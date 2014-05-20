Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
EU charges HSBC, JPMorgan, Credit Agricole with rigging
BRUSSELS - European Union antitrust regulators charge
Europe's biggest bank HSBC, U.S. peer JPMorgan and France's
Credit Agricole with rigging financial benchmarks linked to the
euro, exposing them to huge potential fines. (UPDATE 3
(EU-BANKS-EURORIGGING, expect by 1315 GMT/7.15 AM ET, by Foo Yun
Chee, 550 words)
German watchdog sees disturbing evidence in forex probe
FRANKFURT - Germany's financial watchdog has discovered
clear evidence that reference currency rates were manipulated by
some market participants, but says international investigations
into the matter are far from over. (GERMANY-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Thomas Atkins and Jonathan Gould, 675 words)
How Credit Suisse got a stiffer penalty than UBS
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - U.S. prosecutors first raised the
spectre of a criminal plea by Credit Suisse Group more than two
years after starting an investigation into whether the Swiss
bank had helped wealthy Americans evade taxes.
(CREDITSUISSE/TAX-FINE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moving shortly, by
Aruna Viswanatha and Karen Freifeld, 1,140 words)
+ See also:
- CREDITSUISSE-INVESTIGATION/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURE), moved, by
Katharina Bart, Karen Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 1,270 words
Putin yet to seal gas deal on China visit
SHANGHAI - China and Russia fail to sign a $400 billion gas
supply agreement, despite growing urgency for the Kremlin to
seal a deal as it faces economic and political isolation in the
West over the crisis in Ukraine. (CHINA-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 3,
GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk and Fayen Wong,
830 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Euro shares, peripheral bonds feel election pressure
LONDON - European shares and peripheral bonds stutter for a
second day running, as political angst offset optimism over
fresh support from the ECB, one of a handful of central banks
still keeping loose monetary policy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6),
moving shortly, by Marc Jones and John Geddie, 840 words)
Insurers may miss out on ECB-led European equity rally
LONDON - European insurance is likely to be the unlucky
sector that will miss out on any market rally kick started by
potential economic stimulus measures next month from the
European Central Bank. (EUROPE-STOCKS/INSURERS (GRAPHIC), expect
by 1530 GMT/1130 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
ECONOMY
UK's Cameron signals concern over red-hot property market
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron gives his strongest
signal yet that Britain may need to cool its red-hot property
market, saying he agrees with the Bank of England that the
housing market is the biggest risk to financial stability.
(BRITAIN-HOUSING/CAMERON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Guy
Faulconbridge, 480 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg
and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 655 words
ECB considering fewer policy meetings - sources
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is looking into
spacing out its policy meetings to give itself more time to
assess economic developments before deciding on its policy
stance, several sources tell Reuters. (ECB/MEETINGS, moved, 390
words)
+ See also:
- ECB/LIIKANEN, moved, 150 words
Spain Q2 growth to be in line with Q1 - Economy Minister
MADRID - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says that
the pace of the country's economic growth in the second quarter
would be similar or possibly greater than that seen in the first
three months of the year. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 235
words)
Industrialist Villar Mir glimpses new dawn in Spain
MADRID - Billionaire industrialist Juan Miguel Villar Mir
has been buying into Spain's battered property and wind power
sectors, marking a change in domestic sentiment after a six-year
crisis. (SPAIN-VILLARMIR/ (PICTURE), moved, by Elisabeth O'Leary
and Jose Elias Rodriguez, 1,000 words)
COMPANIES
Vodafone sees 2015 earnings hit by network investment
LONDON - Britain's Vodafone says next year's earnings will
be hit by vital investment in its network, as it reports a 6.6
billion-pound dent to its 2014 results from writing down the
value of European operations struggling in a tough market.
(VODAFONE GROUP/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Kate Holton, 855 words)
Lessons of 2004 show risk to AstraZeneca pipeline hopes
LONDON - AstraZeneca may have seen off Pfizer's $118 billion
takeover, at least for now, but lessons from 2004, when the
British firm was also trumpeting a strong line-up of new drugs,
underscore the risks investors are left facing.
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/PIPELINE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Ben Hirschler, 700 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/COMEBACK (ANALYSIS), moved, by Bill
Berkrot, 655 words
Deutsche Bank chairman leads battle for the bulge bracket
FRANKFURT - Paul Achleitner, the chairman of Deutsche Bank,
believes Europe needs a global investment bank to support the
region's companies that can measure up to rivals in the United
States. (DEUTSCHE BANK/CHAIRMAN, moved, by Thomas Atkins, 970
words)
+ See also:
- COMMERZBANK-SPAIN/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Alexander Hübner and Sarah White, 560 words
M&S says website start-up will hit sales
LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer says it could
start returning excess cash to shareholders on a regular basis
as a more efficient supply chain boosts profitability and
in-store clothing sales pick up following three years of
decline. (MARKS SPENCER GRP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James
Davey, 650 words)
Slow start to spring selling season hurts Home Depot sales
Home Depot Inc reports lower-than-expected quarterly sales
as its spring selling season got off to a slow start after a
severe winter in many parts of the United States. (HOME
DEPOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Ajit Thomas, 455
words)
+ See also:
- STAPLES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words
Airbus chief says A380 to match 777X, pans U.S. tax breaks
BERLIN - Airbus will keep evolving the design of its A380
superjumbo in response to Boeing's latest jetliner, the 777X,
which has been bolstered by "unacceptable" Washington state
subsidies, the head of the European planemaker says.
(AIRBUS-BREGIER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 465 words)
+ See also:
- AIRBUS GROUP-RUSSIA/, moved, 250 words
Cobham to buy U.S. communications firm for $1.5 bln
LONDON - British aerospace and defence supplier Cobham is
buying U.S. communications equipment maker Aeroflex Holding Corp
for $1.46 billion, continuing its quest for more commercial
customers as its main defence clients cut spending.
(COBHAM-AEROFLEX/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 540 words)