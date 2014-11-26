Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Saudi's Naimi sees oil market "stabilising itself"

VIENNA - OPEC leader Saudi Arabia signals it is unlikely to push for a major change in oil output at the producer group's meeting this week, a day after Russia refused to cooperate in any production cut and threatened to unleash an oil price war. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Alex Lawler and David Sheppard, 545 words)

+ See also:

- OPEC-MEETING/IRAN, moved, 100 words

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jack Stubbs and Ahmed Aboulenein, 385 words

- RUSSIA-ROUBLE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words

ECB outlook lifts European shares, Australian dollar hits 4-yr low

LONDON - European shares push higher with investors enthused by the prospect of more stimulus from the Euroepan Central Bank and as upbeat U.S. economic growth data calm investor anxiety over a deteriorating global outlook.

+ See also

- ECB-POLICY/, moved, 325 words

Juncker unveils investment plan to kick start EU growth

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker presents a plan to leverage some 300 billion euros ($375 billion) of largely private new investment in the European Union, saying it is time to kick-start growth without adding to public debt. (EU-INVESTMENTS/JUNCKER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 410 words)

+ See also:

- EU INVESTMENTS/JUNCKER MERKEL, moved, 100 words

EE owners confirm takeover talks with BT

LONDON - EE's German and French owners confirm they are in talks to sell Britain's biggest mobile network operator to BT as part of a wider review of its options. (BT-MOBILE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200/0700 ET AM, 300 words)

SPECIAL REPORTS AND INSIGHT

Putin's allies channelled billions to Ukraine oligarch

MOSCOW/KIEV - An examination of how Russia sold gas to Ukraine and the role of prominent business figures in that trade. (RUSSIA-CAPITALISM/GAS (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), expect by 1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Stephen Grey, Tom Bergin, Sevgil Musaieva and Roman Anin, 3,400 words)

INSIGHT

Europe feels sting in the tail of Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - At a technology fair in Moscow last month, European executives faced the new reality of doing business in Russia since the West imposed sanctions: the number of companies at the international showcase had shrunk by half from a year ago. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Robin Emmott, 885 words)

ECONOMY

UK business investment suffers surprise drop in Q3, GDP unrevised

LONDON - British business investment suffered an unexpected fall in the third quarter of 2014, raising questions about the resilience of the economy's recovery, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 355 words)

BOJ's Shirai defends latest easing, rules out incremental action

HIROSHIMA - A Bank of Japan board member who voted for last month's huge monetary expansion defends the move, saying that failing to act will have cast doubt on the bank's determination to hit its price goal and undermined its credibility. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 400 words)

Nigeria's naira touches record low after cenbank devalues currency

Nigeria's naira touches a record low against the dollar, a day after the central bank devalued the currency, and it Is trading lower than the bank's target band even after rebounding. (NIGERIA-CURRENCY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Chijioke Ohuocha, 600 words)

Spain economic expansion seen stretching into Q4 - Bank of Spain

MADRID - The Spanish economy is likely to keep expanding for the rest of the year, the Bank of Spain says, after output grew 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter in the July-September period. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words)

Italy Nov consumer confidence falls to lowest level in 9 months

ROME - Italian consumer morale unexpectedly falls in November to its lowest level in nine months, a sign that the recession may linger into the fourth quarter, data shows. (ITALY-CONSUMERSENTIMENT, moved, 270 words)

COMPANIES

Russia's Sberbank posts 24 pct drop in Q3 profit as provisions rise

MOSCOW - Russia's top bank Sberbank posts a 24 percent fall in third-quarter net profit because of higher loan-loss provisions linked to an economic slowdown and the Ukraine crisis. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 435 words)

Thomas Cook says CEO Harriet Green to step down

LONDON - British holiday company Thomas Cook says its chief executive Harriet Green is stepping down, two years after leading a turnaround of the group, and will be replaced by chief operating officer Peter Fankhauser. (THOMAS COOK GRP-MOVES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Online fashion retailer Zalando on track for profitable 2014

BERLIN - Europe's largest online fashion retailer Zalando says it is on track to make its first full-year profit as it reins in marketing spending after reporting sales growth slowed slightly in the third quarter. (ZALANDO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 320 words)

Seadrill axes dividend as offshore drilling market slumps

OSLO - Norwegian offshore driller Seadrill suspends dividend payments to cut debt as oil companies continue to curtail spending as the price of crude plunges. (SEADRILL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

Samsung Electronics to buy back $2 bln in shares

SEOUL - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announces a $2 billion share buyback plan, its first since 2007, following investor calls for higher returns against a backdrop of rapidly declining profits. (SAMSUNG ELEC-STOCKS/BUYBACK (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

+ See also:

- SAMSUNG GROUP-M&A/HANWHA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joyce Lee and Se Young Lee, 500 words

Santos reassures on costs at $18.5 bln Gladstone LNG project

MELBOURNE - Australia's Santos Ltd says it is on track to produce first liquefied natural gas from its $18.5 billion Gladstone LNG project in the second half of calendar 2015, looking to reassure doubters who fear it may face cost overruns. (SANTOS LTD-LNG/, moved, 500 Words)

India's laggard state lenders face tough sell on capital raising plan

MUMBAI - India's state-run banks face major obstacles in their plans to raise as much as $60 billion in new capital over the next few years, with investors sceptical about the prospects for most of them and workers wary of the government's grip loosening. (INDIA-BANKS/SALE, moved, by Devidutta Tripathy, 700 words)

COMMODITIES

Australian resource projects fall off on weaker prices

SYDNEY - The number of resource projects reaching financial commitment in Australia has fallen as sagging minerals and energy prices lead companies to tighten their belts, the government's chief commodities forecaster says. (RESOURCES-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

China launches 2014/15 corn stockpiling scheme BEIJING - China will start this week to buy corn from farmers, a government body says, offering the same prices as last year as it seeks to shore up domestic prices and boost rural incomes for a seventh year in a row. (CHINA-CORN/STOCKPILES, moved, 300 words) South Korea makes $500 mln oil payment to Iran -sources

SEOUL - South Korea has transferred $500 million to Iran to pay for crude oil imports under an interim nuclear deal that provides limited relief from sanctions, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter say. (SOUTHKOREA-IRAN/OIL, moved, Shinhyung Lee, 300 words)