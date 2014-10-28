Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

UBS raises legal reserves by $1.9 bln, debates FX settlement

ZURICH - UBS bulked up its third-quarter legal reserves by 1.8 billion Swiss francs($1.9 billion), amid talks to settle allegations that its dealers colluded and manipulated key reference rates in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign currency market. (UBS AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 735 words)

BP raises dividend despite drop in oil price, Russia

LONDON - Oil major BP increases dividends in the third quarter as it sees a jump in operating cash flow despite lower oil prices and a steep drop in contributions from Russia where a depreciating rouble hits its income. (BP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso, 650 words)

Lloyds dealt new blow with $1.5 bln mis-selling charge

LONDON - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group has taken another 900 million pound ($1.5 billion) charge to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance, delivering a further blow to the bank that only passed narrowly a European health check. (LLOYDS-RESULTS/MIS-SELLING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 560 words)

Shares push higher, bonds steady ahead of Fed meeting

LONDON - World stocks inch up and U.S. bond yields steady after almost three weeks of gains as the Federal Reserve prepares for what should be a historic step -- formally ending years of aggressive monetary stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Swedish central bank cuts rate to zero to fight deflation

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank cuts its key interest rate by a bigger than expected 25 basis points to a record low of zero percent to fight persistently low inflation, sending the crown currency to a four-year low on the dollar. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Simon Johnson, 700 words)

Low oil prices threaten Norway's Arctic, UK's mature fields

OSLO - Big oil and gas finds along Europe's northern edge, once hailed as breakthrough discoveries, could remain undeveloped due to low oil prices, possibly reducing supplies by over a billion barrels of oil equivalents, industry experts say. (OIL-EUROPE/INVESTMENT, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi and Gwladys Fouche, 900 words)

China's factory profit growth slows as demand weakens

BEIJING - China's industrial profit growth slowed in the first nine months, reinforcing signs of fragility in the world's second-largest economy, as factories struggled with falling prices and softening domestic demand. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROFITS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

COMPANIES

StanChart profit tumbles, plans extra $400 mln in cost cuts

HONG KONG/LONDON - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered warns investors that profits will fall in the second half of this year after earnings in the third quarter slumped due to a surge in bad loans and higher regulation and compliance costs.(STANCHART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lawrence White and Steve Slater, 520 words)

Sanofi warns key diabetes business will slow in 2015

PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi says its leading business of diabetes treatments will stall next year due to tough competition on prices, sending its shares down 7 percent. (SANOFI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Natalie Huet, 800 words)

Novartis Q3 results beat as new drugs gain momentum

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis reports better-than-expected results, as strong sales of new products and its leukaemia drug Glivec help offset full copycat competition to its former best-selling blood pressure treatment Diovan. (NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 650 words)

E.ON puts back offer deadline for Italian assets to end Nov

MILAN - The sale of the Italian assets of German energy giant E.ON has hit another hurdle as the deadline for binding offers is pushed back to late November, four sources familiar with the matter say. (E.ON-M&A/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Stephen Jewkes, 500 words)

Dutch telecoms group KPN's core profit above estimates

BRUSSELS - Dutch telecoms group KPN reports better-than-expected results for the third quarter as the pace of revenue decline at its consumer mobile and business units slow. (KPN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

China trainmakers CSR, CNR in talks to merge - state media

SHANGHAI - China's top trainmakers, China CNR and CSR Corp, are in merger talks to create a giant able to compete globally with the likes of Siemens and Bombardier, state media reports. (CHINA CNR-CSR CORP/M&A (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brenda Goh, 670 words)

U.S. consumers sue Takata over airbags, seek class action

Takata Corp, the Japanese company whose potentially defective airbags have led to the recall of millions of vehicles, has been sued by consumers who claimed Takata and several car manufacturers defrauded them by concealing crucial information. (TAKATA-AIRBAGS/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Samsung heir apparent moves to tighten grip on group firms

SEOUL - Samsung Group heir apparent Jay Y. Lee is moving to acquire small stakes in two of the group's financial firms, which analysts say will help the scion solidify control of South Korea's largest conglomerate as a succession looms. (SAMSUNG LIFE-SAMSUNG F&M INS/M&A (UPDATE 1), moved, by Se Young Lee, 200 words)