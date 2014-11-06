Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

ECB to wait for stimulus to sink in, Draghi style in focus

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is set to stick to the policy path laid out over the summer, waiting for its stimulus to unfold before considering further steps. (ECB-RATES/, moved, by Eva Taylor, 530 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE, moved, by William Schomberg, 560 words

Euro edges higher, stocks sag before ECB meeting

LONDON - The euro edges higher and European stocks pull back as investors wait to see what message ECB chief Mario Draghi will send after the central bank's meeting following another run of poor euro zone data. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 845 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 460 words

German industry orders disappoint, fuelling Q3 growth fears

BERLIN - German industrial orders rose just 0.8 percent in September, falling well short of a consensus forecast in a blow to those expecting a rebound after August's steep fall, and heightening concerns about the health of Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moved, 300 words

C. Agricole slams government as weak France drags on results

PARIS - Credit Agricole chief executive tears into French government economic policy as the French lender and rival Societe Generale blame weak demand for a fall in revenues at home. (FRANCE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Maya Nikolaeva and Leigh Thomas, 650 words)

+ See also:

- COMMERZBANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Arno Schuetze, 500 words

ECONOMY

German rail operator goes to court over paralysing strike

BERLIN - German state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn to take legal action against four-day strike by train drivers that has paralysed passenger and freight transport across country. (GERMANY-RAILWAYS/STRIKE, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, pix, tv, by Stephen Brown, 400 words)

UK's EU commissioner says budget row must 'calm down'

LONDON - Britain's new European commissioner, Jonathan Hill, says a row between London and Brussels over a demand for 2.1 billion euros ($2.63 billion) has become highly political and that the situation needs to be calmed down. (BRITAIN-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrew Osborn, 525 words)

BOJ minutes show Kuroda had to act to safeguard price goal

TOKYO - Some Bank of Japan policymakers say inflation could dip below 1 percent due to falling energy prices at a meeting in early October, which helps explain why governor Haruhiko Kuroda chose to expand monetary stimulus in a tightly split decision last week. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Hideyuki Sano, 300 words)

UK house prices show surprise fall in October - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices fall unexpectedly in October, adding to signs that the housing market is slowing and causing the annual rate of house price growth to fall to its lowest since June, mortgage lender Halifax says. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

COMPANIES

Siemens sees consolidation, not growth, in 2015

FRANKFURT - German engineering group Siemens hunkers down for a year of flat sales and better execution after one-off charges again hurt its quarterly profits, this time for wind turbines. (SIEMENS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan and Jens Hack, 550 words)

UK banks face break-up threat as competition probe launched

LONDON - Britain's big banks could be broken up after the country's competition watchdog launches an in-depth investigation into services for small business customers and personal accounts because of a lack of competition. (BRITAIN-BANKS/COMPETITION (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

AstraZeneca gets sales boost as Nexium drug keeps on giving

LONDON - AstraZeneca, which fended off a takeover bid from Pfizer, lifts its 2014 sales forecast as the delayed arrival of generic copies of its Nexium drug in the United States keeps cash flowing from the heartburn and ulcer pill. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-AGEING/DRUGMAKERS (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Caroline Copley, 860 words

Sainsbury takes fight to discounters with Netto opening

LEEDS, England - British supermarket operator J Sainsbury Plc's answer to discounters Aldi and Lidl is unveiled with the opening of its first Netto-branded store in northern England tasked to win over thrifty shoppers. (SAINSBURY-NETTO/OPENING, moved, by Neil Maidment, 735 words)

+ See also:

- MORRISON SUPERMK-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 700 words

Adidas shares jump as Russia, golf units clear excess stock

BERLIN - German sportswear firm Adidas, struggling to keep pace with larger U.S. rival Nike, reports progress in clearing excess inventories in Russia and in its flagging golf business, helping its shares to rise strongly. (ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 700 words)

Deutsche Telekom core profits fall as investments weigh

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom core profit falls, hit by heavy investments aimed at turning around its U.S. business and defending its position in its German home market. (DEUTSCHE-TELEKOM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde, 400 words)

Cable & Wireless Comms to buy Columbus Intl for $1.85 bln

LONDON - Cable & Wireless Communications says it will buy Columbus Intl, a privately-owned fibre-based telecoms provider in the Caribbean, Central America and Andean region, for $1.85 billion to boost its mobile, fixed line, broadband and TV offer. (CABLE & WIRLSS-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words)

Austria's OMV warns cuts threaten 2016 production target

VIENNA - Austrian oil and gas group OMV warns investors that it could miss a 2016 production target, as it prepares to cut an ambitious investment plan in the face of a sharp drop in oil prices and unpredictable Libyan production. (OMV-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shadia Nasralla, 555 words)

+ See also:

- REPSOL RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Julien Toyer and Jose Elías Rodríguez, 300 words

Takata warns of bigger loss, says customers not cancelling

TOKYO - Takata Corp, whose potentially defective air bags have been linked to four deaths in the United States, warns of a bigger full-year loss and skips its dividend - the first time it has not offered a payout since it listed in 2006. (AUTOS-TAKATA/RESULTS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mari Saito, 920 words)

Lenovo profit climbs but disappointing revenue hits shares

BEIJING - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reports a 19 percent jump in net income in the second fiscal quarter, but revenue falls short of analyst expectations, sending shares lower. (LENOVO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 260 words)

Hyundai Motor, Kia aim to raise fuel economy by 25 pct

SEOUL- Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors say they aim to raise the average fuel economy of their vehicles by 25 percent by 2020 to meet emissions regulations in South Korea, the United States and Europe. (HYUNDAI MOTOR-KIA MOTORS/FUEL (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)