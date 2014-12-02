Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Aviva, Friends Life agree terms of $8.8 billion tie-up

LONDON - British insurer Aviva agrees terms for a 5.6 billion pounds ($8.8 billion) takeover of rival Friends Life in all share deal which creates a market leader with 16 million life insurance customers. (FRIENDSLIFE-M&A/AVIVA (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Russia's South Stream pipeline falls victim to Ukraine crisis, energy rout

SINGAPORE/LONDON - Russia's $40 billion South Stream gas pipeline project has fallen victim to plunging energy prices, stalling European demand and the political standoff between the European Union and Moscow over the crisis in Ukraine. (RUSSIA-EUROPE/PIPELINE (GRAPHICS), moved, by Henning Gloystein and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 730 words)

Global shares take heart from oil bounce, dollar capped

LONDON - Stock markets recover from their latest bout of oil and growth-related trauma, helped by promises from U.S. policymakers and the head of the IMF that lower fuel costs will boost the world economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 480 words)

S&P doubts Japan's detailed fiscal consolidation plan

TOKYO - Standard & Poor's cast doubt on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ability to repair Japan's tattered finances less than two weeks away from a snap election, after Moody's downgraded the country's sovereign debt rating. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/RATINGS (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Russia's Economy Ministry sees 2015 GDP contracting 0.8 pct

MOSCOW - Russia's economy is likely to contract by 0.8 percent in gross domestic product terms next year, a deputy economy minister says, indicating a significant downward revision from the ministry's earlier forecast of 1.2 percent growth. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/RECESSION, moved, 110 words)

UK construction sector expands at slowest pace in 13 months - PMI

LONDON - British construction activity expanded at the slowest pace in more than a year last month, with order books filling at the slowest pace since June 2013 and optimism waning, a survey shows. (PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 355 words)

India's RBI leaves rates on hold, says could ease early 2015

MUMBAI - The Reserve Bank of India holds interest rates steady as widely expected at a policy review, and says it could ease monetary policy early next year provided inflationary pressures do not reappear and the government controls the fiscal deficit. (INDIA-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Suvashree Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 450 words)

Saudi 2015 budget set to be conservative, no big pull-back

DUBAI - Plunging oil prices mean Saudi Arabia is likely to adopt a slightly more conservative state budget for 2015, but spending is not expected to shrink enough to deal a big blow to the Arab world's biggest economy. (SAUDI-BUDGET/ (GRAPHICS), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martin Dokoupil, 900 words)

Australia's RBA keeps rates on hold amid commodity selloff

SYDNEY - Australia's central bank keeps interest rates at record lows for a 16th straight month, saying sub-par economic growth could extend this unusually lengthy period of stability for some time yet. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Wayne Cole, 500 words)

Spain's Nov jobless falls by 0.32 pct m/m to 4.51 million

MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 0.32 percent in November from a month earlier, or by 14,688 people, leaving 4.51 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry shows. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 115 words)

Sweden's pensions, parent policies keep age worries at bay

STOCKHOLM - Like most of Europe, Sweden is struggling with an ageing population. But thanks to people like 65-year-old Malin Engstedt the country is in a better position than most to tackle its demographic challenges. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/SWEDEN/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Daniel Dickson, 800 words)

COMPANIES

FBI warns of 'destructive' malware in wake of Sony attack

BOSTON - The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned U.S. businesses that hackers have used malicious software to launch a destructive cyberattack in the United States, following a devastating breach last week at Sony Pictures Entertainment. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/MALWARE (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 2), moved, by Jim Finkle, 790 words)

Apple heads to trial over digital music claims

OAKLAND, Calif. - Apple Inc will defend against allegations that it abused a monopoly position in the digital music player market as it heads to trial in a case that could cost the company about $1 billion if it loses. (APPLE-ANTITRUST/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 395 words)

SMA Solar cuts forecast as orders drop, projects delayed

FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar company, slashes its forecasts for 2014 sales and earning and unveils more cutbacks, citing declining orders in Europe and project delays in Great Britain. (SMA SOLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Lufthansa pilot strike extends to long-haul, cargo flights

FRANKFURT - Pilots at Lufthansa start a second day of walkouts, grounding long-haul and cargo flights in addition to domestic and European routes, with thousands of travellers stranded. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/, moved, 365 words)

Takata to comply with U.S. order to expand regional recall -Nikkei

TOKYO - Takata Corp is preparing to comply with a U.S. order to expand a region-specific recall nationwide, the Nikkei says, a move that's likely to add millions more to the tally of cars called back to replace potentially deadly air bags. (AUTOS-TAKATA/USA (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 450 words)

Gene company 23andme launches in UK after U.S. regulatory hurdle

LONDON - A controversial personal DNA testing kit from Google-backed genetics business 23andme is launched in Britain. (HEALTH-GENETICS/BRITAIN-23ANDME, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 390 words)

China's 4th-richest man seeks expansion with $6 bln IPO of Dalian Wanda property unit

BEIJING/HONG KONG - Wang Jianlin plans to raise as much as $6 billion from selling shares in Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd, to help fund the expansion of an empire built at speed using cheap government land. (WANDA PROPERTIES-IPO/EXPANSION (PICTURE), moved, by Matthew Miller and Clare Jim, 650 words)

China rate cut is cold comfort for struggling developers

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Property developers, among China's most heavily leveraged companies, will get a negligible lift from the country's first benchmark interest rate cut in two years as sales slip and banks pull back on lending to the sector. (CHINA-RATES/DEVELOPERS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Umesh Desai and Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)

Indonesia's Bumi units file for U.S. creditor protection, shares surge

JAKARTA - Shares in Indonesia's biggest coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk rise the most in over four months after three of its units file for protection from U.S. creditors after failing to make debt interest payments. (BUMI RESOURCES-COURT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eveline Danubrata, 450 words)

MOL Global shares tumble on Vietnam accounting glitch, profit slump

Shares in online payments company MOL Global Inc, the first Malaysian company to list in the United States, fall as much as 45 percent after reporting accounting errors at its Vietnam unit and a 61.5 percent fall in net profit. (MOL GLOBAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 450 words)

COMMODITIES

Indonesia to boost oil reserves, refineries in bid to tackle graft

JAKARTA - Indonesia's new administration plans a major expansion of oil storage and will construct more refineries as part of sweeping energy reforms that will also help in cracking down on corruption in the state oil trader. (INDONESIA-ENERGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini, 700 words)