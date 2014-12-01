Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Asia, euro zone factories find demand lacking despite price cuts

LONDON/SYDNEY - Factories across Asia and the euro zone stepped down a gear last month as heavy price cutting - made possible by tumbling input costs - failed to revive global demand, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Wayne Cole, 700 words)

+ See aslo:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 600 words

- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/UK, moved, 300 words

- PMI-INDUSTRIALOUTPUT/GERMANY, moved, 300 words

Oil hits five year low, hammer emerging stocks, FX

LONDON - Oil prices fall to their lowest in five years, hit by slowing factory activity in China and Europe and hammering emerging market stocks and commodity-linked currencies. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Nigel Stephenson, 560 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Ron Bousso and Ahmed Aboulenein, 410 words

Moody's downgrades Japan's sovereign debt rating

TOKYO - Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded Japan's sovereign debt rating by one notch to A1 from Aa3, citing heightening uncertainty over the country's ability to hit its debt-reduction goal. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 325 words)

German utility E.ON to split in two, shares jump

FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest utility E.ON announced plans on Sunday to split in two and spin off most of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses, responding to a crisis that has crippled the European energy sector. (E ON-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 745 words)

INSIGHT

Fed rattled by elusive inflation, but loath to sound alarm yet

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO - With the U.S. economy humming along at its fastest clip in more than a decade, the Federal Reserve should be confident about its ability to weather a global slowdown and start lifting interest rates around the middle of next year. (USA-FED/INFLATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 880 words)

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Investors split on China bank deposit insurance draft

SHANGHAI - Investors in Chinese bank stocks react cautiously to draft rules for the country's first deposit insurance scheme, with a rally in mainland-listed shares of the "big five" lenders petering out while their Hong Kong traded shares fell. (CHINA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Engen Tham, 615 words)

Negative ECB deposit rate poses problem for QE if/when it comes

LONDON - If the European Central Bank decides to start buying sovereign debt to stave off euro zone deflation, it may first have to tackle disincentives that analysts say could make banks unwilling to sell. (MARKETS-BONDS/ECB-RATES, moved, by John Geddie, 610 words)

ECONOMY

QE or not QE? Spotlight on the ECB as inflation dips

PARIS - The ECB's monthly rate meeting will focus minds this week on the debate over quantitative easing in the euro zone, as a series of data releases on both sides of the Atlantic sheds more light on European woes and U.S. strength. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Ingrid Melander, 630 words)

UK mortgage approvals fall to lowest in more than a year - BoE

LONDON - British lenders approved the fewest mortgages since June 2013 in October but consumer lending boomed, official data shows, as shoppers' morale stayed high despite a loss of momentum in the housing market. (BRITAIN-LENDING/, moved, 300 words)

Japan's Q3 recession seen milder than feared as capex grows

TOKYO - Japan's fall into recession between July-September can turn out to be less severe than feared, with new capital expenditure figures out suggesting revisions will put third quarter economic growth in a more positive light. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 400 words)

Australia inflation benign, sliding resource prices not so welcome

SYDNEY - Australian inflation looked to have been well contained in November while national house prices showed further signs of cooling, only reinforcing the case for interest rates to stay at historic lows for months to come. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 500 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES, moved, 250 words

Hong Kong counts cost of protests on city's core shopping districts

HONG KONG - Hong Kong is expected to report a drop in October retail sales, providing the first broad look at the impact of pro-democracy protests on core shopping areas after demonstrators block key roads and scare off mainland Chinese tourists. (HONGKONG-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Anne Marie Roantree, 700 words)

October oil shale permits drop: is the slowdown here?

NEW YORK - U.S. oil producers have been racing full-speed ahead to drill new shale wells in recent years, even in the face of lower oil prices. But new data suggests that the much-anticipated slowdown in shale country may have finally arrived. (OIL-PRICES/SHALE PERMITS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Edward McAllister, 670 words)

COMPANIES

Altice set to buy Oi's Portugal operations

PARIS/SAO PAULO - Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it says in a statement. (M&A-ALTICE/OI SA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Abboud and Guillermo Parra-Bernal, 455 words)

German property leader Annington bids $5 bln for rival Gagfah

FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest real estate firm Deutsche Annington agreed to take over third-ranked rival Gagfah in a 3.9 billion euro ($4.9 billion) cash and shares deal, strengthening its lead in a fragmented sector. (GAGFAH-M&A/DEUTSCHE ANNGTON (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 385 words)

British fund manager Aberdeen hit by emerging markets gloom

LONDON - Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management cites weakness in emerging markets for 20 billion pounds ($31.3 billion) of net outflows that cast a shadow over slightly better than expected full-year profit. (ABERDEEN ASSET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn and Nishant Kumar, 400 words)

BG slashes new CEO's pay package after shareholder revolt

LONDON - BG Group has reduced the remuneration package for its incoming chief executive Helge Lund following one of Britain's biggest shareholder revolts in recent years, sending its shares down around 4 percent. (BG GROUP-CEO/SALARY (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Lufthansa cancels almost half of flights due to strike

FRANKFURT - German flagship carrier Lufthansa cancels 1,350 flights, or 48 percent of scheduled services, for Monday and Tuesday as its pilots prepare to go on strike, their ninth walkout this year. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/CANCELLATION (UPDATE 2), moved, 250 words)

Statoil could pay high cost for response to exploration failure

OSLO - After the failure of its risky exploration strategy this year, Norwegian oil firm Statoil is cutting costs as fast and deep as it can to preserve cash for dividends - and may be jeopardising future production in doing so, industry insiders say. (STATOIL-EXPLORATION/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Stine Jacobsen, 895 words)

Samsung Elec mobile chief survives reshuffle despite weak figures

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics defies speculation that it would drop the head of its underperforming mobile division, as the Samsung Group's heir apparent opted to keep the man his ailing father appointed while the patriarch's future is uncertain.(SAMSUNG ELEC-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se Young Lee, 400 words)

Inside Takata, tantrums, but little sense of crisis over air bags

TOKYO - Shigehisa Takada, the third-generation head of Takata Corp shows little sense of the crisis engulfing the Japanese air bag maker at the centre of one of the auto industry's biggest safety recalls, according to three people who have met him recently. (AUTOS-TAKATA/CEO (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 900 words)