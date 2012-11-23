Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Greece's lenders inch closer to debt viability deal - source

ATHENS - International lenders have agree new steps to cut Greece's debt pile further but it still has to fill a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) gap to gain the IMF's approval for its next tranche of aid, a senior Greek government official says. (GREECE-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Britain and Germany push for deeper EU budget cuts

BRUSSELS - Britain and Germany are pushing for deeper cuts to the European Union's proposed 1 trillion euro budget for 2014-2020 at a second day of summit talks, after the latest EU compromise ignored their calls for more restraint. (EU-BUDGET/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Charlie Dunmore, 400 words

German business sentiment surprises with rise in November

BERLIN - German business sentiment surprises with a rise in November, breaking a six-month run of declines as companies in Europe's powerhouse economy turn slightly more optimistic despite the euro zone crisis. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika Breidthardt and Michelle Martin, 335 words

Euro up on better German business morale, Greek optimism

LONDON - The euro hits a three-week high after German companies report an unexpected rise in business conditions and signs emerge of progress in efforts to help Greece secure fresh funding from its international lenders. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1015 GMT/10.15 AM ET, by Richard Hubbard, 650 words)

ECONOMY

Investors dump Argentine bonds; US court raises default risk

LONDON - Fears of a looming default on Argentine bonds are sending even the most risk-loving investors to the exits after a U.S. judge ruled against the country's government in a decade-old dispute over sovereign debt. (ARGENTINE-BONDS/INVESTORS, expect by 1530 GMT/ 10.30 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)

UK lawmakers consider bank IT overhaul to boost switching

LONDON - British lawmakers are considering an overhaul of bank IT systems to make account switching easier and stimulate competition within the industry, a member of the inquiry looking into banking standards tells Reuters. (BRITAIN-BANK REFORM/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)

China tax cut for iron ore miners unlikely to cut imports

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE - A proposed tax cut by China for its iron ore miners could lead to lower prices of the raw material, but it is unlikely to reduce imports by the world's top buyer as it does little to improve the competitiveness of domestic producers. (CHINA-IRONORE/TAX, moved, by Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Germany plans to buy EADS shares from France - paper

FRANKFURT - Germany plans to buy a 3 percent stake in planemaker EADS from France as the two governments strive to take equal stakes in the Airbus parent, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing German government sources. (EADS-GERMANY/, moved, 150 words)

Sony at greater risk than Panasonic in downturn - Fitch

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp has a better chance than rival Sony Corp of surviving Japan's consumer electronics slump because of its unglamorous but stable appliance business of washing machines and fridges, credit rating agency Fitch says (SONY-PANASONIC/FITCH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 590 words)

Bharti tower arm sets India's biggest IPO in 2 years-sources

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - Bharti Infratel Ltd, the telecommunications tower arm of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd , is likely to launch its initial public offering to raise up to $900 million on Dec. 10, sources say, in what will be the country's biggest IPO in two years. (INDIA-BHARTIINFRATEL/IPO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy, 500 words)

Coal baron Tinkler's holding company pays up at 11th hour

SYDNEY - The holding company of Australian mining magnate Nathan Tinkler avoids a winding-up claim after paying a creditor A$160,000 ($165,500), hours before a court hearing to consider appointing liquidators for the third time this week. (AUSTRALIA-TINKLER/COURT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lincoln Feast, 650 words)