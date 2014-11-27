Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Oil slumps to four-year low as hopes of OPEC cuts fade

LONDON - Fading hopes of a meaningful cut in production at Thursday's OPEC meeting sends oil prices tumbling to a four-year low, as Thanksgiving in the United States saw world stocks touch the brakes on their recent rally. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 730 words)

Low expectations for oil output cut as OPEC meets

VIENNA - Gulf oil producers led by Saudi Arabia are expected to press the case for not yet cutting OPEC output, despite calls from some members of the group to bolster sagging prices by removing surplus crude from the market. (OPEC-MEETING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rania El Gamal and David Sheppard, 375 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Ahmed Aboulenein and Jack Stubbs, 320 words

ECB's Draghi calls for comprehensive strategy to put euro economy on track

FRANKFURT - The euro zone's economy needs a comprehensive strategy including reforms to get it back on track, the president of the European Central Bank says, adding that the task could not be left to monetary policy alone. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, shortly, 250 words)

Toyota recalls more cars for dangerous Takata air bags

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will recall 57,000 vehicles globally to replace potentially deadly air bags made by Takata Corp, as a safety crisis around the Japanese auto parts maker looks far from being contained. (AUTOS-TAKATA/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Mari Saito, 815 words)

INSIGHT

Behind Google's Europe woes, American accents

BRUSSELS- When EU politicians call for the break-up of Google, it can sound like sour grapes, the anti-American backlash of an ageing Europe envious, and fearful, of the wealth and growing power of young U.S. tech giants. (GOOGLE-EU/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 990 words)

ECONOMY

German unemployment falls to record low in November

BERLIN - Germany's unemployment rate touched a record low of 6.6 percent in November, data from the Federal Labour Office shows, in a sign that domestic demand will continue to support growth in Europe's largest economy heading into 2015. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 100 words)

Falling Spanish prices add to euro zone deflation pressure

MADRID - Spanish consumer prices drop for the fifth month running in November, adding pressure on stubbornly low inflation in the euro zone as a whole. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Italy Nov manufacturing sentiment edges up but overall business morale falls

ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers rose slightly for the second month running in November, but broader business sentiment declined as the economy struggles to emerge from recession, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/BUSINESSSENTIMENT, moved, 235 words)

China c.bank abstains from open market operations, signals low rates

SHANGHAI - China's central bank refrains from draining funds from the money market, the first time it holds off from open market operations in four months and signalling its intentions to keep borrowing costs low, traders say. (CHINA-OPENMARKET/REPO (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Pakistan under pressure to save trade agenda at South Asia summit

NEW DELHI - South Asian leaders will pile pressure on Pakistan to salvage a summit in Nepal by agreeing to electricity sharing and the free movement of vehicles across borders, measures aimed at boosting trade among nearly a quarter of the world's people. (NEPAL-SUMMIT/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Frank Jack Daniel, 450 words)

Australia businesses investment a plus for Q3 growth

SYDNEY - Australian business investment outpaces forecasts last quarter while future spending plans are upgraded beyond expectations, a hopeful sign the economy can cope with a cooling mining boom. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 500 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOMESALES, moved, 150 words

- AUSTRALIA-HOUSING/FOREIGNERS, moved, 323 words

COMPANIES

Indonesia's Lion Group buying ATR planes worth $1 bln in Asia expansion

SINGAPORE - Indonesia's Lion Group is buying an additional 40 aircraft from ATR for $1 billion at list prices, the companies say, in a move that will make Lion the biggest customer of the European manufacturer. (FINMECCANICA-CONTRACT/ATR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anshuman Daga, 300 words)

Infineon sees 2015 sales up despite "challenging" market

FRANKFURT - Auto and industrial chipmaker Infineon says it expects fiscal 2015 revenues to rise between 6 and 10 percent as industrial, automotive and security sales are expected to offset a drop in industrial product demand. (INFINEON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde, 345 words)

China pain hits Remy Cointreau's first-half profit

PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau reports a 14.6 percent fall in first-half current operating profit, as a Chinese government crackdown on ostentatious spending slammed demand for its premium cognac. (REMY COINTREAU/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Dominique Vidalon, 360 words)

Britain awards East Coast rail contract to Stagecoach-Virgin JV

LONDON - Britain says it will award a contract to run trains between London and Scotland to a Stagecoach and Virgin partnership, returning the East Coast line to private control after five years in state hands. (BRITAIN-RAILWAY/STAGECOACH GRP (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 485 words)

SABMiller, Coca-Cola and local firm to create African bottler

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG - SABMiller Plc, The Coca-Cola Company and Gutsche Family Investments (GFI) are combining their soft drinks bottling operations in South and East Africa to create a group with $2.9 billion in revenue across 12 fast-growing markets. (SABMILLER-BEVERAGES/SAFRICA (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 295 words)

First gene therapy drug sets million-euro price record

FRANKFURT/LONDON - The Western world's first gene therapy drug is set to go on sale in Germany with a 1.1 million euro ($1.4 million) price tag, a new record for a medicine to treat a rare disease. (HEALTH-GENETHERAPY/PRICE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 730 words)

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro to up capex, sees higher metals prices

OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, will increase its capital expenditure by 86 percent next year, and says it expected higher metal prices to lift earnings for aluminium producers. (NORSK HYDRO-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 410 words)

BDO concerned over patchy roll-out of EU accounting rules

LONDON - New European Union rules to improve auditing of banks and other companies are being blunted by varied implementation from nation to nation, a top accounting official says. (BDO-ACCOUNTS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 420 words)