Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China ready to cut bank reserves if growth falters - sources

BEIJING - China's central bank is prepared to take its strongest action since 2012 to loosen monetary policy if economic growth slows further -- cutting the amount of cash that banks must keep as reserves, sources involved in internal policy discussions say. (CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 1,000 words)

China worries chill markets, copper slumps

LONDON - A vertiginous fall in copper to a near four-year low compounds increasing concern in China over its economic slowdown to send a wave of unease sweeping through world markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Chinese bond default shakes global copper market

SYDNEY/LONDON - China's first domestic bond default has shaken the foundations of the copper market, stoking investor worries that financing deals that have locked up vast quantities of copper could unravel. (CHINA-COPPER/FINANCING (UPDATE 4), moved, by Melanie Burton and Susan Thomas, 865 words)

UniCredit, Monte Paschi lead Italy banks clean

MILAN - Italian banks have embarked on a sweeping clean-up of their balance sheets by booking big writedowns on bad loans as a sector-wide health check by European regulators forces them to fix trouble spots that have long been pushed under the carpet (ITALY-BANKS/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words

SPECIAL REPORT

How China's official bank card is used to smuggle money

MACAU - Growing numbers of Chinese are using the country's state-backed bank cards to illegally spirit billions of dollars abroad, a Reuters examination has found. (CHINA-UNIONPAY/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS, TV), moved, by James Pomfret, 2,600 words)

ECONOMY

Rajoy plans tax reform to revive Spanish economy and jobs

MADRID - Spain's economy is growing again and exports are flourishing, but with a quarter of the workforce unemployed, the government now hopes to revive the austerity-weary nation by a new means - a major tax reform. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Julien Toyer, 1,040 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 100 words)

Reuters monthly economic outlook poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 150 economists and analysts on their long-term outlook for the U.S., UK and euro zone economies. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Deepti Govind and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/US, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words

Ukraine tensions to keep Russian central bank on guard

MOSCOW - Russia's central bank will probably keep key policy rates on hold at its regular meeting on Friday, economists say, but any escalation of tensions over Ukraine could prompt a further tightening in monetary policy. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RATES-PREVIEW (PREVIEW), moved, by Oksana Kobzeva and Lidia Kelly, 630 words)

Japanese firms raise pay but benefit seen blunted by tax

TOKYO - Big Japanese companies such as Toyota Motor Corp will offer the most generous pay raises in years on Wednesday, but workers will still struggle to offset a sales tax increase, highlighting the difficulties the government is facing in overcoming entrenched deflation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/WAGES , moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yoko Kubota, 800 words)

COMPANIES

E.ON cuts dividend, closes plants in deep sector crisis

DUESSELDORF, Germany - E.ON, Germany's biggest utility, proposes nearly halving its dividend for 2013 and says it will shut more than a quarter of its power plants in Europe in response to a rise in renewables that has rattled utilities across the continent. (E ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 410 words)

ENEL to slash costs, focus on emerging markets, renewables

MILAN - Enel, Italy's biggest utility, will slash costs at home and focus new investments on emerging markets and renewable energy in an attempt to boost growth and fund higher dividends.(ENEL-PLAN, expect by 1000 GMT/8 AM ET, by Stephen Jewkes and Geert de Cleercq, 800 words)

Russia's Vimpelcom under investigation over Uzbekistan

MOSCOW - Russian mobile phone operator Vimpelcom has become the latest foreign company to run into trouble in former Soviet country Uzbekistan, with U.S. and Dutch authorities investigating it over its operations there in a development that is likely to further sour investor sentiment. (VIMPELCOM-INVESTIGATION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Maria Kiselyova, 600 words)

UK watchdog to review, cap payday loan rates

LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog will review in April how payday lenders collect debts and impose a cap from early 2015 on the sky-high interest rates criticised by politicians and churches. (BRITAIN-REGULATOR/PAYDAYLOANS, moved, by Huw Jones, 610 words)

Prudential profits buoyed by U.S. and Asia

LONDON - Britain-based insurer Prudential has delivers a 17 percent rise in operating profit for 2013, driven by robust sales in Asia and strong earnings in the United States.(PRUDENTIAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 475 words)

Norway wealth fund examining Total's ethics in W.Sahara

OSLO - Norway's sovereign wealth fund is examining the operations of oil firm Total in Western Sahara, a disputed region of North Africa with a history of human rights abuses, to ascertain whether its activities there are unethical. (NORWAYWEALTHFUND-ETHICS/, moved, by Gwladys Fouche, 810 words)

Deutsche Post's Q4 lifted by Christmas parcels

BONN, Germany - Deutsche Post reports a better-than-expected gain in quarterly operating profit helped by a rise in online shopping in Europe's biggest economy, higher stamp prices and growth at its international courier business. (DEUTSCHEPOST-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

G4S misses profit forecasts, hit by tagging charges

LONDON - Security firm G4S misses annual profit forecasts and takes a raft of heavy charges related to restructuring and a troubled British tagging contract that has further hit its reputation. (G4S-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 435 words)

Adecco posts first quarterly revenue growth since Q1 2012

ZURICH - An economic recovery in Europe helps Adecco, the world's No.1 staffing agency, beat fourth-quarter profit expectations and grow revenue in constant currency terms for the first time in seven quarters. (ADECCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Bayer eyes 8 pct annual pharma sales growth through 2016

FRANKFURT - Bayer says newly launched drugs will help shore up the diversified group's pharmaceuticals sales by an average 8 percent per year until 2016, adjusted for currency and portfolio effects. (BAYER-OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-R&D/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words