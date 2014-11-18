UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOP STORIES
Japan's Abe poised to announce snap poll, delay tax hike
TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells ruling party leaders that he will delay an unpopular sales tax rise and call a snap election, a private TV broadcaster says, a day after data showed the economy had fallen into recession nearly two years after he returned to power. (JAPAN-ELECTION/ (WRAPUP 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Linda Sieg, 630 words)
Europe follows Japan higher on stimulus hopes
LONDON - Eurozone stocks gain ground and bond yields slip back, thanks to the positive ripple effect of European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments that he is ready to do more to fight deflation. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 430 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Sheppard, 425 words
China home price fall deepens despite policy support
BEIJING - China's home prices slumped an annual 2.6 percent in October, shrugging off a range of government support measures in a nationwide downturn that threatens to stifle economic growth. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 525 words)
AstraZeneca trumpets standalone strength in cancer medicine
LONDON - AstraZeneca, determined to show it has a strong independent future after seeing off a $118 billion bid from Pfizer in May, says it has made good progress in developing a pipeline of new drugs. (ASTRAZENECA-MEDICINES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 550 words)
ECONOMY
UK inflation picks up slightly to 1.3 pct
LONDON - British inflation picked up slightly in October from a five-year low as fuel prices fell less strongly than a year ago, leaving the Bank of England under no pressure to start raising interest rates. (BRITAIN INFLATION/, moved, 100 words)
UK taxman not doing enough to cut avoidance - lawmakers
LONDON - Britain's tax collection agency is not doing enough to tackle multinational firms who use complex company structures to reduce their tax bills, a report by lawmakers says. (BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, 350 words)
Swedish cbank chief says household debt to keep rising
STOCKHOLM - Zero interest rates will mean that household debt levels will continue to rise for some time, Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves says. (SWEDEN-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Indonesia c.bank holds extraordinary meeting after fuel rise
JAKARTA - Indonesia's central bank will hold an extraordinary meeting, fuelling speculation about a rise in interest rates, a day after the president hiked fuel prices to tackle the country's budget and current account deficits.(INDONESIA-SUBSIDIES/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy, 540 words)
COMPANIES
EasyJet says positioned for more growth after profit jumps
LONDON - British low-cost airline easyJet shrugs off concerns about an increasingly competitive European travel market, saying it is positioned to deliver further growth after annual profits jump 21.5 percent. (EASYJET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 420 words)
+ See also:
- LUFTHANSA-IBM/OUTSOURCING, moved, 145 words
Prudential posts strong rise in new business profit
LONDON - British life insurer Prudential posts a double-digit rise in new business profit for the first nine months, with strong performance across the globe taking the company's share price to a record high. (PRUDENTIAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn, 345 words)
World's top drugmaker Novartis takes aim at tech
LONDON - Talent spotters from Novartis AG, charged with bringing new ideas into the organisation, are casting their net beyond biotech into the wider pool of wearable, or even edible, technology. (NOVARTIS-TECH/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 535 words)
Europe's car recovery persists as volume, luxury brands gain
BERLIN - European new car sales rose 6.2 percent in October from year-ago levels as volume and premium leaders including the Volkswagen and BMW groups recorded stronger demand in key markets. (VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/OCTOBER, moved, 335 words)
Carlsberg becomes no.2 in Greece with Olympic takeover
COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Carlsberg has agreed to take over Greece's third-largest brewer, Olympic Brewery, bolstering its existing operations in the country and creating what it said would be the number two player in the lucrative Greek beer market. (OLYMPIC-M&A/CARLSBERG (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)
Holcim expects to pick buyers for assets by end-January
ZURICH - Swiss cement maker Holcim says it expected to have selected buyers for assets it must divest to push through its merger with France's Lafarge by the end of January. (HOLCIM-M&A/LAFARGE (UPDATE 1), moved, 295 words)
Sony aims for hefty jump in movie, TV revenue over 3 years
TOKYO - Japan's Sony Corp says it is aiming to lift its movie and TV revenue by more than a third in the next three years as it cuts costs and invests in potential hit films, including a new Spider-Man movie. (SONY-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 400 words)
Fashion chains chase faster supplies to counter weather
BERLIN - Increasingly erratic weather is driving European clothing retailers to buy goods more often and closer to home, rather than relying on seasonal collections sourced months in advance. (WEATHER-FASHION/, moved, by Emma Thomasson, 790 words)
As Takata air bag recall toll mounts, focus shifts to risks to family control
TOKYO - As Takata Corp comes under scrutiny for air bag defects, bankers are weighing up the potential fallout for the Japanese family behind the 81-year-old company, and the third-generation CEO who controls it. (AUTOS-TAKATA/FAMILY (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mari Saito and Emi Emoto, 800 words)
China's internet TV sites in $1 bln battle for foreign shows
BEIJING - China's big internet-TV companies are spending hundreds of millions of dollars on foreign TV shows and films in a battle to attract users and advertisers, but risk bumping up against regulators protecting the domestic TV and film industry.(CHINA-INTERNET/MEDIA (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Paul Carsten, 650 words)
