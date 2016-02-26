Editor: Sonya Hepinstall, +44 207 542-3479
TOP STORIES
China seeks to manage economic reform expectations at G20
SHANGHAI - China sought to restore global confidence in its
economy as financial leaders from G20 nations gather in Shanghai
against a backdrop of worsening economic conditions and a lack
of wider consensus on how to fix the problems. (G20-CHINA/
(WRAPUP 3, PIX, TV), expect by noon GMT/7 AM ET, by Kevin Yao
and Gernot Heller, 750 words)
+ See also:
- G20-CHINA/OECD (UPDATE 1), moved, 480 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/HOUSEPRICES (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by
Xiaoyi Shao and Sue-Lin Wong, 600 words
RBS posts another loss as revamp, legal costs hurt
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) shares slump more than
10 percent as the state-backed bank reported its eighth straight
full-year loss and says past mistakes would likely keep it from
being able to resume shareholder payouts until next year. (ROYAL
BANK SCOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 PM ET, By
Richa Naidu and Jane Merriman, 482 words)
LSE's Rolet to bow out to ease Deutsche Boerse deal
LONDON - The chief executive of the London Stock Exchange,
Xavier Rolet, is to retire after a planned merger with German
rival Deutsche Boerse that will see the combined firm have its
main listing in the British capital. (LSE-M&A/DEUTSCHE BOERSE
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Simon Jessop, 350
words)
Sharp, Foxconn chiefs to meet as $5.8 bln takeover deal on
hold
TOKYO/TAIPEI - Sharp Corp CEO Kozo Takahashi and Foxconn
Chief Executive Terry Gou plan to meet in China, a person
familiar with the matter says, a day after the world's largest
contract maker of electronic goods put its takeover of the
ailing Japanese firm on hold. (SHARP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 3,
PIX, TV), moved, by Ritsuko Ando and J.R. Wu, 630 words)
MARKETS
Stocks up with eyes on G20 growth push
LONDON - Stock markets gain for the third day in five as G20
policymakers meeting in Shanghai seek common ground on how to do
more to reboot a struggling global economy in the face of
renewed financial and political risks. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP
4), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, By Patrick Graham, 500 words)
Oil prices dip on continued oversupply, despite news of
meeting to freeze output
SINGAPORE - Crude oil prices dip as reports of a meeting by
oil producers to freeze output fail to convince traders that
enough effort is being made to rein in ballooning global
oversupply. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, to be updated
throughout the day, by Manesha Pereira, 350 words)
Dollar edges down as G20 eyed for direction
LONDON - The dollar edged down in broadly calm currency
markets on Friday, with investors focusing on a two-day Group of
20 (G20) summit of finance ministers and central bankers in
Shanghai. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), expect by noon GMT/7 AM
ET, By Jemima Kelly, 378 words)
Gold rises despite equity gains on bullish technicals, fund
flows
SINGAPORE - Gold edges higher despite a rebound in stocks,
underscoring support for the safe-haven metal from bullish
technicals and money flows into exchange traded funds.
(GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, to be updated throughout
the day, by A. Ananthalakshmi, 400 words)
ECONOMY
Japan January core CPI flat, keeps policymakers under
pressure
TOKYO - Falling fuel costs keep Japan's core consumer prices
unchanged in January from a year earlier, well below the central
bank's 2 percent target, highlighting the daunting task
policymakers face in attempting to lift Japan out of stagnation.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Leika Kihara, 420
words)
India signals possible deficit revisions in upcoming budget
NEW DELHI - India should review its mid-term fiscal
strategy, a government report urges, in a possible indication
that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley may have to borrow more to
raise pay for government employees and bail out banks.
(INDIA-BUDGET/SURVEY (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, By Manoj Kumar and
Rajesh Kumar Singh, 710 words)
New Zealand posts surprise trade surplus in January
WELLINGTON - New Zealand posts a narrow monthly trade
surplus in January, beating expectations as exports to top
customer China jump 25 percent on a year earlier despite the
country's economic woes. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1),
moved, 420 words)
COMPANIES
Salzgitter sees pretax breakeven, grounds for optimism
BERLIN - German steelmaker Salzgitter says it expects to
break even at pretax profit level this year and gives a
cautiously optimistic outlook on steel prices thanks largely to
EU anti-dumping measures coming into effect this year.
(SALZGITTER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET,
By Georgina Prodhan, 400 words)
Spain's Telefonica sees revenue growth of 4 percent this
year
MADRID - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica expects to
increase revenue by more than 4 percent in 2016, stabilise its
profit margin and pay its dividend fully in cash after
completion of the sale of its British unit O2.
(TELEFONICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX) expect by 1100 GMT/0700 ET,
by Julien Toyer and Andres Gonzalez, 400 words)
BASF braces for lower operating profit on low oil price and
China
LUDWIGSHAFEN - BASF, the world's largest chemical company by
sales, has warned of a drop in operating income this year on
weak chemical sales volumes in China, and as lower crude prices
weigh on its oil and gas division. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, By Ludwig Burger, 329 words)
Apple calls FBI iPhone request 'unprecedented' in court
filing
Apple Inc stikes back in court against a U.S. government
demand that it unlock an encrypted iPhone belonging to one of
the San Bernardino shooters, arguing such a move would violate
its free speech rights and override the will of Congress.
(APPLE-ENCRYPTION/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Dan Levine
and Joseph Menn, 1,010 words)
Still strong, China's Baidu sees revenue growth fading
China's Baidu Inc, the country's long-dominant Internet
search firm, turns in a slightly better-than-expected fourth
quarter, but is now grappling with a protracted slowdown in
revenue growth - one that the company expects to continue.
(BAIDU-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Ankur Banerjee and
Paul Carsten, 275 words)
Singapore Exchange confirms in talks to buy Baltic Exchange
LONDON/SINGAPORE - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) says it is
in talks to buy the Baltic Exchange, the hub of the global
shipping market, a purchase aimed at shoring up the Southeast
Asian exchange operator's derivatives business.
(SHIPPING-BALTIC/TALKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Saul and
Anshuman Daga, moved, by Jonathan Saul and Anshuman Daga, 500
words)
Australia's Woolworths posts first loss in 23 yrs, names new
CEO
SYDNEY - Woolworths Ltd, Australia's top grocer, posts its
first loss in 23 years and says it has hired a new chief
executive officer, drawing a line under a disastrous foray into
hardware and pledging a return to supermarket basics.
(WOOLWORTHS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook
and Colin Packham, 410 words)
Big verdict doesn't assure more wins for plaintiffs in
talc-cancer cases
NEW YORK - The $72 million verdict this week against Johnson
& Johnson in a U.S. case alleging links between talc-based
powder and ovarian cancer has prompted global headlines, social
media buzz and calls to lawyers from would-be plaintiffs.
(JOHNSON&JOHNSON-TALC/CANCER, moved, by Jessica Dye, 700 words)
Old red dye shows promise as new cancer foe
NEW YORK - Modern cancer drugs supercharge immune systems,
target specific gene mutations and pack modified viruses into
vaccines. Amid the increasing sophistication, one
investigational treatment stands out for its simplicity.
(CANCER-PROVECTUS/ (PIX, TV), moved, by Bill Berkrot, 810 words)
Australia's Cabcharge says H1 profit slump as Uber overtakes
SYDNEY - Cabcharge Australia Ltd, the country's monopoly
taxi booking company, says that first half net profit has
slumped by more than a fifth as it loses business to ride
sharing service Uber Technologies Inc. (CABCHARGE AUST-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
COMMODITIES
As U.S. shale exports begin, Australia readies world's
costliest gas project
SINGAPORE - The timing couldn't be worse for the first
production of natural gas from Australia's $54 billion Gorgon
project - the world's most expensive. (AUSTRALIA-LNG/GORGON
(UPDATE 1, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, 750
words)
Australia's GrainCorp sees smaller crop, bigger competition
SYDNEY - Australian wheat exporter GrainCorp Ltd says it
expects volumes to shrink in the 2016 fiscal year, generating
net profit broadly in line with the previous year, thanks to a
below average winter crop and fierce competition globally.
(GRAINCORP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)