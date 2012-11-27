Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone, IMF secure deal on cutting long-term Greek debt

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund clinched agreement on reducing Greece's debt on Monday in a breakthrough to release urgently needed loans to keep the near-bankrupt economy afloat. (EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (UPDATE 8, TV, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-DEBT/REAX (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Harry Papachristou, 500 words

- EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (FACTBOX), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 500 words

Europe set to delay bank capital rules as U.S. row simmers

BRUSSELS - Hopes for a new global capital regime next year dim after Europe prepares to follow the United States in delaying the introduction of stricter rules on bank capital. (EU/BANKS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by John O'Donnell, 800 words)

Greek debt deal sends shares, euro higher

LONDON - The euro rises and European shares climb to a near three-week high after global lenders clinch a deal to reduce Greek debt and disburse the country's next aid instalment. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 370 words)

Egyptian investor seeks to put stamp on Telecom Italia

DUBAI - Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris aims to shake up debt-laden Telecom Italia and steer it towards expansion in Brazil if shareholders warm up to his proposal for a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) cash infusion. (TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,075 words)

ECONOMY

OECD cuts global economic forecasts over euro zone risks

PARIS - The OECD slashes its global growth forecasts, warning that the debt crisis in the recession-hit euro zone is the greatest threat to the world economy. (OECD ECONOMY/, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

UK economy grows as strongly as thought in Q3, Olympics help

LONDON - Britain's economy grows 1 percent in the third quarter as originally estimated, data shows, although that strength is unlikely to be sustained. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, 300 words)

Britain favours credentials over countrymen for BoE top job

NEW YORK - Britain's choice of a Canadian to run the Bank of England could usher central bankers into the realm of globe-trotting elites that dominate the top jobs in business and sports.(BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY-GLOBALIZATION, moved, by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian and Jonathan Spicer, 620 words)

Argentina appeals US court order to pay bond investors

BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK - Argentina appeals a U.S. court order to pay $1.3 billion to investors who rejected two debt restructurings tied to its 2002 sovereign debt crisis, amid fears that the country faces another default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Helen Popper and Daniel Bases, 1,350 words)

Hong Kong watchdog says IPO sponsors to have more power

HONG KONG - Proposed new regulations for sponsors of IPOs in Hong Kong will give bankers greater authority to scrutinise their clients before they list, the CEO of city's securities watchdog tells Reuters, referring to a controversial plan that could make banks liable for listing documents. (ASIA-REGULATION/ALDER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rachel Armstrong and Michael Flaherty, 850 words)

COMPANIES

UK's Nationwide interested in buying RBS branches

LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, is interested in bidding for 316 branches being sold by RBS to accelerate its expansion into SME lending, its chief executive says. (NATIONWIDE-RBS BRANCHES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 500 words)

MegaFon IPO book to close today - sources

MOSCOW - The order book for the initial public offering (IPO) of MegaFon, Russia's No.2 mobile phone firm, will close at 1400 GMT amid signs of solid investor demand, sources familiar with the offering say. (MEGAFON-IPO/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Olga Popova and Doug Busvine, 600 words)

Airbus, Boeing launch airliner ad war as rivalry heats up

PARIS - Airbus and Boeing have clashed over the performance of their latest revamped models as the aerospace companies battle for market share by offering fuel savings to cash-starved airlines. (AIRBUS-BOEING/CLAIMS, moved, by Tim Hepher, 800 words)

Ericsson sues Samsung for patent infringement

STOCKHOLM - Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom network equipment maker, says it has filed a suit in the United States against Samsung Electronics Co for patent infringement. (ERICSSON-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 550 words)

Merck sticks with OTC drugs, unfazed by possible proceeds

FRANKFURT - Merck KGaA reaffirms a commitment to its non-prescription drugs unit even as a tussle over vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition exposes rich premiums that could be fetched in a sale. (MERCKKGAA-OTC/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)

Samsung under renewed fire over China labour breaches

SEOUL - Samsung is under renewed criticism from a rights group for illegal work practices at its Chinese suppliers, a day after the South Korean electronics giant admitted excessive overtime and fines for employees in China. (CHINA-SAMSUNG, moved, by Miyoung Kim, 400 words)

Father's shadow over Australian billionaire's book launch

SYDNEY - Australian mining magnate Gina Rinehart, one of the world's wealthiest people, has displayed a trait rarely revealed publicly among the super-rich: insecurity. Rinehart's first book was eagerly awaited by an Australian public enthralled and sometimes appalled by her story of big business, family feuds and almost unimaginable wealth. But the 58-year-old widow with a fortune estimated by Forbes at $18 billion, plays it safe at the launch of the book. (AUSTRALIA-RINEHART/, moved, by James Regan, 950 words)