousetrap
ZURICH - As retailers stock up for Christmas, the No. 1
maker of computer mice is fighting to increase its share of the
computer accessories market in an increasingly mouse-less world.
(LOGITECH/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Thompson, 1,0300 words)
Foreign investors in Australian farms; rash or prescient?
CANBERRA/SYDNEY - For all the willing buyers seeking tracts
of Australian farm land, local investors are not among them.
They wonder what all the fuss is
about.(AUSTRALIA-AGRICULTURE/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved,
by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Colin Packham, 1,200 words)