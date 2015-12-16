Editor: Peter Graff +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Euro zone businesses end year on low note as growth slows -PMI

LONDON - Euro zone businesses ended the year on a sour note with price cutting unable to prevent weakening growth, suggesting the European Central Bank's loose monetary policy is still not having much effect, a survey shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PMI, expect by 1100 GMT/0600 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 650 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 340 words

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 370 words

Shares climb, dollar dips as Fed prepares to ease up rates

LONDON - Shares and bond markets rise and the dollar dips as investors ready for what is expected to be the first rise in U.S. interest rates in almost a decade (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

AstraZeneca boosts respiratory unit with $575 mln Takeda deal

LONDON - Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy Takeda Pharmaceutical's respiratory business, including expanded rights to roflumilast, a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). (TAKEDA PHARMA-M&A/ASTRAZENECA (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-CHINA/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 405 words

- BRISTOL-MYERS-CANCER/BRITAIN, moved, 100 words

- SOPHIA-GENETICS/FUNDING, moved, 170 words

Struggling Rolls-Royce cuts management layer in drive to save costs

LONDON - Rolls-Royce, the British engineering company which has issued four profit warnings in just over a year, says it is scrapping a layer of senior management in the first move by new boss Warren East to turn the business around. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)

INSIGHT

Chinese jade miners in overdrive ahead of new Myanmar government

HPAKANT - Using heavy earth-excavators and explosives, miners have been tearing into Myanmar's northern hills in recent months, in a rush to excavate more jade from the world's richest deposits of the gemstone before a new government takes office next year. (MYANMAR-CHINA/JADE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, By Hnin Yadana Zaw, 900 words)

MARKETS

Euro zone bond market mulls Fed impact on ECB

LONDON - As the U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to raise interest rates for the first time since 2006, focus in euro zone bond markets turned to what the decision will mean for monetary policy in the bloc. (EUROZONE-BONDS/, moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 440 words)

Dollar slips from 1-week high, all eyes on Fed

LONDON - The dollar falls back from a near one-week high versus a basket of major currencies, with losses limited in the countdown to an expected hike in U.S. interest rates later in the day. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Patrick Graham, 480 words)

OIL

For oil traders' contango, Fed could trim profits by one tenth

NEW YORK - Big oil traders cashing in on a market that rewards storing oil and waiting will see their hefty profits shrink if the U.S. central bank raises rates this week. (USA-FED/OIL-CONTANGO, moved, by Catherine Ngai, 755 words)

Oil falls on U.S. supply build, expected US rate hike

LONDON - Oil falls on more evidence of a growing global glut, and as investors await the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting, where interest rates are likely to be raised, boosting the dollar and pressuring commodities. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Simon Falush, 370 words)

ECONOMY

As end of Fed's "free money" nears, consumers still likely to spend

KOKOMO - Judged by how long it has been going on, the current U.S. economic expansion should be on its last legs, but the mood in this rebounding heartland auto town would not show it. (USA-FED/CONSUMERS (PICTURE), moved, by Howard Schneider, 915 words)

UK earnings growth slows sharply, even as unemployment falls again

LONDON - The pay of workers in Britain grew at its slowest in pace since early 2015 in the three months to October, official data showed, even as strong job creation pushed down the unemployment rate. (BRITAIN-JOBS/, moved, 350 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEHOLDS, moved, 215 words

President Xi says China will guarantee foreign companies' legal rights

WUZHEN - China will guarantee foreign companies' legal rights, President Xi Jinping says at the country's second annual World Internet Conference in Wuzhen. (CHINA-ECONOMY/XI (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, By Paul Carsten, 200 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/ADVISOR, moved, 200 words

Japan govt expects higher nominal GDP growth of 3.1 pct in FY2016 -sources

TOKYO - Japan's government is on course to raise its economic growth forecast for next fiscal year on the assumption consumers will step up on spending, but some economists worry the figures rely on unrealistic expectations for wage gains. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GROWTH (UPDATE 1), moved, by Takashi Umekawa and Stanley White, 330 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, moved, By Leika Kihara, 350 words

Thai c.bank holds rates, says it is hiking 2015 growth forecast

BANGKOK - Thailand's central bank keeps its key interest rate unchanged, as expected, leaving fiscal stimulus and government spending to support the weak domestic economy, which it now expects to perform slightly better than forecast. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/RATES (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 405 words)

S.Korea sets lower inflation, growth targets on economic risks

SEOUL - South Korean authorities set a new consumer price target and cut economic growth estimates, as falling oil prices and weak global growth pose greater risks for the economy. (SOUTHKOREA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Christine Kim, 565 words)

COMPANIES

RBS may drop Williams & Glyn flotation plan after buyers show interest

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) may ditch plans to float its Williams & Glyn business after attracting interest from buyers looking to own a slice of Britain's rebounding bank sector. (RBS-WILLIAMS&GLYN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sinead Cruise, 380 words)

Julius Baer to buy Commerzbank Luxembourg arm for 68 mln euros

ZURICH - Swiss private bank Julius Baer will buy Commerzbank AG's Luxembourg private banking franchise that has close to 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in assets under management, Baer announces. (JULIUS BAER-COMMERZBANK/LUXEMBOURG (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)

Dixons Carphone beats first-half profit forecasts on strong UK

LONDON - Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and mobile phone retailer, beat forecasts with a 23 percent rise in first half profit, helped by a strong performance in its home market where it outperformed rivals. (DIXONS CARPHONE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 305 words)

SAS swings to Q4 profit, long-hauls and efficiency in focus

STOCKHOLM - Scandinavian Airline SAS posts a bigger than expected pretax profit for its fourth quarter, and says it will focus on efficiency and more long-haul flights this year amid intense competition. (SAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

Revenue growth slows at Rocket Internet start-ups

BERLIN - German ecommerce investor Rocket Internet says the fast pace of expansion of its online start-ups slowed slightly in the last three months, although some of them managed to stem their hefty losses. (ROCKET INTERNET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 385 words)

Shares of Prada hit record low in Hong Kong after profit plunge

HONG KONG - Shares of Prada SpA fall more than 6 percent to a record low in Hong Kong trading after the Italian luxury goods maker reported a plunge in profit, weighed down by slumping sales in Greater China where economic growth slowed. (PRADA IT-RESULTS/STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)

Toyota sees 2016 global sales flat

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it expects group-wide global vehicle sales to stay flat in 2016 at 10.11 million vehicles, likely keeping it ahead of rivals Volkswagen AG and General Motors Co as the world's top-selling automaker. (TOYOTA-OUTLOOK/SALES, moved, 100 words)

Cheap gas spurs SUV sales and puts U.S. climate goals at risk

WASHINGTON/DETROIT - Surging demand for trucks and SUVs fueled by cheap gasoline is holding back improvements in U.S. fuel economy and greenhouse gas emissions, a government report due out on Wednesday is expected to show. (AUTOS-EMISSIONS/ (PICTURE), moved, by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert, 640 words)

Chinese environmental group sues Volkswagen over emissions scandal

BEIJING - A Chinese environmental group says it has sued Volkswagen AG over its use of software to rig emissions tests, in what state-owned media calls the first public interest lawsuit over the scandal in the German company's biggest global market. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

China slowdown sinks Asia sentiment to four-year low -Thomson Reuters/INSEAD

SINGAPORE - Sentiment at some of Asia's biggest firms deteriorates again in the fourth quarter, falling to a four-year low under the weight of concerns about slowing growth in China, the region's biggest economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey shows. (ASIA-BUSINESSSENTIMENT/ (POLL, GRAPHICS, PICTURE, PDF), moved, by Rujun Shen, 700 words)