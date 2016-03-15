Editor: Peter Graff +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

BOJ keeps policy steady, offers gloomier view on economy, inflation

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan says it will maintain its massive asset buying programme at existing levels but offers a bleaker view of the economy, suggesting it may roll out more stimulus as it struggles to reach an elusive inflation target. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)

Europe shares track Asia lower after gloomy BOJ economy view

LONDON - European shares fall, mirroring declines in Asia after the Bank of Japan paints a bleaker picture of the Japanese economy and helps push the yen higher, and as oil prices drop again. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1200 GMT/0800 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 515 words)

UK's Sainsbury's reports first quarterly sales growth in 2 years

LONDON - Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, beat expectations with its first quarterly underlying sales growth in over two years, potentially helping its takeover approach for Argos-owner Home Retail. (SAINSBURY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Australia's Asciano bows to $6.8 bln break-up bid

SYDNEY - Australia's Asciano Ltd agreed to a A$9.1 billion ($6.8 billion) buyout by two global consortia after a seven-month bidding war for the port and rail giant, although doubts persist over anti-trust and foreign ownership issues. (ASCIANO-M&A/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Byron Kaye, 420 words)

MARKETS

Euro zone bond rally pauses before Fed meeting

LONDON - The post-ECB rally in euro zone government bonds comes to a halt as investors become wary that the U.S. Federal Reserve could signal this week that it expects to hike interest rates further in coming months. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 345 words)

ECONOMY

French growth to be less than 1.4 pct in 2016 - central bank chief

PARIS - France's economy is set to grow this year less than the 1.4 percent the European Central Bank has forecast for the broader euro zone, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau says. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ECB (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 365 words)

Swedish inflation trending higher, easing pressure on cbank

STOCKHOLM - Swedish consumer price rises slowed in February compared to the previous month but the trend in inflation remained positive, data shows, supporting views the central bank is done easing its already record-loose monetary policy. (SWEDEN/CPI (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)

Indonesia Feb trade surplus tops $1 bln as exports higher than forecast

JAKARTA - Indonesia produced its largest trade surplus in seven months in February, as exports declined at the slowest annual pace since October 2014. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo, 380 words)

Bangladesh central bank governor resigns over cyber heist

DHAKA - Bangladesh's central bank governor Atiur Rahman says he has resigned after $81 million was stolen from the bank's account at the New York Fed in one of the largest cyber heists in history. (USA-FED/BANGLADESH-RESIGNATION (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Serajul Quadir, 310 words)

Turkish Nov-Jan unemployment rate 10.8 percent - statistics office

ANKARA - Turkish unemployment edged down to 10.8 percent in November-January from 10.9 percent in the same period last year, but up from 10.5 percent in October-December, the Turkish Statistics Institute says. (TURKEY-EMPLOYMENT/, moved, 100 words)

COMPANIES

Italy's Campari to acquire French liqueur maker Grand Marnier

MILAN - Italy's Campari, the world's sixth largest spirits company, says it will launch a friendly takeover bid for Grand Marnier valuing the French liqueur maker at 684 million euros ($759 million). (GRANDMARNIER-M&A/CAMPARI (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)

Legal & General profit up 14 pct, solvency ratio weighs

LONDON - British insurer Legal & General posts a 14 percent rise in 2015 operating profit, in line with forecasts, but a capital position below some expectations put pressure on its shares. (LEGAL & GENERAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 300 words)

Profit at Russia's Sberbank doubles in Q4

MOSCOW - Russia's top bank Sberbank made 72.6 billion roubles ($1.03 billion) in fourth-quarter net profit, 48 percent higher than a year earlier and better than analysts had forecast. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 180 words)

Antofagasta cancels final dividend as profit falls by 58 pct

LONDON - Chilean miner Antofagasta cancels its final dividend as it posts a 58 percent fall in annual core profit, hit by a rout in the price of copper. (ANTOFAGASTA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Eric Onstad, 435 words)

Mild winter price cuts lift H&M's February sales

STOCKHOLM - Swedish budget fashion firm Hennes & Mauritz's sales growth missed forecasts in February, despite a pick up due to price cuts that are expected to dent its quarterly profit. (H&M-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Anna Ringstrom, 370 words)

SFR pledges to invest more to lure back mobile clients

PARIS - France's SFR says it will accelerate investment in high-speed mobile internet services to try to catch up with rivals after losing about 1 million mobile customers last year. (SFR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 365 words)

CEZ expects net profit to drop 35 percent this year

PRAGUE - Czech electricity producer CEZ expects its net profit to drop by 35 percent this year to 18 billion crowns ($739 million), mainly due to lower market prices and rising write-offs, the company says. (CEZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

Britain's Balfour expects to restart dividend from half year

Balfour Beatty Plc expects to restart its dividend at the half year stage in 2016, the construction firm says, as its turnaround plan showed early signs of bearing fruit with a stabilisation of its order book and revenues. (BALFOUR BEATTY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

German utilities seek billions in nuclear lawsuits

Germany's big four utilities -- E.ON, RWE, EnBW and Vattenfall -- are seeking nearly 25 billion euros ($27.8 billion) in various lawsuits related to the country's nuclear policy. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/NUCLEAR-CASES (FACTBOX), moved, 630 words)

UK employers group CBI says 80 pct of members want to stay in EU

LONDON - Eighty percent of the Confederation of British Industry's members want Britain to stay in the European Union, the employers group says, responding to critics of its pro-European stance. (BRITAIN-EU/CBI, moved, 275 words)

Battery-hungry world turns to South America's 'lithium triangle'

SANTIAGO/TORONTO - Far from the soy and cattle that dominate its vast fertile pampas, Argentina harbors another valuable commodity that is rocketing in price and demand and luring newly welcomed foreign investors. (LATAM-LITHIUM/ (PICTURE), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Rosalba O'Brien and Rod Nickel, 995 words)