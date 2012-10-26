REUTERS BUSINESS SCHEDULE AT 1230 GMT OCT 26, 2012
TOP STORIES
US consumers boost growth despite business caution
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth picks up in the third
quarter as a late burst in consumer spending offset the first
cutbacks in investment in more than a year by cautious
businesses (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, pix, by Lucia
Mutikani, 700 words)
Shares erase losses and oil gains after U.S. GDP report
LONDON - European shares and U.S. stock futures erase
losses after data shows U.S. economic growth picked up more than
expected in the third quarter (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect
by 1400, by Richard Hubbard, 850 words)
Budget cuts push Spain jobless to 25 pct
MADRID - Spain's unemployment rate hit a record high in the
third quarter, with one in four out of work and more expected to
lose their jobs in 2013 as the next phase of government cutbacks
kicks in (SPAIN-UNEMPLOYMENT/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Nigel Davies,
600 words)
+See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
770 words
Under pressure, Anglo American CEO Cynthia Carroll quits
LONDON - Anglo American Chief Executive Cynthia Carroll has
quit after more than five years in the job, under pressure from
investors over the miner's lagging share price and continued
dependence on troubled South Africa (ANGLO AMERICAN-CEO/ (UPDATE
3), moved, pix, by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sinead Cruise, 700
words)
Apple's weak margin outlook surprises analysts
At least three brokerages cut their price targets on Apple
Inc by up to $50 a share after the iPhone maker surprised
analysts by forecasting lower gross margins for the current
quarter (APPLE-RESULTS/, moved, 635 words)
+ See also:
- TECH HOLIDAYS/ (WRAPUP), moved, pix, by Poornima Gupta and
Alistair Barr, 700 words)
- SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, pix, by Miyoung Kim,
1,000 words
ECONOMY
Investors ask whether France still merits market generosity
PARIS - Standard & Poor's move to cut credit ratings on
French banks and signs the government is loath to embark on fast
economic reform are prompting investors to ask how long France
can justify its generous borrowing rates (FRANCE-DEBT/, expect
by 1330, by Mark John, 700 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel Laurent and
Blaise Robinson, 370 words)
EXCLUSIVE-Iran's coal trade booms despite Western heat
LONDON - Using shadowy middle men, multiple bank accounts
and a fleet of ghost ships, Iran's coal trade is quietly booming
as the Islamic Republic tries to sidestep Western sanctions and
prevent its industrial economy from crashing
(IRAN-SANCTIONS/COAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jonathan Saul and
Jacqueline Cowhig, 1,080 words)
Pressure on BOJ to act mounts as deflation persists
TOKYO - Japan remains mired in deflation, price data shows,
piling pressure on the central bank to deliver more stimulus
next week to keep the world's third-largest economy from sliding
into recession (JAPAN ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 500 words)
+ See also:
- KOREA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Christine Kim and
Choonsik Yoo, 550 words
Global firms count on China's new leaders to boost spending
BEIJING - Excitement around China's once-a-decade leadership
change is spreading beyond diplomatic circles into corporate
boardrooms: many foreign firms believe Beijing will ramp up
state spending and lift demand when its new government takes
office (CHINA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 950
words)
COMPANIES
No deal for Opel, unions on restructuring by deadline
HAMBURG - Loss-making General Motors unit Opel has not
reached an agreement with its German workforce over a
restructuring plan, including the planned closure of its Bochum
plant, by the Friday deadline imposed by trade union IG Metall
(OPEL-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
+ See also:
- FIAT-RESULTS/(PREVIEW), moved, graphic, by Jennifer Clark,
680 words
Popular, Caixabank profits slump after property clean-up
MADRID - Spanish banks Popular and Caixabank both report
profits pummelled by recognition of property losses after the
real estate crash and says loan defaults ware creeping higher
(POPULAR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jesús Aguado and Sonya Dowsett,
450 words)
Merck tops view, newer drugs cushion Singulair blow
Merck & Co Inc reports better-than-expected third-quarter
profit, as a favourable tax rate and lower merger costs help
offset plunging sales of asthma drug Singulair, its former
flagship product that began facing cheaper generics in August
(MERCK-RESULTS/(UPDATE 1), moved, 170 words)
Comcast revenue rises on Olympics, Internet customers
Comcast Corp posts a higher quarterly profit, taking home
its share of gold from the London Olympics with $1.2 billion in
additional revenue at its NBC Universal media unit
(COMCAST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Goodyear Tire profit falls on weak volumes in Europe
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, the top U.S. tire maker, reports
a lower quarterly profit as volumes fell particularly in Europe
(GOODYEAR-RESULTS/, moved, 200 words)
Belgacom increases 2012 outlook, dividend after Q3 beat
BRUSSELS - Belgium's dominant telecoms operator Belgacom
raises its 2012 outlook and its dividend after its third-quarter
results are buoyed by increased mobile data traffic and growth
of its television business (BELGACOM-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, 620 words)
Telefonica narrows price range for German IPO-sources
FRANKFURT - Telefonica SA has narrowed the indicative price
range for the listing of its German O2-branded subsidiary, four
people close to the process tell Reuters (TELEFONICA-GERMANY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze, 500
words)
Statoil sees output dip before 2014 recovery
OSLO - Norwegian oil and gas firm Statoil cut its 2013
production target and sees risks to this year as well but
predicted rapid output growth from 2014 when a string of new
projects come on line (STATOIL-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by
Balazs Koranyi and Henrik Stolen, 500 words)
Ericsson seeks more cost cuts as slowdown bites
STOCKHOLM - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reports a 42
percent drop in core profit and promises more cost cuts to
protect itself from tough competition and slowing
orders(ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Simon Johnson and
Olof Swahnberg, 580 words)
Publicis hit by 'wait-and-see' advertisers
PARIS - Europe's weak economy takes a heavy toll on
third-quarter growth at advertising agency Publicis, which joins
rivals in saying that demand would be extremely difficult to
predict (PUBLICIS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and
Gwénaëlle Barzic, 570 words)
Japanese govt aims to list Japan Post in three years
TOKYO - Japan unveils plans to list shares of state-owned
Japan Post Holdings Co, which runs the country's biggest savings
institution, within three years to raise money to rebuild areas
devastated by last year's quake, tsunami and nuclear crisis
(JAPANPOST-IPO/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Junko Fujita, 700 words)
INSIGHT
How the Petronas deal fell victim to Canada's China fears
OTTAWA/CALGARY - Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas
was so confident last Friday that its purchase of Progress
Energy Resources Corp would be approved by Canada that company
officials had drafted a press release to announce the news
(CANADA INVESTMENT/PETRONAS CNOOC, moved, by David Ljunggren and
Scott Haggett, 1,200 words)
At Nestle, interacting with the online enemy
VEVEY, Switzerland - It looks like mission control: in a
Swiss market town, an array of screens in Nestle's headquarters
tracks online sentiment. Executives watch intently as California
wakes up, smells the coffee - and says whether it likes it
(NESTLE-ONLINE/WATER (INSIGHT), moved, pix, tv, graphic, by Emma
Thomasson 1,870 words)