TOP STORIES

Spain meets debt target but recession, regions weigh

MADRID - Spain sells more short-term debt than planned after credit ratings for its most indebted regions are cut to 'junk', with demand shored up by expectations Madrid will ask for aid as a recession deepens (SPAIN-ECONOMY/BILLS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, tv, pix, by Paul Day, 720 words)

- SPAIN-BADBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330, by Jesus Aguado, 800 words

Pain in Spain, lacklustre earnings hit shares, euro

LONDON - World shares and the euro hit their lowest levels in a week as lacklustre corporate earnings, a slump in French confidence and more pain for Spain fed investors' euro zone and global growth concerns (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1215, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Iran says may stop oil sales if sanctions tighten

DUBAI - Iran says it will stop oil exports if pressure from Western sanctions gets any tighter and that it has a "Plan B" contingency strategy to survive without oil revenues (IRAN-OIL/ (UPDATE 3) moving shortly, by Daniel Fineren and Amena Bakr, 770 words)

Apple set to unwrap mini-iPad to take on Amazon, Google

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc is expected to make its biggest product move since debuting the iPad two years ago, launching a smaller, cheaper tablet into a market staked out by Amazon.com Inc and Google Inc (APPLE-IPAD/, moved, by Poornima Gupta, 840 words)

INSIGHT

Sewage, "sloppy fits" and a tomb: Goldman's India build

LONDON/MUMBAI - Goldman Sachs' reputation for hard-nosed efficiency faces a test in the chaos of Indian building standards, according to architects hired by the Wall Street bank (GS-BANGALORE (INSIGHT), moved, pix, graphics, by Tom Bill and Aditi Shah, 1,300 words)

EUROPEAN UNION

UK's Hague tells Germans "less is more" on Europe

LONDON - Britain's foreign secretary told Germany on Tuesday his country was more disillusioned than ever with the European Union and set out a vision of its future, based on the premise "less is more", that clashed directly with Berlin's plans for the euro zone (BRITAIN-EUROPE/HAGUE (UPDATE 1), moved, pix, tv, by Stephen Brown, 650 words)

Stark: Draghi needs to reason with German MPs

FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi must come armed with watertight arguments and solid analysis justifying the ECB's new bond-purchase programme when he meets German lawmakers, the ECB's former chief economist tells Reuters (ECB/STARK (INTERVIEW), moved, pix, by Eva Kuehnen and Andreas Framke, 600 words)

UK report rejects EU plan to curb high-speed trading

LONDON - European Union plans to clamp down on trading shares faster than the blink of an eye could damage market efficiency and reduce liquidity, a UK government-sponsored paper says, rejecting a key Brussels proposal to force traders to hold shares for longer (TRADING-COMPUTER/REPORT, moved, by Dasha Afanasieva and Tommy Wilkes, 380 words)

COMPANIES

Nokia seeks $1 bln from bonds to help power fightback

HELSINKI - Mobile phone maker Nokia plans to raise 750 million euros ($980 million) by issuing convertible bonds to bolster its cash position as it battles to claw back market share lost to Apple and Samsung (NOKIA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2),moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 500 words)

DuPont to cut 1,500 jobs as economies worsen

DuPont slashes its annual forecast, reports a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and announces 1,500 job cuts, bleak signs that demand for the chemical company's lucrative paint and solar products is slipping around the world (DUPONT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ernest Scheyder, 260 words)

Gadgets add complexity to brutal bank layoffs

LONDON - In the high tech, Blackberry-addicted world of investment banking, layoffs now coming through by the thousands are more complex to handle and brutal than ever before, as firms try to stop sensitive data from leaving along with employees (INVESTMENT-BANKS/REDUNDANCIES, moved, by Sarah White, 850 words)

UPS 3rd-quarter profit drops on slowing global trade

United Parcel Service Inc reports lower quarterly profit, citing slowing global trade, and says there is "some uncertainty" about the strength of the coming holiday season (UPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)

3M cuts profit outlook on currency concerns, deal costs

Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co reports a 6.7 percent rise in third-quarter profit but cuts its profit forecast for the full year as acquisition costs and a strengthening dollar hurt margins (3M-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)

Whirlpool profit tops estimates; outlook raised

Whirlpool Corp reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it benefits from price increases and improves productivity, prompting the world's largest appliance maker to raise its earnings outlook for the year (WHIRLPOOL-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330, by Dhanya Skariachan, 500 words)

Tensions linger as Airbus unveils A350 plant

TOULOUSE, France - France backs Airbus in a row with Germany over funding for its next jetliner in a sign of lingering tensions following the collapse of a European aerospace industry merger (AIRBUS-A350/ (UPDATE 1) moving shortly, pix, tv, by Tim Hepher and Jean Decotte, 790 words)

Mulberry profit warning savages shares

LONDON - British group Mulberry becomes the latest luxury fashion brand to warn on profit, after sales of its leather goods and accessories are hit by a slowdown in Asia (MULBERRY-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 430 words)

- COACH-RERSULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1315, by Phil Wahba, 400 words)

Weak smartphone margins add to RadioShack woes

U.S. consumer electronics chain RadioShack Corp reports a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by weak margins in its smartphone business, and its shares fell nearly 20 percent (RADIOSHACK-RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1330, By Dhanya Skariachan, 500 words)