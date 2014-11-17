Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Japan slips into recession, paves way for tax delay, poll

TOKYO - Japan's economy unexpectedly slips into recession in the third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election two years before he has to go to the polls. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 5, GRAPHICS), moved, by Leika Kihara and Linda Sieg, 800 words)

Stocks fall, oil dips as Japan slips into recession

LONDON - Shares fall and the oil price slides after data shows Japan has slipped into recession, raising concerns about global growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 590 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 445 words

BoE's Carney says may need to regulate bankers' fixed pay

SINGAPORE - Regulators may need to look at new rules to control the fixed pay of bankers as well as their bonuses so that it can be clawed back in the event of wrongdoing, the governor of the Bank of England says. (BANK OF ENGLAND/CARNEY-BONUSES (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BANKOFENGLAND-WEALE, moved, 125 words

Pfizer dampens Astra bid hopes with German Merck cancer deal

FRANKFURT/LONDON - Pfizer punctures investor expectations of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca by signing a major cancer drug deal with Germany's Merck KGaA, reducing the U.S. firm's need for Astra's products. (MERCK-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ALLERGAN/ACTAVIS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia Oran and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, 450 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Money flows to mainland as Hong Kong-Shanghai link opens

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - International buyers snap up Chinese stocks at the debut of an exchange link that allows Hong Kong and Shanghai investors to trade shares on each other's bourses, a major step towards opening China's tightly controlled capital markets. (HONGKONG-CHINA/STOCKS (UPDATE 4, PICTURES), moving shortly, by Kazunori Takada and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)

Dividend payout growth seen slowing in 2015 -report

LONDON - Global dividend payouts are expected to keep growing in 2015, albeit at a slower pace than previous years, according to a report by Henderson Global Investors published on Monday. (DIVIDENDS-STOCKS-HENDERSON/, moved, by Lionel Laurent, 400 words)

Forex transfer firms give UK banks a run for their money

LONDON - Working out of a shared office near London's Euston station, Michael Kent is part of a revolution that may be driven on by this year's row over alleged currency market manipulation by major banks. (BANKS-FOREX/RETAIL, moved, by Patrick Graham, 890 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-FOREX/REFORM, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 415 words

ECONOMY

UK's Cameron sees "red warning lights" for world economy

LONDON - British Prime Minister David Cameron warns that the global economy is at risk of slipping back into crisis as the euro zone and emerging economies slow and geopolitical risks rise. (BRITAIN-POLITICS/CAMERON, moved, 285 words)

Spotlight falls on Europe's stuttering economy

FRANKFURT - As large parts of Europe's economy grind almost to a halt, attention will focus this week on the latest assessments of business confidence in the euro zone and Germany, which has just narrowly avoided a recession. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by John O'Donnell, 745 words)

The $375 billion Europe wants to invest but doesn't have

BRUSSELS - New European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is preparing a 300 billion euro ($375 billion) investment plan he will present as a cornerstone of efforts to revive an ailing economy. (EU-INVESTMENT/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 700 words)

EU to take action to contain bird flu outbreaks

BRUSSELS - The European Commission will adopt interim protective measures against the outbreak of bird flu at a farm in the Netherlands (HEALTH-BIRDFLU/COMMISSION, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 200 words)

+ See also:

- NETHERLANDS-BIRDFLU, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Anthony Deutsch, 400 words

- HEALTH BIRDFLU/OIE, moved, 100 words

Australia, China deepen ties with landmark free trade deal

CANBERRA - China and Australia seals a landmark free trade agreement more than a decade in the making, significantly expanding ties between the world's second largest economy and one of Washington's closest allies in Asia. (AUSTRALIA-CHINA/TRADE (UPDATE 6, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Matt Siegel, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Corruption tars drug sector drive to improve access for poor

LONDON - The world's top drugmakers have improved access to medicines in developing countries, according to a report, but their good work is undermined by a sorry record of unethical behaviour. (HEALTH-MEDICINES/ACCESS, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 380 words)

Sonova falls short amid hearing aid makers' price war

ZURICH - Sonova the world's largest maker of hearing aids, falls short of first-half profit forecasts and unveils a smaller-than-expected share buyback, raising doubts about its strategy of cutting prices to boost market share. (SONOVA HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 400 words)

Serco chairman to stand down after trading debacle

LONDON - Serco Chairman Alastair Lyons says he will step down to take responsibility for the debacle at the British outsourcing firm, which has reported a string of profit downgrades and contract failures in recent years. (SERCO GROUP-MOVES/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 1), moved, 165 words)

Telecom Italia denies it is eyeing a cash call

MILAN - Telecom Italia is not studying a new share sale, it says, dismissing a press report that it is considering raising cash from investors to fund an acquisition in Brazil. (TELECOM ITA-CAPITAL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Fortress Korea car market cracks under German luxury barrage

SEOUL - South Korea is on track to spend more on vehicle imports from Europe this year than it earns from exports the other way for the first time in 24 years, as German brands breach the once impregnable fortress of Hyundai Motor and its local rivals. (AUTOS-SOUTHKOREA/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 700 words)

Little-known Taiwanese chip designer spawns low-priced smartphone boom

TAIPEI - The market is heaving with Chinese smartphone makers out to grab share from Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd with low-priced handsets. Sparking the boom in budget smartphones is MediaTek, now a $23 billion go-to chip designer favoured by margin-conscious phone makers. (MEDIATEK-MOBILEPHONE/, moved, by Michael Gold, 800 words)

Toray in expanded $8.6 bln carbon fibre deal with Boeing

TOKYO - Japan's Toray Industries says it will be the sole supplier of carbon fibre for Boeing Co's 777X passenger jet in addition to the 787 Dreamliner and expects orders to exceed $8.6 billion for both planes. (TORAY INDUSTRIES-BOEING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 305 words)