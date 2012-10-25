REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT OCT 25, 2012
Receive this schedule by email: www.reuters.com/skeds
The Reuters business schedule runs at the following times:
0230,0630 GMT - Mathew Veedon +65 6870-3827
0830,1230 GMT - Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
1530,1930 GMT - Franklin Paul, Chris Kaufman +1 646 223 6200
TOP STORIES
Olympics helps Britain leap out of recession
LONDON - Olympics spending fuels Britain's strongest
quarterly growth in five years, springing the country out of
recession in the third quarter, data shows (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Griffiths and Olesya Dmitracova, 600
words)
Euro zone seeks to give Greece more time to cut, find funds
BRUSSELS - Euro zone officials are expected to press ahead
with plans to give Athens two more years to meet its budget
goals as well as examine ways of closing the yawning gap in
Greece's finances (EUROZONE-GREECE/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
600 words)
Spain speeds up 2013 funding, will cover regional needs
MADRID - Spain is ready to start funding itself for 2013,
including the needs of its indebted regions, after having nearly
completed its debt issuance plan for this year, the head of the
Spanish Treasury says (SPAIN-TREASURY/(UPDATE 1), moved, pix,
tv, 800 words)
Credit Suisse to cut $1 bln more costs as profits fall
ZURICH - Credit Suisse will cut an extra 1 billion Swiss
francs of costs, including axing more jobs, a s part of efforts
to bolster its profits and capital position
(CREDITSUISSE/EARNINGS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Katharina Bart, 650
words)
MARKETS
UK pick up lifts European shares, Wall Street eyes Apple
LONDON - Global shares and commodity markets rise, pulled
out of their recent slide by encouraging data from Britain and
China and the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest commitment to
support growth (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by
Marc Jones, 800 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims fall, give clearer sign of health
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week, giving a clearer sign that
the labour market is healing after wild fluctuations in claims
data at the beginning of the month (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300
words)
European parliament rejects Mersch for ECB board
STRASBOURG, France - The European Parliament rejects the
nomination of Luxembourg's Yves Mersch to the European Central
Bank's executive board on the grounds that insufficient effort
has been made to find a suitable woman for the post
(EU-PARLIAMENT/MERSCH, UPDATE 1, moved, by Claire Davenport, 430
words)
Strikes in mining sector cost S.Africa $1.1 bln
CAPE TOWN - Strikes hitting South Africa's platinum and gold
mines have cost the continent's largest economy just over 10
billion rand ($1.14 billion) so far this year, the National
Treasury says (AFRICA-BUDGET/MINING, (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
400 words)
+ See also:
- ANGLOAMERICAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500, by
Clara Ferreira-Marques, 550 words
China factories eye stronger Q4, external risks remain
BEIJING - China's factory output should grow faster in the
last three months of 2012 than in the third quarter, though the
recovery remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets, the
Ministry of Industry and Information Technology says
(CHINA-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and
Nick Edwards, 850 words)
COMPANIES
Santander profit dives on property writedowns
MADRID - Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, says
nine-month net profit has plunged two thirds, hit by writedowns
on bad property investments stemming from a Spanish real estate
crash (SANTANDER/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), by Sonya Dowsett, expect by
1500, 800 words)
Ford axes British van plants to stem Europe losses
LONDON - Ford will stop making vans in Britain next year,
with the potential loss of 2,000 jobs, a union leader says, as
part of a plan by the U.S. car maker to drag its European
operations back into profit (FORD-BRITAIN/(UPDATE 4), expect by
1500, by Rhys Jones, 600 words)
+ See Also
- DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400, by Christiaan
Hetzner, 600 words
EXCLUSIVE-Huawei partner offered U.S. tech to Iran
LONDON - An Iranian partner of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, a
Chinese company that has denied breaking U.S. sanctions, last
year tried to sell embargoed American antenna equipment to an
Iranian firm, according to documents and interviews
HUAWEI-IRAN/, moved, by Steve Stecklow, 680 words)
Troubles line up for BP outside Russia
LONDON - International oil company BP, focusing on fighting
its way free of troubles in the United States and Russia, has
some catching up to do on a broader business front (BP-FUTURE/,
expect by 1430, by Andrew Callus, 1,400 words)
Procter & Gamble blows past profit expectations
Procter & Gamble Co's profit excluding items rise more than
expected and the world's largest household products maker
maintains a key forecast for the year, which indicates it is
making progress after coming under pressure from activist
investor William Ackman (PROCTER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words)
+ See also:
- COLGATE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
AstraZeneca hardest hit by drug patent losses
LONDON - Three of Europe's top drugmakers report falls in
third-quarter earnings, hit by patent losses on key drugs,
though the common theme hides differing paths ahead for rival
groups (PHARMACEUTICALS-EUROPE/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400, by
Ben Hirschler, 600 words)
Sprint net loss widens but 2012 outlook brightens
Sprint Nextel Corp post a wider third-quarter loss as it
spends heavily on a network upgrade and loses customers from its
iDen network, which it is shutting down (SPRINT-EARNINGS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 330 words)
Coca-Cola Enterprises profit hit by European weakness
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc reports quarterly earnings that
beat analysts' estimates, helped by share buybacks, and says the
stronger dollar is less of a drag than previously expected
(COCACOLAENTERPRISES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)
WPP cuts revenue outlook on Europe, U.S. slowdown
LONDON - WPP, the world's largest advertising group, cuts
its revenue outlook for the second time in as many months after
a sharp slowdown in September in North America and Continental
Europe hit its third quarter (WPP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate
Holton, 500 words)
BASF bolstered by Libyan oil and pesticides
Libyan oil and demand for pesticides will help Germany's
BASF meet its target of higher operating profit this year,
offsetting a downturn in its main industrial chemicals and
plastics business (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig
Burger, 460 words)
Unilever sales spruced up by China demand
LONDON - Unilever's quarterly sales growth beats forecasts
as demand for cleaning and personal care products in China helps
the consumer goods group outshine larger rival Nestle
(UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 500 words)