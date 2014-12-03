Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone risks return to contraction, China more buoyant

LONDON - The euro zone economy risks sliding back into contraction as heavy discounting failed to stop business activity growing less than thought last month, according to surveys that did give a small respite to a run of bad news in Asia. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1130 GMT/0630 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 1), moved, 600 words

- PMI-SERVICES/GERMANY, moved, 420 words

- PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN, moved, 500 words

Shares rise, euro falls as ECB hopes mount

LONDON - Stocks rise and the euro hit its weakest in over two years against a strong dollar, a day ahead of a crucial European Central Bank meeting that may pave the way for more monetary easing in the euro zone. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 4), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 500 words)

UK's Osborne set to concede missed budget goal as election nears

LONDON - Britain's finance minister George Osborne looks set to concede that his push to fix the public finances has suffered another setback thanks to slow pay growth, six months before voters head to the polls. (BRITAIN-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by William Schomberg and William James, 465 words)

Swedish govt faces budget defeat, grip on power slipping

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's minority government looks certain to lose a budget vote, less than two months after taking office, possibly forcing Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to call a snap election for early next year. (SWEDEN-GOVERNMENT/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Daniel Dickson, 500 words)

ECONOMY

Russian budget cuts set to harm long-term economic prospects

MOSCOW - MOSCOW - As Russia grapples with the impact of sliding energy prices and a contracting economy on its government finances, painful cutbacks in state spending have become unavoidable. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jason Bush, 800 words)

Australian economy slugged by commodity rout, rates under pressure

SYDNEY - Australia's economic growth unexpectedly slowed last quarter as sliding export prices took a heavy toll on national income, and the outlook is even darker given the rout in global commodity prices of recent weeks. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Wayne Cole, 570 words)

+ See also:

- AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS, moved, 300 words

Germany targets coal plants to reach 2020 climate goals

BERLIN - Germany's cabinet agrees plans to cut CO2 emissions by up to 78 million tonnes by 2020, pushing operators to shut some coal-fired plants, to help Europe's biggest economy meet ambitious targets to fight climate change. (GERMANY-CLIMATECHANGE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), expect by 1030 GMT/0530 AM ET, by Madeline Chambers, 450 words

Unpopular immigration boom helps Britain to face ageing problem

Moroccan-born comedian Gad Elmaleh and Belgian singer Stromae are virtually unknown to the British public. But in London they play to sell-out crowds at top venues - one sign of how rising immigration is changing Britain's population and economy. (EUROPE-DEMOGRAPHICS/BRITAIN/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by William Schomberg, 885 words)

INVESTMENT

Singapore Exchange draws central bank fire after latest lapse

SINGAPORE - Singapore Exchange Ltd comes under fire after stock trading is interrupted for a second time in a month, piling pressure on a bourse and CEO grappling with low trading volume and struggling to attract large listings. (SINGAPORE-STOCKS/DELAY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar, 450 words)

COMPANIES

Falling oil prices could delay Eni asset sale plans

MILAN- Falling oil prices and a glut of sea-borne gas in the Far East could delay plans by Italian oil major Eni to raise six billion euros from asset sales, including stakes in its prize Mozambique gas field and oil contractor Saipem needed to help fund development and underpin dividend policy. (ENI-DISPOSALS/OIL/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/0730 AM ET, by Stephen Jewkes and Oleg Vukmanovic, 700 words)

+ See also:

- SAIPEM-SOUTHSTREAM/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words

Takata CEO called to explain air bag crisis to Japan's industry ministry - sources

TOKYO - Japan's powerful industry ministry has summoned Shigehisa Takada, chairman and CEO of Takata Corp, to explain what the company is doing to resolve a crisis over potentially deadly air bags, two people with knowledge of the matter tell Reuters. (AUTOS-TAKATA/METI-TAKADA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu, 680 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOS-TAKATA/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Chang-Ran Kim, 600 words

- AUTOS-TAKATA/REGULATOR-JAPAN (PICTURE), moved, by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki, 850 words

Sony Pictures struggles to recover 8 days after cyber attack

LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON/BOSTON - Eight days after a massive cyber attack on Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Hollywood studio was still struggling to restore some systems on Tuesday evening as investigators combed for evidence to identify the culprit. (SONY-CYBERSECURITY/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ronald Grover , Mark Hosenball and Jim Finkle, 770 words)

Lufthansa prepares for next strike as board debates low-cost plans

BERLIN - The supervisory board of Lufthansa meets to approve low-cost expansion against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with its pilots, who late on Tuesday called for the tenth strike this year. (LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 420 words)

Europe wins in China baby formula battle after NZ safety scare

SHANGHAI/LONDON - Chinese infant formula giant Beingmate prints Irish clovers on its flagship product as it seeks to assure Chinese parents of its European sourcing after a safety scare involving the world's biggest milk powder exporter New Zealand. (CHINA-DAIRY/EUROPE (PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Martinne Geller, 800 words)

+ See also:

- FONTERRA-AUCTION/RESULTS, moved, 350 words

Telenor, TeliaSonera to merge in Denmark

OSLO - Nordic telecom operators Telenor and TeliaSonera will merge their Danish operations to cut costs and improve profitability in a market where both face tough competition and weak economic growth. (TELENOR-TELIASONERA/DENMARK (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

UK software firm Sage reassures market on targets

LONDON - Computer software firm Sage says it is on track to accelerate growth in 2015 after it posts a 5 percent rise in revenue and 8 percent rise in earnings in the first set of results presented by new Chief Executive Stephen Kelly. (SAGE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul Sandle, 300 words)

Shanghai Electric Power says in contact with E.ON over Italy assets

HONG KONG - China's Shanghai Electric Power says it is in preliminary contact with top German utility E.ON over the possible purchase of its Italian assets. (E ON-ITALY/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)

Finnair orders eight more Airbus A350s

HELSINKI - Finnish flag carrier Finnair has decided to use an option to order eight more A350 planes from Airbus for about 1.9 billion euros ($2.4 billion), the airline says. (FINNAIR-AIRBUS/, moved, 130 words)

UK retailers report fall in food prices for first time - BRC

LONDON - The British Retail Consortium says food prices dropped last month for the first time since it started collecting data in December 2006, as a supermarket price war intensified. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 245 words)