TOP STORIES

Germany escapes recession, France beats low expectations

BRUSSELS/BERLIN - Germany narrowly avoids recession in third quarter of the year and France exceeds low expectations, putting the euro zone on course for anaemic growth but no contraction. (EUROZONE/ECONOMY (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS), expect by 1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski and Stephen Brown, 700 words)

Cold comfort as France, Germany eke out growth

LONDON - European stocks were flat after gross domestic product numbers showed both France and Germany grew marginally in the third quarter, while the dollar rose further against the yen on expectations of a snap election in Japan. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)

EU says Starbucks' Dutch tax deal may be illegal

BRUSSELS - A deal between Starbucks Corp's and Dutch authorities may be illegal state aid as it allows the world's biggest coffee chain to make payments on a lower corporate income tax base, European Union antitrust regulators say (EU-STARBUCKS/TAX (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Foo Yun Chee, 400 words)

UK questions ties between currency traders, brokers

LONDON - An independent report into the Bank of England's role in the global currency market has raised questions about the relationship between commercial bank dealers and brokers for the first time since regulators began investigating trading practices. (BANKS-FOREX/BROKERS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 850 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-FOREX/CRIME (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 400 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

IEA sees new era, no quick rebound in oil prices

LONDON - The oil market has entered a new era with lower Chinese economic growth and booming U.S. shale output, making a return soon to high prices unlikely, the West's energy watchdog says. (IEA/OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Alex Lawler, 420 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler, 400 words

Rouble drops further on weak oil, sanctions threats

MOSCOW - The Russian rouble falls further, dragged down by weak oil prices and by fears of new Western sanctions against Russia because of the deteriorating ceasefire in eastern Ukraine. (RUSSIA-ROUBLE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

Sovereign wealth fund purchases surge as confidence returns

LONDON - Sovereign wealth funds are buying up assets this year at their fastest rate since the financial crisis as these state-run pools of assets regain the confidence lost when big punts on western banks turned sour, Thomson Reuters data shows. (SWF REALESTATE/M&A, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 350 words)

Norway's oil fund targets "forever" horizon in real estate

OSLO - Targeting an investment horizon of "forever", Norway's $860 billion oil fund plans to enter the Asian real estate market next year and aims to broaden its asset range to include anything from new developments to refurbishments, it says. (SWF-REALESTATE/NORWAY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 770 words)

Hedge funds poised to pile into China via 'connect' channel

HONG KONG - When the landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai equity link debuts on Monday, a class of investors that China has kept at arm's length until now - hedge funds - are expected to plunge into mainland shares. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKCONNECT-HEDGEFUNDS, moved, by Michelle Price, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone sovereign ratings back on shaky ground

LONDON - Weak growth and stubbornly low inflation has put euro zone sovereign credit ratings back on shaky ground, a trend that could bring to an end a period of post-crisis stabilisation. (EURO ZONE/RATINGS expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by John Geddie, 500 words)

Oil price crash has silver lining for Norway

OSLO - Norway's oil reliant economy will benefit from the oil price crash as the offshore sector's boom has hijacked much of the economy and non-oil firms are now breathing a sigh of relief. (ECONOMY-NORWAY/OIL, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Balazs Koranyi and Alister Doyle, 800 words)

Japan's Amari: PM Abe cannot delay tax hike indefinitely

TOKYO - Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari says that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe cannot delay a sales tax increase indefinitely, suggesting that Tokyo will not loosen its commitment to reducing public debt and balancing its budget.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/AMARI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 400 words)

OECD sees plans by G20 nations topping global growth target

BRISBANE, Australia - The OECD says the plans of G20 nations to boost the world economy could beat their target of adding 2 percentage points to global growth by 2018, though geopolitical risks such as Ukraine and Ebola were mounting. (G20-SUMMIT/OECD (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lincoln Feast and Jane Wardell, 410 words)

+ See also:

- G20-SUMMIT/WTO (UPDATE 1, TV), moved, by Matt Siegel, 400 words

- G20-REGULATIONS/CARNEY, moved, 275 words

COMPANIES

Airbus profits rise but A400M problems resurface

PARIS - Airbus Group posts stronger-than-expected nine-month earnings, but the numbers are clouded by the disclosure of new delays and possible charges looming for Europe's A400M military transport plane. (AIRBUS-GROUP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tim Hepher, 400 words)

Serco chastened by costly lesson in outsourcing risk

LONDON - From broken Australian Navy boats, to hotel bills for UK asylum seekers, the costs have piled up for Serco, a pioneer of an outsourcing boom that promised lucrative returns but has proved a far riskier business than many thought (BRITAIN-SERCO/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Neil Maidment, 780 words)

Offshore wind sector races to cut costs as subsidies drop

OFF THE COAST OF HELIGOLAND, Germany - When Allied forces bombed German island Heligoland in 1945, wind turbines were not even invented. Almost 70 years on, unexploded ordnance is an expensive problem for the offshore wind industry. (RENEWABLES-WINDPOWER/OFFSHORE, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 770 words)

Samsung SDS strong debut frees cash for Lee's successors

SEOUL - Shares in Samsung SDS Co Ltd, the IT services arm of the Samsung Group, double on debut, unlocking $5 billion for the conglomerate's three heirs as they plan a generational succession at South Korea's dominant conglomerate. (SAMSUNG SDS-IPO/DEBUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee, 620 words)

Mizuho joins SMFG in beating H1 profit forecasts

TOKYO - Mizuho Financial Group Inc reports a smaller drop in first-half profit than it had projected at the start of the year, supported by strength in its market division and lower credit costs. (JAPAN-BANKS/RESULTS (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Taiga Uranaka, 345 words)

ABN Amro to cut up to 1,000 jobs at retail business

AMSTERDAM - State-owned Dutch bank ABN Amro says it will cut up to 1,000 jobs in its retail division by 2018, as it reported a sharp increase third-quarter underlying profit that could open the way for a return to private ownership. (ABNAMRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

Julius Baer says net new money in 4 to 6 pct target

ZURICH - Julius Baer says it is within its target for winning fresh funds from wealthy clients and close to wrapping up its acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch's India-based private bank. (JULIUS BAER-RESULTS/, moved, by Katharina Bart, 410 words)

Nokia lifts long-term profitability target

HELSINKI - Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia lifts its long-term profitability target after meeting strong demand for faster 4G networks this year, and says it also expects the business to grow in 2015. (NOKIA-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)

FCC reports big net loss on writedowns ahead of rights issue

MADRID - Spanish building and services company FCC books a 788 million euro ($979 million) loss for the nine months to the end of September on Friday after taking a hit on assets including its UK waste disposal business. (FCC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 380 words)

Bouygues lifts 2014 goal after Q3 sales rise 1 pct

PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues raises its full-year sales forecast after it posts better-than-expected sales in the third quarter despite a weaker construction market and a price war in telecoms in France. (BOUYGUES-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

Australian tycoon Rinehart to create huge dairy farm

SYDNEY - Mining billionaire Gina Rinehart plans to invest $500 million ($435 million) and partner with a major Chinese firm to create one of Australia's biggest dairy farms, aiming to capitalise on rapidly growing demand in China for premium infant formula. (AUSTRALIA-DAIRY/RINEHART (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sue-Lin Wong, 400 words)

COMMODITIES

Protectionism in China a threat to commodities imports

SHANGHAI - As China lobbies world leaders to back its free trade plan at an Asia-Pacific summit this week, businesses are complaining about Beijing's use of non-tariff barriers from customs clearance to quality restrictions to curb raw material imports. (CHINA-TRADE/COMMODITIES-PROTECTIONISM, moved, by Fayen Wong, 800 words)

Glencore to shut Australia coal mines for 3 weeks amid glut

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY - Glencore Plc, the world's largest exporter of thermal coal, plans to shut its Australian mines for three weeks to help attack a crippling global supply glut that has pushed prices to 5-1/2 year lows.(GLENCORE-COAL/AUSTRALIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sonali Paul and James Regan, 400 words)