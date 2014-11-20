Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone business growth stumbles, China factories stall

LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone business growth was weaker than any forecaster expected this month, while China's factories looked to have hit a wall in November, adding to concerns about slowing economic momentum in the world. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Jake Spring, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PMI FLASH/GERMANY, moved, 320 words

- PMI FLASH/FRANCE, moved, 250 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words

EU court adviser knocks UK challenge on bank bonuses

BRUSSELS/LONDON - Britain's fraught relations with the European Union take another knock as its legal challenge to an EU cap on bankers' bonuses is rejected by an advisor to the bloc's top court. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 2) expect 1000, by Philip Blenkinsop and Huw Jones, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

Shares hurt by synchronised China, Europe slowdown

LONDON - World stocks fall for a second day running as China and Europe both see more evidence of their economies slowing, while the yen slides to fresh multi-year lows against the dollar and euro. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

In oil price war, Russia has nothing to offer

MOSCOW - Russia, the world's top oil producer, can do little to shore up global oil prices even if OPEC wants it to. It cannot stop pumping oil because its wells will freeze and it has no storage to curb exports. (OPEC-RUSSIA/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Katya Golubkova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov, 700 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

As Swiss gold vote draws closer, some bet against the franc

LONDON - A vote in Switzerland on its gold reserves has captured the attention of currency investors with some starting to position for the initiative to fail and relieving pressure on the Swiss National Bank's three-year old currency peg. (MARKETS-FOREX/SWISS FRANC, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 600 words)

Volatile oil prices will not affect Qatar wealth fund - CEO

DOHA - Volatile oil prices will not force the Qatar Investment Authority to change its investment strategy, the sovereign wealth fund's chief executive says. (QATAR-INVESTMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

SPECIAL REPORT & INVESTMENT

Crimean savers ask: Where's our money?

SIMFEROPOL, Crimea - Outside a high-rise building on the outskirts of this disputed region's capital, a steady stream of frustrated residents exited a government office, clutching folders of bank records and shaking their heads in disgust. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BANKS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Steve Stecklow, Elizabeth Piper and Oleksandr Akymenko, 2,335 words)

ECONOMY

UK retail sales rebound strongly, driven by furniture

LONDON - British retail sales grew much more strongly than expected in October after a heavy fall in September, driven by purchases of furniture after the country's housing market picked up speed earlier this year, official figures show. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/, moved, 440 words)

Japan exports grow strongly, cutting economic gloom

TOKYO - Japanese exports grow in October at the fastest pace in eight months, an encouraging sign that global demand could help the country recover from recession and support the central bank's optimistic economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 500 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GOLDMAN POLL, moved, 400 words

Germany to leave door ajar for fracking - draft law

BERLIN - Germany's government plans to stop short of an outright ban on the controversial technique of fracking for gas, bowing to pressure from industry, according to the latest draft of a law from the environment ministry seen by Reuters. (GERMANY-FRACKING/, moved, 355 words)

+ See also:

- INEOS-SHALE/EXPLORATION, moved, 115 words

Early signs of a floor under China's sinking property market

BEIJING - Even as China's home prices suffers their biggest annual fall in nearly four years in October, there are early indications the worst might have passed as property sales, investment and construction all show some signs of recovery.(CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Thyssen resumes dividend a year earlier than expected

ESSEN, Germany - Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is resuming dividend payments a year earlier than expected, signalling confidence in its turnaround with the promise of a modest payout for shareholders after it beat profit forecasts. (THYSSENKRUPP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1300 GMT /8 AM ET, by Georgina Prodhan, 450 words)

Sanofi eyes more than $38 bln from new drugs after CEO exit

PARIS - Sanofi, which sacked its chief executive three weeks ago, hopes to launch up to 18 new drugs by the end of 2020, with the potential to reap more than 30 billion euros ($38 billion) within the first five years of sales. (SANOFI SA-MEDICINES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet, 410 words)

As US hearings loom, Takata faces battle in air bag crisis

WASHINGTON/TOKYO - Takata Corp faces a long battle to gauge the fallout from a fast-moving air bag crisis as recalls mount, adding to the costs for the loss-making Japanese auto parts maker. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Karey Van Hall and Chang-Ran Kim, 820 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (TIMELINE), moved, 1,000 words

Delta to buy 50 wide-bodied Airbus jets - sources

PARIS/SEATTLE - European planemaker Airbus has won a crucial order worth roughly $14 billion at list prices from Delta Air Lines for 50 long-haul, wide-bodied jets, three people familiar with the matter said. (AIRBUS GROUP/DELTA AIR LINES (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words)

BMW margins narrow in China, expects to outpace wider market

GUANGZHOU, China - BMW's profit margins in China are narrowing partly due to increased market competition, the German carmaker's China head says, but the firm still expects to outpace growth of the wider premium car market. (CHINA-AUTOSHOW/BMW (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 360 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-AUTOS/OUTPUT, moved, 315 words

Spain's BBVA says new shares issued at 8.25 euros each

MADRID - Spanish bank BBVA says it had priced guidance on a 2-billion-euro ($2.50 billion) rights issue to fund the purchase of an increased stake in Turkey's Garanti at 8.25 euros a share. (GARANTI BANKASI M&A/BBVA (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Goldman prepares to rebut Senate probe in committee showdown

WASHINGTON - Goldman Sachs Group Inc will rebut allegations made by a powerful Senate committee report that condemned Wall Street banks for exploiting physical commodity markets to manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages. (COMMODITIES-BANKS/GOLDMAN-HEARING, moved, 740 words)

Britain's RBS fined $88 million for 2012 systems crash

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland has been fined 56 million pounds ($88 million) by Britain's financial regulators for a system crash in 2012 that left millions of customers unable to make or receive payments. (RBS-FINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 440 words)

Centrica lowers earnings forecast as mild weather bites

LONDON - Britain's largest energy supplier, Centrica, cuts its full-year earnings outlook on the back of a steep drop in energy demand due to mild weather and the extended outage of two nuclear power plants it partly owns. (CENTRICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 350 words)

BHP sees dividend secure despite iron ore price slide

MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton is confident of at least maintaining its dividend even at current weak commodity prices, shrugging off an iron ore price slide triggered by increased output by BHP and other mega producers. (BHP BILLITON LTD-AGM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 440 words)

From blankets to luxury suits, NZ wool goes up-market

WELLINGTON - A growing focus on natural fibres has opened the door for New Zealand exporters to sell what they say is the finest, whitest and strongest wool in the world, lifting prices from the near-rock-bottom levels hit in 2008. (NEWZEALAND-WOOL/ (PICTURES, GRAPHIC), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 750 words)