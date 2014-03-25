Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Odds narrow on China stimulus as Q1 economy seen weakest in 5 years

BEIJING - The odds of Beijing intervening to support the sluggish Chinese economy are narrowing following a slew of data that points to the weakest growth for China since the global financial crisis. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, 1,000 words)

European shares dust off after tumble, euro steady after data

LONDON - European shares rebound as investors seek to take advantage of this month's sharp tumble in prices caused by the combination of geopolitical tensions and global growth uncertainty. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

German business morale sours on Ukraine crisis in March

BERLIN - German business morale falls for the first time in five months in March as firms in Europe's largest economy begin to worry about the effects of the crisis in Ukraine. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Newly-privatised Royal Mail to cut 1,300 jobs

LONDON - Britain's newly-privatised postal operator Royal Mail is to cut around 1,300 managerial and head office jobs in order to deliver annualised savings of 50 million pounds ($82.45 million). (BRITAIN-ROYAL MAIL/EMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Neil Maidment, 370 words)

Hundreds rush to rural Chinese bank after solvency rumours-media

SHANGHAI - Hundreds of people rush to withdraw money from a branch of a small Chinese bank after rumours spread about its solvency, reflecting growing anxiety among investors as regulators signal greater tolerance for credit defaults. (CHINA-BANKING/YANCHENG (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 735 words)

ECONOMY

UK inflation hits new 4-year low in Feb, house prices up sharply

LONDON - British inflation falls to its lowest in more than four years in February, dipping further below the Bank of England's target and easing the pressure on Britain's living standards. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 495 words)

China ditches steel industry consolidation targets in new plan

BEIJING - China's policymakers have again promised to make it easier for steel mills to merge and consolidate, but they appear to have ditched a long-standing target to bring 60 percent of the sector under the control of its 10 biggest enterprises by 2015. (CHINA-STEEL/MERGERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Stanway, 500 words)

Hong Kong's soaring bank exposure to China sparks credit concerns

HONG KONG - In just a few years, Hong Kong banks have ramped up lending to China from near zero to $430 billion, fuelling concerns about their credit exposure to the mainland at a time when sliding economic growth and defaults are making investors nervous. (HONGKONG-BANKS/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 1,000 words)

Europe's banks step up sales from $3 trillion "non-core" loans

LONDON - Europe's banks are set this year to sell a record 80 billion euros of loans no longer part of their main businesses, as they step up sales from 2.4 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion) of loans deemed "non-core". (BANKING-LOANS/SALES, moved, 340 words)

COMPANIES

Centrica buys Irish energy supplier as profits sink at home

LONDON - Britain's Centrica and its consortium partners say they will buy the retail arm and other assets of Ireland's state-owned Bord Gais for 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion), helping the utility expand abroad as it is losing customers at home. (CENTRICA/BORDGAIS (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)

Eyeing Alibaba IPO, bankers skipped lucrative mandates

HONG KONG - Every big bank in town wanted a piece of the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd initial public offering, set to be the biggest technology listing ever. So much so that, according to Thomson Reuters data, major banks skipped an estimated $100 million in combined fees they could have made from work for other clients over the past year. (ALIBABA GROUP-FEES/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Denny Thomas, 890 words)

Troubled RSA launches 773 million pound rights issue

LONDON - Troubled British insurer RSA set out its plans for a fully underwritten rights issue, to raise 773 million pounds ($1.27 billion) to restore its capital position. (RSA INS GRP/ISSUE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 370 words)

Ray-Ban maker Luxottica clinches Google Glass deal

MILAN - Luxottica, the maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, has struck a deal to design, develop and distribute glasses based on Google's Internet-connected Glass eyewear, potentially bringing the new technology to a wider market. (LUXOTTICA GROUP-GOOGLE/GLASS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 245 words)

Siemens doubles investment plan for UK wind turbine factory

LONDON - German engineering group Siemens says it had doubled the money it plans to invest in building an offshore wind turbine factory and an installation facility in Britain to 160 million pounds ($263.8 million). (SIEMENS/BRITAIN, moved, 280 words)

Kingfisher to return capital as profits rise

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvements retailer, will return about 200 million pounds ($330 million) to shareholders in the current year after meeting forecasts with a 4.1 percent rise in 2013-14 profit. (KINGFISHER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Julius Baer raises stake in Brazilian wealth manager GPS

ZURICH - Julius Baer has acquired a majority stake in Brazilian wealth manager GPS, raising its bet on Latin America's largest wealth management market. (JULIUS BAER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 450 words)

S.Africa platinum strike causing "irreparable" damage - producers

JOHANNESBURG - Platinum producers Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin says a strike now in its ninth week at their South African mines was causing irreparable damage to the sector and local economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words)

U.S. prosecutors eye new approach on company misconduct after Toyota

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors are considering using the legal theory behind a $1.2 billion penalty imposed on Toyota to go after misconduct in industries ranging from auto and airplane makers to mining, a Justice Department official told Reuters. (USA-AUTOS/ACCOUNTABILITY, moved, by Aruna Viswanatha, 680 words)

Harbin Bank prices $1.1 bln IPO near bottom of range on China concerns

HONG KONG - Chinese commercial lender Harbin Bank Co Ltd is set to raise $1.1 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) after pricing the deal near the bottom of a marketing range, in a sign of poor demand for new issues. (HARBIN BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

RBS in contact with SMFG over Citizens sale; MUFG mulls bid -sources

LONDON/TOKYO - Royal Bank of Scotland has had contact regarding the possible sale of its U.S. retail business Citizens with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has also considered a bid, people with knowledge of the matter says. (RBS-CITIZENS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Taiga Uranaka, 515 words)