TOP STORIES

Europe reaches deal to complete banking union - draft

BRUSSELS - European Union negotiators agree to complete a banking union with an agency to shut weak euro zone banks, but there will be no pan-national backstop for the small new fund to help cover the costs of such closures. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell and Tom Körkemeier, 355 words)

EU leaders weigh next steps on Russia, support for Ukraine

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders face a three-way challenge in discussions on Thursday and Friday: how to sanction Russia for its actions in Crimea, agreeing financial support for Ukraine and working out how to wean themselves off Russian energy. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SUMMIT (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 800 words)

Dollar upbeat on rate rise expectations, bonds fall

LONDON - The dollar steadies at higher levels and stocks and bonds fall across the globe as investors position for a U.S. interest rate rise sooner and faster than previously thought. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 730 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ann Saphir and Krista Hughes, 915 words

Chatroom evidence questions BoE role in FX probe - sources

LONDON - British regulators are examining evidence relating to a 2012 meeting of currency dealers and Bank of England officials that potentially challenges the central bank's assertion it had not condoned sharing details of client orders. (BRITAIN BOE/FXBRITAIN BOE/FX (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 1,100 words)

INVESTMENT

Cranes to natural frack fluid, investors mull UK shale bets

LONDON - From trucks and cranes to chemists and trains, the supply chain winners from America's shale boom have often been surprisingly simple. Now investors and executives are eyeing businesses that might benefit from a shale boom in Britain. (UK-SHALE-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 955 words)

Japan stock inflows reverse; foreigners doubt Abenomics

TOKYO - A torrent of foreign capital into Japanese shares, the driving force behind last year's surge, has reversed, as impatience with "Abenomics" made Tokyo one of the worst-performing markets since the start of 2014. (MARKETS-JAPAN-STOCKS/FOREIGNERS , moved, by Tomo Uetake, 1,000 words)

Egypt investors believe Sisi presidency will bring stability

CAIRO - Egyptian Army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi may not look like a model democrat, but foreign and local businessmen believe he can deliver stability to open up investment opportunities in the most populous Arab nation. (EGYPT-INVESTMENT/SISI (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Noah Browning, 1,440 words)

ECONOMY

EU-U.S. trade pact must be agreed, says Merkel

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it is important for the European Union and United States to agree on a trade deal, otherwise Washington will look to other regions of the world for such agreements. (GERMANY-USA/TRADE, moved, 100 words)

China says plans to speed up investment, stabilise demand

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang said China will speed up investment and construction plans to ensure domestic demand expands at a stable rate - an indication authorities are considering practical measures to support slackening economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 560 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-FOREIGNINVESTMENT/STOCKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kazunori Takada and Lu Jianxin, 735 words

- CHINA-YUAN/DERIVATIVES (PICTURE), moved, by Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words

- HONGKONG-PROPERTY/CHINESE (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Yimou Lee, 800 words

Reuters quarterly global stock markets poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed around 300 equity analysts on the outlook for stock markets across Europe and the Americas. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/US, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/CANADA, by John Tilak, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/LATAM, by Asher Levine and Jean Arce, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, by Blaise Robinson, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, by Atul Prakash, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, by Olga Popova, Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

Moved:

- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/ASIA, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words

- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/AUSTRALIA, by Maggie Lu Yueyang and Thuy Ong, 600 words

- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/JAPAN, by Ayai Tomisawa, 600 words

- MARKETS STOCKS POLL/INDIA, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words

Four more bumpy years in prospect for investors in Hungary

BUDAPEST - Investors in Hungary can expect more unpredictable and, for some, hostile policies if Prime Minister Viktor Orban wins next month's election, according to a Reuters poll and sources with knowledge of his intentions. (HUNGARY-VOTE/ECONOMY (POLL), moved, by Krisztina Than, 810 words)

+ See also:

- HUNGARY-VOTE/ECONOMY-POLL (FACTBOX), moved, 620 words

COMPANIES

UK pensions shake-up throws insurance industry into turmoil

LONDON - The British government's liberalisation of rules dictating what savers can do with their pension money shocked the insurance industry and forced a fundamental rethink of where their profits are going to come from. (INSURANCE/ANNUITIES expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 600 words)

Deutsche Bank faces headwinds, hikes CEO pay

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank says its investment banking engine will slow in 2014 after the bank awarded its two chief executives a hefty pay hike for 2013. (DEUTSCHEBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 0945 GMT/5.45 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)

+ See also:

- CREDIT AGRICOLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 650 words

- MUNICHRE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 470 words

Novartis CEO reshaping drugmaker for "brutal" new world

BASEL, Switzerland - Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez is reshaping the drugmaker's sprawling portfolio as he prepares for what he expects to be a "brutal" new era in healthcare spending. (NOVARTIS-CEO/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Caroline Copley and Ben Hirschler, 800 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS-CEO/INDIA, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 500 words

- GSK-VACCINE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 550 words

Mulberry CEO Guillon quits after January profit warning

LONDON - Bruno Guillon quit as chief executive of Mulberry, less than two months after the British luxury fashion company issued a profit warning that had piled the pressure on the Frenchman and his new strategy of hiking prices. (MULBERRY GROUP/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Neil Maidment, 530 words)

+ See also:

- NEXT UK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Bank foundation cuts historic ties with Monte Paschi sale

ROME/MILAN - In just six months, Antonella Mansi has cut the umbilical cord that for 500 years united Monte dei Paschi di Siena to its medieval home town. (MONTEPASCHI-FOUNDATION/MANSI, moved, by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Aloisi, 1,205 words)

From cattle to current account, mine strike rattles S.Africa

RUSTENURG - From cattle to caravans, people directly affected by South Africa's big platinum stoppage are selling valued possessions to make ends meet as the fall-out from the country's biggest single post-apartheid mine strike ripples through the economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ECONOMY, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard, 950 words)

GrowthGate Capital plans Dubai IPO for logistics firm

DUBAI - Buyout firm GrowthGate Capital plans to take freight-forwarding company Able Logistics Group public in Dubai around the end of this year, a senior GrowthGate executive tells Reuters, in a sign of growing strength in the region's equity markets. (EMIRATES-IPO/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrew Torchia, 545 words)

Perseverance pays for India's richest man

MUMBAI - Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail is poised to perform a rare feat in India's notoriously complex retail market by finally turning a profit. (INDIA-RELIANCERETAIL/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nandita Bose, 1,400 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-MINING/ENVIRONMENT (FEATURE), moved, by Nita Bhalla, 1,400 words