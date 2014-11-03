Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Global factory growth ebbing, makes case for more stimulus

Factories across Asia and the euro zone report a loss of momentum that speaks volumes about the need for more policy stimulus, on top of Japan's latest efforts to ignite growth.

Strong dollar squeezes oil, China data limits stock gains

The dollar powers to a seven-year peak against the yen and a two-year high against the euro, extending gains after the Bank of Japan's latest stimulus and punishing oil and gold priced in the U.S. currency.

HSBC sets aside $378 million for forex probe

HSBC Holdings misses expectations with a 12 percent drop in underlying third-quarter earnings and sets aside $378 million to cover a potential fine from the UK regulator for alleged manipulation of currency markets.

Publicis to buy U.S.-based Sapient for $3.7 bln

Publicis, the world's third-largest advertising agency, has agreed to buy digital ad specialist Sapient for $3.7 billion in cash as it seeks to accelerate growth after a botched merger earlier this year.

INSIGHT

How the wheels came off for Sanofi's CEO

Chris Viehbacher speaks plainly. "We had somewhat of a mess in Brazil," he told financial analysts in August 2013, "so that's why I decided to change management."

East German town shows "flourishing landscapes" within reach at last

Once hemmed in by the Iron Curtain, the eastern German town of Sonneberg has undergone something of an economic miracle, proving that the long, painful transition from communism can bear fruit at last.

US student debt burden falling more on top earners, easing bubble fears

Young Americans with big college debts are often portrayed as struggling to pay their bills. The reality is somewhat different - those owing super-sized student loans tend to be higher paid.

ECONOMY

European growth as elusive as quicksilver

Data from both sides of the Atlantic will give clues in the coming week on just how bad the euro zone economy is and just how sustainable is its U.S. counterpart. Europe offers a rate meeting from the European Central Bank and a new slate of economic forecasts; the United States will release its influential monthly jobs data.

Cheaper tomorrow? Bank of Japan battles entrenched "deflation mindset"

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda does not need to convince Japanese people like Kazue Shibata that deflation brings problems, but getting them to believe that higher prices will make things better is proving to be a harder sell.

Turkish inflation higher than expected in Oct, pressure on c.bank to hold line

Turkish consumer prices rose more than expected in October due to food and domestic energy price increases, data shows, putting pressure on the central bank to keep monetary policy tight.

COMPANIES

Ryanair raises profit forecast on winter bookings surge

Ryanair raises its annual profit forecast almost 20 percent thanks to a surge in winter bookings and says it will cut fares by up to 10 percent in the new year to take more market share from struggling airline rivals.

Diageo swaps Bushmills for full ownership of Don Julio

Diageo has agreed to swap its Bushmills Irish whiskey label for full control of Don Julio tequila, as the British drinks group seeks to regain its leading position in the global tequila market.

Holcim profit hit by weak Europe and forex

Swiss building materials group Holcim posts a drop in quarterly sales and profits as a recovery in India following May's elections failed to offset foreign exchange headwinds and weakness in Europe and Latin America.

Monte Paschi eyes 2.1 bln euro capital increase to plug shortfall

Italy's third biggest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, says it could plug a 2.1 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital hole uncovered by a pan-European health check of lenders entirely through a capital increase.

Alibaba's first earnings to test mettle, investor enthusiasm

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's first full quarterly report card to Wall Street investors on Tuesday will be scrutinised by the hopeful seeking validation for lofty stock price targets and studied by the few sceptics searching for inauspicious signs.

Audi profit margin slips as plant costs offset sales gains

Audi's profitability slipped during the third quarter as spending on plants and models outweighed gains from record luxury-auto sales.

Oil price tumble could accelerate Repsol deal search

Spanish oil firm Repsol is set to accelerate a $10 billion acquisition drive to take advantage of lower U.S. shale valuations in the face of falling oil prices and eventually fill a gap left by the 2012 seizure of its Argentine business.

British banker charged with murder of two women in Hong Kong

A 29-year-old British banker appears in a Hong Kong court charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment, including one inside a suitcase on a balcony.

Macau Oct gaming revenues set for worst drop on record

October is set to be the worst month on record for casino revenues in the world's biggest gambling hub Macau as China's pervasive war on corruption, combined with fewer tourists and slowing economic growth, dampen the appetite to wager.

After the "bulldozer": Hyundai's consensus-building heir-apparent

The man who turned a once obscure Hyundai Motor into the world's fifth-largest car maker, gives no sign, at 76, that he plans to step down soon. But investors are increasingly preparing for the transition to the third generation of leaders of the family-run conglomerates, or "chaebol", that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Westpac in record profit, says debate needed on any new capital rules

Australia's Westpac Banking Corp books a fifth straight year of record profit on robust loan growth and declines in bad debt, while joining fellow lender ANZ in voicing concern about the potential for increased capital requirements.

Daimler opens Beijing R&D centre to tune Mercedes-Benz to Chinese tastes

Daimler AG has opened a research and development (R&D) centre in Beijing tasked with further tuning its Mercedes-Benz brand to wealthy Chinese tastes and closing the sales gap with Audi AG and BMW AG.