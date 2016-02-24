Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479

TOP STORIES

Shares fall with oil prices, yen in demand

LONDON - Shares fall in Europe and Asia as oil prices dipa fter Saudi Arabia effectively rules out output cuts by major producers, lifting investor appetite for low-risk assets such as the Japanese yen and gold. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 560 words)

Sterling skids under $1.40 for first time since 2009, yen gains

LONDON - Sterling got no respite from a relentless sell-off, falling below $1.40 for the first time since the height of the financial crisis in 2009 as investor concerns about a possible British exit from the European Union persist. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 470 words)

Iraq says OPEC, other oil producers should act quickly to rebalance market

ABU DHABI - OPEC and non-OPEC producers should act quickly to rebalance the global oil market, otherwise they risk deep damage that could take a long time to fix, a senior Iraqi oil official says. (IRAQ-OIL/OPEC (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

+ See also:

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moving shortly, 400 words

- ASIA-OIL/MARKETS (GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Henning Gloystein and Nidhi Verma, 750 words

- INDIA-OIL/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nidhi Verma, 700 words

BHP's boss faces $11 billion dilemma as prices languish

SYDNEY/LONDON - The world's largest miner BHP Billiton is sitting on an $11 billion cash pile and what CEO Andrew Mackenzie does with the money will be a critical test of his ability to invest during the industry's worst downturn in decades. (BHP BILLITON-M&A/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jim Regan (Australia) and Clara Denina, 765 words)

MARKETS

Portugal yields fall after initial budget pass, bond buyback nears

LONDON - Portugal's borrowing costs fall after the parliament gives initial approval to the minority Socialist government's 2016 budget and the country prepares to buy back bonds from investors. (EUROZONE-BONDS/PORTUGAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Geddie, 470 words)

ECONOMY

Hong Kong braces for weaker growth as "political volatility" strains economy

HONG KONG - Hong Kong rolls out a multi-billion dollar package of sweeteners to bolster its economy, as a slowdown in China and rising political tensions deepen its economic woes. (HONGKONG-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok, 635 words)

Moody's says BOJ negative rates unlikely to boost lending

TOKYO - Europe's experience with negative interest rates suggests the Bank of Japan's adoption of the same policy is unlikely to spur lending to businesses and households, Moody's Investors Service says. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ, moved, 330 words)

Italy December industry orders fall 2.8 pct m/m

Italian seasonally adjusted industrial orders fell 2.8 percent month-on-month in December after rising a revised 1.5 percent in November, data shows. (ITALY-ORDERS/, moved, 220 words)

Australian wage growth slowest on record in Q4

SYDNEY- Australian wages grow at their slowest pace on record last quarter, promising to keep a lid on inflation over the long run while providing an underpinning to the surprising resilience of the country's labour market. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/WAGES, moved, by Wayne Cole, 400 words)

Singapore's stronger Q4 GDP masks underlying weakness, fails to temper easing risk

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew faster than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, but a deeper contraction in the key manufacturing sector and a downgrade to trade growth for this year will keep pressure on policy makers to step up stimulus. (SINGAPORE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano, 500 words)

Reuters quarterly housing market poll

Reuters has polled over 70 housing market analysts covering the outlook for the U.S., British, Canadian and Chinese markets over the next three years. (PROPERTY-POLL/USA, expect at 1220 GMT/0720 AM ET, by Aaradhana Ramesh, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PROPERTY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect at 1220 GMT/0720 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- PROPERTY-POLL/CANADA, expect at 1220 GMT/0720 AM ET, by Anu Bararia, 600 words

- PROPERTY-POLL/CHINA, expect at 1020 GMT/0520 AM ET, by Xiaoyi Shao and Nicholas Heath, 600 words

COMPANIES

Allianz seeks buyers for South Korean insurance unit-sources

HONG KONG - Europe's largest insurer Allianz has put its South Korean life insurance business on the block as part of a global overhaul in a tough low-interest rate environment, sources with direct knowledge of the matter says. (ALLIANZ-SALE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Denny Thomas, 450 words)

Airbus Group lifts A330 output goal as profits meet expectations

LONDON - Airbus Group reversed part of its plans to cut production of a key aircraft model due to a rebound in demand, a move likely to generate extra cash as it posted 2015 profits in line with expectations. (AIRBUS-GROUP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer, 480 words)

Delta Lloyd cuts size of planned share issue to 650 mln euros

AMSTERDAM - Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd says it will reduce the size of a planned share issue to 650 million euros ($715.65 million) from 1 billion euros, in a bid to appease shareholders. (DELTA LLOYD-SHAREISSUE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Toby Sterling, 320 words)

Wolters Kluwer reports 17 pct rise in annual profit

Dutch business information and publishing company Wolters Kluwer reports slightly better-than-expected results, as growth in North America and Asia Pacific offset weakness in Europe. (WOLTERS KLUWER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 240 words)

Coveted telecoms unit helps Bouygues to beat forecasts

PARIS - An improved performance from its telecoms business helped French conglomerate Bouygues to beat operating profit forecasts last year, strengthening its hand in merger talks with larger rival Orange. (BOUYGUES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 380 words)

PSA Peugeot Citroen hits medium-term goals early

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen says it will consider paying a dividend for 2016 after reaching its medium-term targets ahead of schedule, helped by cost cuts, price increases and a recovery in European demand. (PSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Electrolux keeps outlook, expects raw materials boost

STOCKHOLM - Home appliances maker Electrolux stands by its outlook for growth in its two biggest markets this year and says it expects falling raw material prices to provide a greater tailwind than previously expected. (ELECTROLUX-OUTLOOK/, moved, 240 words)

Rising costs hit hedge fund Man Group's profit

LONDON - British hedge fund firm Man Group says that rising staff costs weighed on its full-year pretax profit, rattling its shares. (MAN GROUP-RESULTS/, moved, by Simon Jessop, 305 words)

Fresenius eyes 8-12 pct profit growth on hospitals, dialysis

FRANKFURT - German healthcare group Fresenius SE says it aims to increase 2016 net income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and one-off items, driven by its hospital chain, kidney dialysis operations and hospital development business. (FRESENIUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 265 words)

Spanish supermarket chain Dia sees further recovery in sales

MADRID - Spanish discount supermarket Dia says net sales rose last year despite another slip in its domestic and Portuguese market for a third year running as Spaniards shop for more upmarket brands amid an economic rebound. (DIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 155 words)

Spain's Iberdrola 2015 net profit of 2.42 bln euros, slightly below forecasts

MADRID - Spain's Iberdrola says 2015 net profit rose 4 percent in 2015 from a year earlier to 2.42 billion euros, slightly missing a Reuters forecast of 2.46 billion euros. (IBERDROLA-RESULTS/(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 260 words)

Honda aims for green cars to make up two-thirds of line-up by 2030

TOKYO - Honda Motor Co Ltd says it aims for new-energy vehicles to account for two-thirds of its line-up by 2030 from around 5 percent now, as increasingly stringent global emissions regulations prompt automakers to make greener cars. (HONDA-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Naomi Tajitsu, 420 words)

Sharp starts two-day board meeting on Foxconn's $5.9 bln offer -source

TOKYO - The board of Japan's Sharp Corp began a two-day meeting on Wednesday to decide if it should accept a $5.9 billion takeover bid from Taiwan's Foxconn over an offer from a state-backed fund, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Makiko Yamazaki, 505 words)

Telegram app free-speech advocate no stranger to Apple-FBI woes

BARCELONA - Pavel Durov, founder of secure messaging app Telegram and VKontakte, lives in the vortex that now pits technology giant Apple against the FBI. (TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/TELEGRAM (PICTURE), moved, by Eric Auchard, 750 words)

+ See also:

- TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/BT (PICTURE), moved, 255 words

New York asks SEC to force climate vote onto Exxon proxy

HOUSTON - New York state's comptroller and four other Exxon Mobil shareholders asked the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week to force the oil producer to include a climate change resolution in its annual shareholder proxy, according to a filing seen by Reuters. (EXXON MOBIL-SHAREHOLDERS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 655 words)