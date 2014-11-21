Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Draghi throws door to QE wide open as recovery wanes

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi throws the door wide open for more dramatic action to rescue the euro zone economy, saying "excessively low" inflation had to be raised fast by whatever means necessary. (ECB-DRAGHI/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor and John O'Donnell, 450 words)

Shares lifted by U.S. data and Draghi stimulus hints

LONDON - World shares head for a second week of gains after more reassuring U.S. data and hints the ECB is nearing more stimulus, while the yen pulls out of its dive as Japan's finance minister warns its recent weakening has been "too rapid".(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 390 words

Senior bank execs would welcome jail time for rogue traders

LONDON - Senior banking executives would favour more criminal prosecutions for employees suspected of market manipulation, including jail time if necessary, one of Britain's most influential fund managers tells Reuters. (BANKS-TRADERS/JAIL, expect at 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 400 words)

+ See also:

- EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 4), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop and Huw Jones, 470 words

Japan's PM seeks referendum on "Abenomics" in snap election

TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved parliament's lower house for a snap election on Dec. 14, seeking a fresh mandate for his struggling "Abenomics" revival strategy just two years after he returned to power promising that "Japan is Back". (JAPAN-ELECTION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Linda Sieg and Elaine Lies, 555 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ASO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 350 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE-ADVISER (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Kaori Kaneko and Sumio Ito, 590 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 440 words

INSIGHT

U.S. SEC director with big stock holdings stirs debate

WASHINGTON - Keith Higgins, who runs the office that reviews public companies' books at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reported stock holdings worth between about $2 million and $6 million last year and the sale of stocks throughout 2014, according to SEC disclosures viewed by Reuters. (USA-SEC/HOLDINGS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah N. Lynch, 1,780 words)

ECONOMY

UK public finances show improvement

LONDON - Britain's public finances improved slightly in October, official data show, giving finance minister George Osborne hope the budget might recover at a faster pace ahead of next year's general election. (BRITAIN-BORROWING/, moved, 490 words)

Long "to do" list for India's Modi as clock ticks on reform

NEW DELHI - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long list of pro-growth measures to implement over the next four months, but time may have already run out to breathe enough life into the economy to meet its tough 2014/15 fiscal deficit target. (INDIA-MODI/ECONOMY (PICTURE), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel and Sanjeev Miglani, 625 words)

SNB says it will keep cap on Swiss franc as long as needed

RUESCHLIKON, Switzerland - The Swiss National Bank's cap on the franc remains a key part of monetary policy and it will be maintained as long as required, a central bank board member says. (SNB-CAP/, moved, 120 words)

China's c.bank says Chinese markets have ample liquidity

BEIJING, Nov 21 China's financial markets have abundant liquidity and the central bank will provide support when needed, the People's Bank of China says, as a rush of initial public offerings tightens the availability of short-term funds. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CENBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-CHINA/DEBT, moved, by Lu Jianxin and Jake Spring, 600 words

- CHINA-GRAINS/IMPORTS (PICTURE), moved, by Niu Shuping and Fayen Wong, 750 words

COMPANIES

Rolls-Royce wins $5 bln order from Delta

LONDON - Britain's Rolls-Royce says it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-CONTRACT/, moved, 150 words)

Telecom Italia close to tower deal as juggles Brazil options

BARCELONA/MILAN - Telecom Italia is set to sell the mobile phone towers of its Brazilian unit as it gets ready to draw up broader strategic options for growth in the Latin American country. (TELECOMITALIA-BOARD/BRAZIL-TOWERS), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni and Silvia Aloisi, 400 words)

Denmark's Dong banks on double sized offshore turbines

PARIS - Dong Energy, Europe's largest offshore wind farm developer, plans to make the switch to giant wind turbines in a move that could be a breakthrough for a new generation of turbines. (DONG ENERGY-TURBINES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 400 words)

+ See also:

- VESTAS WIND-USA/TAXBREAKS, moved, By Teis Jensen,, 485 words

Japan tells Takata to investigate air bag issue

TOKYO - Japan's transport minister says he has directed Takata Corp to investigate its defective air bags, which have triggered massive recalls, adding the ministry is directly in touch with the auto safety equipment supplier over the issue.(AUTOS-TAKATA/JAPAN (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 300 words)

Turkey's Bank Asya downsizes to weather deposit flight

ISTANBUL - Turkey's Bank Asya says it downsized to weather deposit flight caused by a power struggle between now President Tayyip Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen, the Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank. (BANKASYA-BRANCHES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Seda Sezer and Ebru Tuncay, 400 words)

Under Senate glare, Goldman rejects commodity manipulation

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - Goldman Sachs Group Inc takes the lead in rejecting allegations by a U.S. Senate subcommittee that Wall Street banks have exploited physical commodity markets to manipulate prices and gain unfair trading advantages. (COMMODITIES-BANKS/GOLDMAN-HEARING (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Flaherty and Josephine Mason, 775 words)

Blackstone to buy GE's property assets in Japan for $1.6 bln

Tokyo - Blackstone Group LP, the world's largest private equity investor in real estate, says it will buy residential assets in Japan from General Electric Co (GE)'s property unit in a deal worth more than 190 billion yen ($1.6 billion), Japan's largest property deal this year. (BLACKSTONE GROUP-JAPAN/GE, moved, by Junko Fujita, 300 words)

Funds buying Middleby, the heat behind a fast-casual trend

NEW YORK - Middleby Corp, maker of high-end kitchen appliances for both professional and home cooks, has become a new favourite of fund managers as it benefits from changing American dining habits. (MIDDLEBY-FUNDS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Randall, 815 words)