TOP STORIES

ECB set to act against low inflation, hold bolder fire

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is expected to hold off on cutting interest rates, opting instead to loosen lending conditions to fight off the danger of debilitating low inflation. (ECB/RATES, moved, by Leika Kihara, 660 words)

Stocks rise on Ukraine diplomacy, ECB easing speculation

LONDON - World shares rise, supported by diplomatic efforts to cool the crisis in Ukraine, while the euro holds steady on speculation the European Central Bank will ease monetary policy later in the day. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 750 words)

EU weighs Russia sanctions as Ukraine diplomacy falters

BRUSSELS/MOSCOW - European Union leaders are likely to warn but not sanction Russia over its military intervention in Ukraine after Moscow rebuffs Western diplomatic efforts to persuade it to pull forces in Crimea back to their bases. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Luke Baker and Elizabeth Piper, 925 words)

Bouygues bids for SFR to create telco powerhouse

PARIS - Bouygues makes an offer to buy larger telecom rival SFR, which will involve steeper regulatory risks and a slower pay-off for the seller Vivendi than a competing offer from Numericable. (BOUYGUES-VIVENDI/SFR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and Matthieu Protard, 490 words)

INSIGHT

Online sleuthing by Mt. Gox dispossessed throws up few clues

SINGAPORE - Some of those who have lost bitcoins in the collapse of Mt. Gox have turned to internet sleuthing to find out where their money has gone - but they're unlikely to have much luck. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/CYBERSLEUTHS (PICTURE), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 1,300 words)

+ See also:

- BITCOIN-DEATH/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff and Rujun Shen, 640 words

ECONOMY

Fed chair vows to 'do all that I can' to boost weak U.S.

SEATTLE/MEXICO CITY/WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen vows to "do all that I can" to boost a U.S. economy where unemployment is too high and inflation is too low. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ann Saphir, Alexandra Alper and Jonathan Spicer, 850 words)

French Q4 jobless rate falls in boost for Hollande

PARIS - France's unemployment rate falls to 10.2 percent in the fourth quarter, providing the first quarterly decline in two years and a boost for President Francois Hollande. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

China's 7.5 percent GDP target is flexible -finance minister

BEIJING - It is all right for China to slightly miss the government's 7.5 percent economic growth target this year as long as enough jobs are created, the finance minister says, stressing that a healthy labour market is more important. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/FINANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 630 words)

World food prices jump in February

ROME - Global food prices rise in February in the sharpest climb since mid-2012, the United Nations food agency says, due to higher prices in all commodity groups except meat. (FAO-FOOD/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Even as Japan baulks at trade concessions, farmers move on

CHIBA CITY - When it comes to trade policy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces a choice between the fears of Japan's ageing farm lobby and the hopes of suburban families lined up here at a nearly 20-metre long meat counter in a mall showcasing Australian beef. (JAPAN/FARMING (PICTURE), moved, by James Topham, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

Monte Paschi shares leap after stake sale reports

MILAN - Shares in Italy's third-largest lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena rise sharply for a second consecutive day after newspaper reports that its biggest investor has sold a stake in the troubled bank. (MONTEPASCHI-FOUNDATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Deutsche Telekom drops cash flow target on investments

BONN, Germany - Deutsche Telekom has scrapped its outlook for free cash flow in 2015 as it spends more money to win customers in the United States and restructure its enterprise unit T-Systems. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde, 720 words)

Russia's Vimpelcom slumps to Q4 loss after Ukraine writedown

MOSCOW - Russia's third-biggest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom slashes the value of its Ukrainian operations, but says it is still committed to the country where it is the market leader and will like to invest more there. (RUSSIA-VIMPELCOM/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, 600 words)

Germany's solar sell-off: picking up the remaining pieces

FRANKFURT - Foreign investors are looking to snap up what is left of Germany's once-booming solar industry, in time to benefit from an expected global recovery in the sector. (GERMANY-SOLAR/, moved, by Christoph Steitz, 645 words)

Merck KGaA's profit up as cutbacks cancel out forex pain

FRANKFURT - Germany's Merck KGaA, the worlds largest maker of liquid crystals for display screens, reports an unexpected rise in underlying profits as the benefits of its cost cutting campaign more than offset the impact of weaker foreign currency exchange rates. (MERCKKGAA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 380 words)

Aviva CEO says turnaround to continue as profits rise

LONDON - British insurer Aviva has unveiled a forecast beating 6 percent increase in operating profit for 2013, one year into a financial spring clean of the company's businesses. (AVIVA/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 400 words)

+ See also:

- SCHRODERS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 390 words

Strong lending propels Standard Bank earnings 14 pct higher

JOHANNESBURG - Standard Bank, Africa's largest bank by assets, reports a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in full-year earnings after booking strong income from lending. (STANDARDBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura, 345 words)

S.Africa's Eskom imposes first blackouts since 2008

JOHANNESBURG - South African state power utility Eskom imposes rolling blackouts for the first time since 2008, forcing rail networks and banks to switch to emergency generators after heavy rains soak power station coal supplies. (SAFRICA-ESKOM/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Ed Stoddard, 600 words)