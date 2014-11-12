Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Regulators fine global banks $3.4 bln in forex probe

LONDON - Global regulators impose penalties totalling $3.4 billion on five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup, for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate foreign exchange rates. (BANKS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 3, PICTURES, GRAPHIC), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Kirstin Ridley and Joshua Franklin, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION-BARCLAYS, moving shortly, by Steve Slater, 410 words

- BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENTS-RBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Kirstin Ridley, 335 words

- BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENT-UBS AG (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words

- BANKS-FOREX/SETTLEMENTS (REACTION 4), moved, 725 words

Bank of England set to signal rates on hold until mid-2015

LONDON - Governor Mark Carney is likely to signal that British interest rates will stay at a record low until around the middle of next year when he sets out the Bank of England's latest economic outlook. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 400 words)

Europe markets pull back after Japan's strong showing

LONDON - European shares and core bond yields falls, bucking a strong performance in Japan, with bank stocks under pressure following a landmark $3.4 billion settlement over allegations of price-fixing in currency markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 545 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Sheppard, 300 words

German "wisemen" panel urges ECB to hold off on bond-buying

BERLIN - The German government's "wisemen" panel of economic advisers warns European Central Bank against pursuing full-blown quantitative easing, or bond buying, before clear signs of deflation emerge in the euro zone. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, 400 words)

INVESTMENT

Retail investors finally buy blue chips, but for how long?

SHANGHAI - Chinese retail investors are finally buying domestic blue-chip stocks, but not in the way Chinese authorities have long hoped. (MARKETS-CHINA/DEBT, moved, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 600 words)

+ See also:

- INDONESIA-INFRASTRUCTURE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Eveline Danubrata and Nicholas Owen, 650 words

- INDIA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh, 650 words

ECONOMY

UK wages rise more than expected, jobless rate unchanged

LONDON - The earnings of British workers overtook inflation in September, according to one measure of pay growth, while unemployment failed to fall for first time since the start of 2014, official data shows. (BRITAIN-JOBS, moved, 300 words)

BOJ's Miyao: chance QE exit debate can begin in late 2015

TOKYO - Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao says there is a high chance it can begin discussing an exit to its quantitative easing in the second half of fiscal 2015, the most specific comments to date about when that debate will start. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 420 words)

Low oil prices to bite into 2015 US shale growth - IEA

LONDON - Falling oil prices may cut investment in U.S. shale oil by 10 percent next year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said, slowing growth in a sector that has turned the United States to a major global producer. (IEA-SHALE/, moved, by Ron Bousso, 400 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Telefonica sees stronger rebound despite profit fall

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica posts falling revenue and profit in the first nine months of the year, although a rise in customers signing up for its mobile, broadband and pay-TV deals shows a turnaround from a three-year slump is gathering pace.(TELEFONICA-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andres Gonzalez and Julien Toyer, 577 words)

+ See also:

- VIMPELCM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400 words

Sainsbury's cuts back spending to fund lower prices

LONDON - Sainsbury's throws down the gauntlet to larger rival Tesco, taking a hit on profits and the dividend to fund lower prices for customers in the latest escalation of the British supermarket battle. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 700 words)

Germany's E.ON hit by weak rouble, industry crisis

FRANKFURT - Germany's largest utility E.ON posts a 7 percent profit drop in the first nine months of the year, blaming low wholesale prices as well as a weak rouble that hit business in Russia, its most important foreign market. (E ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Deutsche Post confirms guidance despite global slowdown

FRANKFURT/BERLIN - German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post confirms its targets for the year despite a tough economic backdrop and even as it misses expectations for third quarter profit. (DEUTSCHE POST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Burberry H1 profit rises 6 pct, says environment tough

PARIS - British luxury brand Burberry continues to point to a "more difficult external environment" as it posts a 6 percent rise in half-year adjusted pre-tax profit that is in line with market expectations. (BURBERRY GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Astrid Wendlandt, 280 words)

SBM Offshore settles bribery case with Dutch prosecutors

AMSTERDAM - Dutch oil platform leasing firm SBM Offshore settles a bribery case with Dutch prosecutors for $240 million, including a $40,000 fine, sending its stock soaring. (SBM OFFSHORE-SETTLEMENT/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Anthony Deutsch, 350 words)

Some unhappy Yahoo investors asking AOL for rescue

NEW YORK - At least two top-10 Yahoo Inc shareholders are so unhappy with Chief Executive Marissa Mayer's turnaround efforts that they are making a direct plea to AOL Inc CEO Tim Armstrong to explore a merger and run the combined company. (AOL-M&A/YAHOO (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Nadia Damouni and Jennifer Saba, 550 words)

Honda grandees chide CEO over quality, recalls

BEIJING/TOKYO - Two former Honda Motor chiefs have called on CEO Takanobu Ito this year, urging him to focus more on quality issues, increasing the pressure he's already under from U.S. regulators and politicians over mass air bag recalls.(AUTOS-TAKATA/HONDA (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Maki Shiraki, 730 words)

+ See also:

- USA-GASOLINE\GUZZLERS (PICTURE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall, 550 words

- AUTOS-TECHNOLOGY/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff, 900 words

BHP Billiton says scraps sale of Nickel West division

SYDNEY - BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company, says it has scrapped the sale of Nickel West and will continue operating the unit after failing to find a buyer at the right price. (BHP BILLITON-NICKELWEST/SALE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

+ See also:

- UNITED CO RUSAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words