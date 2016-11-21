Editor: Mark Potter +44 20 7542 2943
TOP STORIES
British PM May to unveil industrial strategy to spur
"ambitious" ideas
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her new
industrial strategy on Monday, pledging to spend billions of
pounds on science, technology and research to spur a new
"ambitious" way of doing business in Britain.
(BRITAIN-EU/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Elizabeth Piper
and William James, 558 words)
APEC leaders vow to fight protectionism, look to China on
trade
LIMA - Pacific Rim leaders vowed on Sunday to fight
protectionism and Chinese officials said more countries are
looking to join a China-led trading bloc after Donald Trump's
election victory raised fears the United States would scrap free
trade deals. (APEC-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 4, PIX, TV), moved, by Mitra
Taj and Jeff Mason, 600 words)
Japan Oct exports fall more than expected as strong yen
drags
TOKYO - Japan's exports fell in October for a 13th
consecutive month and by more than expected as the strength of
the yen and sluggish foreign demand weighed on trade, although
current yen weakness could change the outlook.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2,PIX), moved, by Minami Funakoshi,
400 words)
MARKETS
Mining shares rebound, pharma under pressure in weak
European open
MILAN - European shares were slightly lower in early trading
as weakness in defensives, particularly pharma and consumer
staples, offset gains across the mining sector. (EUROPE-STOCKS/,
moved, 140 words)
Dollar stands tall, hoisted by higher U.S. yields on Trump
bets
TOKYO - The dollar nudged up to a six-month high in early
Asian trading, as investors continued to back bets that the
administration of President-elect Donald Trump would embark on
expansionary fiscal policies and boost growth. (GLOBAL-FOREX/
(moved), moved, 450 words)
Oil prices climb on expectation of OPEC-led output cut
SINGAPORE - Oil prices rose around 1 percent as producer
cartel OPEC moved closer to an output cut to rein oversupply
that has kept prices low for over two years. (GLOBAL-OIL/
(moved), moved, by Henning Gloystein, 300 words)
Gold bounces off 5-1/2-month low on physical buying
Gold crawled higher in Asian trade, snapping a 3-session
losing streak, helped by physical buying after the metal slid to
a 5-1/2-month low on Friday. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Apeksha Nair, 450 words)
ECONOMY
Nigeria's GDP contracts by 2.24 percent in Q3 -statistics
office
LAGOS - Nigeria's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by
2.24 percent in the third quarter, its National Bureau of
Statistics (NBS) says. (NIGERIA-GDP/, moved, 89 words)
Thai Q3 GDP momentum cools, but exports in early recovery
BANGKOK - Thailand's economy expanded less than expected in
the third quarter on slower consumption and public spending, but
early signs of an export recovery raised hopes for stronger
growth ahead. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon, 375 words)
COMPANIES
Novartis buys US blood disease drugmaker in $665 mln deal
ZURICH - Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys
Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss
drugmaker says, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat
blood diseases. (NOVARTIS-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words)
GlaxoSmithKline seeks U.S. approval for triple lung drug
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline files its new three-in-one inhaled
lung drug for U.S. approval, putting it on track to reach the
market ahead of rivals in 2017, assuming it wins a green light.
(GSK-RESPIRATORY/ moved, 195 words)
UK outsourcing group Mitie warns on profit a second time
this year
Outsourcing firm Mitie issues a second warning on its
full-year results as customers delay placing orders due to
uncertainty following Britain's vote to leave the European Union
and as conditions in its government services business worsen.
(MITIE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)
Deutsche Bank confirms chairman Achleitner nomination
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's supervisory board unanimously
nominates chairman Paul Achleitner for a second term, a
spokesman of Germany's biggest lender confirms. (DEUTSCHE
BANK-ACHLEITNER/ (URGENT), moved, 132 words)
Symantec to acquire LifeLock in $2.3-bln deal
Symantec Corp said it was acquiring U.S. identity theft
protection services company LifeLock Inc for an enterprise value
of $2.3 billion. (LIFELOCK-M&A/SYMANTEC (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis, 300 words)
Australia's Boral to buy Headwaters for $1.8 bln in bet on
U.S. building market
SYDNEY - Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of building
materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for $1.8 billion in
cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when President-elect
Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure spending.
(HEADWATERS-M&A/BORAL (UPDATE 2, PIX), moved, by Tom Westbrook,
375 words)