TOP STORIES
Euro zone faces deepest downturn since early 2009 - PMIs
LONDON - The euro zone economy is on course for its weakest
quarter since the dark days of early 2009, according to business
surveys that show companies toiling against shrinking order
books in November. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WRAPUP, expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-PMI/HSBC FLASH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lucy Hornby,
850 words
- GERMANY-PMI/, moved, 630 words
- FRANCE-PMI/, moved, 500 words
Monuments to waste overshadow EU budget battle
BRUSSELS - EU leaders go into a budget battle under pressure
to avoid some glaring mistakes of the past: half-empty
motorways, airports that barely see a flight and high-speed rail
lines with few passengers to repay vast construction costs.
(EU-BUDGET/WASTE, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis
and Charlie Dunmore, 800 words)
+ See also:
- EU-SUMMITS/TORTURE (PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Luke Baker, 600 words
Spain starts 2013 funding with triple bond sale
MADRID - Spain's triple-bond sale kicks off its 2013 funding
programme when Madrid faces high central and regional government
financing needs and concerns it will miss deficit targets.
(SPAIN-DEBT/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Paul
Day, 400 words)
LONDON/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - In a year awash with scandals,
strategy U-turns and job cuts, most bankers know bonuses are set
to tumble, with reward pots at top firms likely to fall by up to
30 percent. But many are still in denial about their own
payouts. (BANK-BONUSES/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, graphic, by
Sarah White and Lawrence White and Jed Horowitz, 1,200 words)
MARKETS
World shares rally as growth outlook brightens
LONDON - World share market extend a week-long rally as
manufacturing surveys in China and the United States boost
confidence over the growth outlook and euro zone data is not as
weak as some had feared. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by
1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)
ECONOMY
Likely next Japanese PM's policy ideas may fail reality test
TOKYO - When Japan's opposition leader and likely next prime
minister Shinzo Abe said how he wanted the central bank to boost
the economy, his wish list was so startling that investors were
still selling the yen nearly a week later. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Leika Kihara, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
Santander open to sale of US car financing unit
MADRID - Spain's largest bank, Santander is open to the sale
of its car-financing business in the United States via a stock
market listing but says it is too soon to talk about dates.
(BANCOSANTANDER/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jesus
Aguado, 400 words)
Reckitt clinches deal to buy Schiff for $1.4 billion
LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser has signed a deal to acquire
U.S. group Schiff Nutrition for $1.4 billion, winning an entry
into the $30 billion vitamins and nutrition supplements market
after beating out Germany's Bayer. (SCHIFF-RECKITT/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, 540 words)
Brazil a wild card in Carrefour's search for cash
PARIS - A lot has changed for French retail giant Carrefour
since its former boss made an ill-fated attempt to snap up
Brazil's top supermarket chain last year. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/,
moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,100
words)
SABMiller boosted by Latin America growth
LONDON - SABMiller, the world's second-biggest brewer, posts
a 12 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by its
acquisition of Australian brewer Foster's and strong growth in
Latin America (SABMILLER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Telecom Italia at a strategy crossroads
MILAN - Telecom Italia faces key decisions in coming weeks
on the future of its domestic business and its mobile business
in Brazil, which could bring big changes to the debt-laden
former national monopoly. (TELECOMITALIA-STRATEGY/, moved,
by Danilo Masoni, 700 words)
Fiat Industrial's sweetened buyout offer wins over CNH board
MILAN - Italian tractor and truck maker Fiat Industrial gets
the greenlight to buy out the 12 percent of CNH Global it does
not already own after sweetening its offer to about $1.5
billion. (CNH-FIATINDUSTRIAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Samsung wins US court order to access Apple-HTC deal details
SAN FRANCISCO - A U.S. judge orders Apple Inc to disclose to
rival Samsung Electronics details of a legal settlement the
iPhone maker reached with Taiwan's HTC Corp, including terms of
a 10-year patents licensing agreement. (APPLE-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 335 words)
China's power grid plans: a $250 bln white elephant?
BEIJING - China's State Grid Corp is lobbying hard for
approval of a $250 billion upgrade plan that it says would make
the nation's grid an international trailblazer, but which
critics say is too costly and could expose the system to
blackouts. (CHINA-POWER/GRID (PIX), moved, by Charlie Zhu, 1,000
words)
Don't hold your breath waiting for Mozambique coal
MAPUTO - If Asian buyers expect significant quantities of
coking and thermal coal to come to market from Mozambique within
the next few years as scheduled, they are likely to be
disappointed. (COLUMN-RUSSELL/MOZAMBIQUE-COAL, moved, by Clyde
Russell, 950 words)
FEATURE
In "beautiful China", local polluters still hold sway
TIANYING, China - In ramshackle semi-industrial Tianying in
China's Anhui province, a state-owned lead smelter and foundry
sits at the centre of town, behind high walls and secure gates
that make it look more like a prison than the mainstay of the
local economy. (CHINA-CONGRESS/ENVIRONMENT (FEATURE, PIX) ,
moved, by David Stanway, 1,150 words)