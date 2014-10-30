Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Barclays sets aside $800 mln for FX probe, Q3 profits up

LONDON - Barclays Plc has set aside 500 million pounds ($799 million) to cover potential fines for manipulating currency markets, taking the shine off a rise in third quarter profits as its retail business performed well and costs were cut. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- NAB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Swati Pandey, 500 words

- DANSKE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ole Mikkelsen, 550 words

Shell caps oil sector's upbeat Q3 ahead of price slump storm

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell quarterly profit rises by almost a third, beating forecasts and adding to what has been a robust three months for European oil majors, who have yet to feel the full impact of a sharp drop in oil prices. (SHELL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ENI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words

- TECHNIP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michel Rose, 570 words

Businesses, trade to support U.S. third-quarter growth

WASHINGTON - A robust pace of business spending likely buoyed U.S. economic growth in the third quarter, a sign corporate chieftains have confidence in the sustainability of the recovery. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 540 words)

Sanofi boardroom bloodshed shines light on "France Inc"

PARIS - Events at Sanofi this week cost a high-flying German-Canadian boss his job and global investors billions. They are also a reminder that corporate France carries the national interest in its DNA, and has strengths and weaknesses to match. (SANOFI-MANAGEMENT/FRANCE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Andy Callus, 1,000 words)

MARKETS

Dollar surges as Fed ends QE on hawkish note

LONDON - The dollar surges to a three-week high, bond yields rose and gold fall after the U.S. Federal Reserve brings its six-year quantitative easing bond-buying programme to an end. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever, 720 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning, 750 words

China regulator says Shanghai-HK connect in 'final stage'

SHANGHAI - A landmark Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect scheme is in its "final stage", an official newspaper quotes a senior official at China's securities regulator as saying, amid concern after its launch date was missed. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

ECONOMY

German unemployment unexpectedly drops in October

BERLIN - German joblessness unexpectedly falls in October and the unemployment rate holds steady at 6.7 percent, data from the Federal Labour Office shows, underlining the strength of the job market in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Spain's economic growth slows in 3rd quarter as prices fall

MADRID - Spain's economy grew for the fifth straight quarter from July to September but at a slower rate than April to June as uncertainties hang over pace of recovery across the euro zone and consumer price falls fuel deflation worries. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/RENTS (PICTURE), moved, by Sarah White, 840 words

Russian central bank seen raising interest rates - poll

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank will raise interest rates on Friday to clamp down on high inflation and prop up the rouble, a Reuters poll of analysts predicts. But the expected rate rise will only gradually reduce inflation and provide limited support to the rouble, while contributing to an economic contraction. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/POLL, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Kira Zavyalova and Jason Bush, 700 words)

As deflation deadline nears, BOJ faces prospect of failure

TOKYO - With just five months left before Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's self-imposed deadline for banishing deflation, the Bank of Japan is preparing for failure, and the first casualty could be its facade of board unity. (JAPAN-BOJ/ (INSIGHT), PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Leika Kihara, 1,500 words)

Ukraine gas supplies in doubt as Russia seeks EU deal

BRUSSELS - Ukraine's efforts to unblock deliveries of Russian gas as winter sets in are deadlocked as Moscow's negotiators are quoted demanding firmer commitments from the European Union to cover Kiev's pre-payments for energy. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1,030 words)

UK house prices rise in October - Nationwide

LONDON - British house prices rise 0.5 percent in October compared with September, with the rate of increase slowing on an annual basis for the second month in a row, a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide shows. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)

COMPANIES

UK's fraud office launches probe into Tesco scandal

LONDON - Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) has opened a formal criminal investigation into accounting errors at Tesco, raising the stakes in a scandal that has hammered the reputation of the country's biggest grocer. (TESCO ACCOUNTS/SFO (UPDATE 3), moved, by Neil Maidment and Kate Holton, 500 words)

VW profit jumps on record Audi, Porsche sales

BERLIN - Germany's Volkswagen posts higher-than-expected operating profit in the third quarter, boosted by European and Chinese buyers of its luxury Audi and Porsche models. (VOLKSWAGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

Bayer Q3 profit gains slightly on strong crop chemicals

FRANKFURT - Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer says underlying core earnings advanced by 1.4 percent, slightly surpassing expectations, on strong sales at its pesticides unit. (BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 360 words)

Aviva new business rises, UK life shows surprise bounce

LONDON - Insurer Aviva's new business rose at a healthy pace in the first nine months of 2014, helped by strong growth in Europe and Asia and also by a surprise improvement in the company's UK life business in the third quarter. (AVIVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words)

Novo Nordisk reassures with 2015 outlook after Sanofi jolt

COPENHAGEN - Novo Nordisk reassures investors that its diabetes drugs business in the United States will continue to grow after French rival Sanofi delivered a jolt to the market with comments that price competition will stall its growth there. (NOVONORDISK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Teis Jensen, 650 words)

Lufthansa cuts profit goal on weak economy, falling prices

FRANKFURT - Germany's Lufthansa has lowered its profit guidance for 2015 for the second time this year, due to a stuttering global economy and falling ticket prices, and says any further strikes could also impact the target for this year. (LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/0730 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 600 words)

Samsung seeks smartphone revamp to arrest profit slide

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd says it will revamp its smartphone line-up to take on competitors in the rapidly growing mid-to-low range segment, after third-quarter earnings set it on course for its worst year since 2011. (SAMSUNG ELEC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee, 500 words)

Linde cuts forecasts, blames faltering economy

FRANKFURT - The new chief executive of German industrial gases maker Linde cuts the company's full-year and medium-term profit targets only months after taking office, blaming a faltering global economy and sending Linde's shares down sharply. (LINDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Edward Taylor, 650 words)

Solar recovery boosts Wacker Chemie profit

FRANKFURT - German chemicals group Wacker Chemie has seen its core earnings more than double in the third quarter, boosted by strong global demand for its products, including polysilicon, a key material it supplies to the recovering solar industry. (WACKER CHEMIE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Chris Steitz, 500 words)

Strong demand for fibre broadband boosts BT

LONDON - Britain's BT reports second-quarter earnings slightly ahead of forecasts, helped by strong demand for fibre broadband from both its customers and those rivals selling it on a wholesale basis. (BT GROUP RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- ALCATEL-LUCENT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic, 330 words

Earnings climb at jobs agency Randstad, eyes acquisitions

AMSTERDAM - Employment services group Randstad Holding, the world's second largest, beats market forecasts with core earnings up 15 percent in the third quarter and says it is looking for strategic acquisitions in Europe and Japan. (RANDSTAD HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anthony Deutsch, 380 words)