TOP STORIES

China deal sends shares to 1-month high, rouble surges

A landmark deal to give global investors easier access to China's $3.9 trillion stock market lifts world shares to their highest in over a month, as the return of tensions in Libya and Ukraine push up oil prices.

+See also:

HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKCONNECT

ECB door remains open to QE despite doubts over impact

The European Central Bank's drip-feed stimulus is taking it closer to large-scale government bond purchases with new money but its weapon of last resort may not be the silver bullet markets are hoping for.

China inflation hovers near 5-year low, deflation risks rise

China's annual consumer inflation remains near a five-year low in October at 1.6 percent, further evidence that the world's second-largest economy is cooling and reinforcing expectations that authorities will roll out more measures to support growth.

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 500 words

- CHINA-UNEMPLOYMENT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Pete Sweeney and Jake Spring, 850 words

UK's Serco plans rights issue after huge impairment charge

Britain's Serco announces a rights issue of up to 550 million pounds after cutting its profit forecast and taking a 1.5-billion-pound impairment charge, wiping a third off its share price.

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Kuroda sprang easing to head off damaging inflation forecast

The Bank of Japan Governor not only surprised the markets with his latest splurge of monetary easing. He sprang it on his own board members just two days earlier, jolted into action to stop them making a low-ball forecast that might have sunk his flagship inflation target.

KKR prepares more Samson asset sales as oil plunges -sources

KKR & Co, which led the acquisition of oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp for $7.2 billion in 2011 and has already sold almost half its acreage to cope with lower energy prices, plans to sell its North Dakota Bakken oil deposit worth less than $500 million as part of an ongoing downsizing plan, according to people familiar with the matter.

ECONOMY

Europe braced for some dismal figures

After European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi got his colleagues to sign up to a target for pumping money into the ailing euro zone economy, a raft of GDP reports are likely to show just why more help may be needed.

Russia abandons rouble trading band, floats rouble

The Russian central bank says it has abandoned the rouble's trading corridor, allowing the currency to float freely.

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words

China, South Korea 'effectively' conclude free trade deal

Chinese and South Korean leaders say the two countries have "effectively" concluded a free trade agreement that will remove or sharply reduce barriers to trade and investment between the two trading giants.

Obama says momentum building on trans-Pacific trade deal

U.S. President Barack Obama says he sees momentum building for a Washington-backed free trade agreement in the Asia-Pacific, after arriving in Beijing on the first leg of an eight-day Asia tour.

Sweden grapples with huge household debt as rates hit zero

Sweden's new centre-left government and its financial authorities are under huge pressure when they meet on Tuesday to tackle a mountain of household debt that is casting a long shadow over one of Europe's few economic bright spots.

COMPANIES

Carlsberg Russia sales slump further but Asia a bright spot

Carlsberg posts profits in line with the same quarter last year as a growing Asian market offset another bad quarter in Russia where a falling rouble and stand-off with the West has dented the Danish brewer's largest market.

G20 proposes buffer to end too big to fail banks

The world's biggest banks should hold a buffer of bonds in case of a collapse so that government bailouts are avoided, a global regulatory body proposes.

+ See also:

- G20-CARNEY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

StanChart aims to reassure on strategy as problems pile up

After three profit-warnings, fresh investigations by U.S. authorities and a 30 percent slump in share price, Standard Chartered's bosses will this week try to show investors they have a credible recovery plan in place.

Club Med rises on report of possible Bonomi counterbid

Shares in Club Med jumps 7 percent after French media reports that Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is considering a possible counter-offer for the French holiday group backed by U.S. private equity partner KKR & Co.

Bid battle for Dutch feed company Nutreco hots up

Dutch investment firm SHV raises its offer for Nutreco in response to interest from U.S. food company Cargill, sending the Dutch animal feed firm's shares up almost 15 percent.

Fugro shares leap on bid speculation after Boskalis stake

Dutch oil services company Fugro, which has been hit by the sliding oil price, says it is open to joint ventures with other companies after rival Boskalis bought a stake, fuelling talk the company could be a takeover target.

Ship fuel market in turmoil after OW files for bankruptcy

Ship fuel prices rise and buyers scramble for new stocks after the bankruptcy of the world's biggest supplier, Denmark's OW Bunker, due to a suspected fraud at its Asian subsidiary plunged the troubled sector into fresh turmoil.

Strike-hit Lonmin sets hurdles in bid to return to profit

South Africa's Lonmin, battered by a five-month strike this year, will invest only in projects providing a return above 15 percent, it says, casting doubt over the future of some of its mines as it battles to return to profit.