TOP STORIES
HSBC fears US money laundering fines to top $1.5 bln
LONDON - A U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule breaches
could cost HSBC significantly more than $1.5 billion and is
likely to lead to criminal charges, Europe's biggest bank says.
(HSBC/ (UPDATE 4), expect 1715 GMT / 12.15 PM ET, by Steve
Slater and Matt Scuffham, 870 words)
Shares fall, dollar firms as U.S. election looms
LONDON - World stocks fall and the dollar firms as low-risk
assets gain at the start of a week in which the United States
elects a new president, China starts a leadership transition and
Greece faces a fraught vote to secure fresh rescue
funds.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Marc Jones,
800 words)
Hollande likely to shrug off "shock therapy" review
PARIS - French industrialist Louis Gallois calls for a
patriotic effort to support shock therapy to reverse declining
competitiveness as he hands in a review the Socialist government
commissioned but is unlikely to heed. (FRANCE-COMPETITIVENESS/
(UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 1715 GMT / 12.15 PM ET, by
Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry, 940 words)
Greece makes austerity push, workers gear for strike
ATHENS - Greece's government will present a new austerity
package to parliament, facing a week of strikes and protests
over proposals which must win deputies' approval if the country
is to secure more aid and stave off bankruptcy. (GREECE/ (UPDATE
1, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou, 800
words)
ECONOMY
Politics call the tune in U.S, China and Europe
LONDON - In the politically packed days ahead, an election,
a coronation and a two-part parliamentary vote each has the
potential to alter the course of the global economy for years to
come. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global
Economics Correspondent, 880 words)
Weak UK services suggests bumpy economic recovery
LONDON - Business in Britain's dominant service sector grew
at the slowest pace in almost two years in October and optimism
about the outlook wanes, raising the risk that fragile recovery
will falter. (PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Olesya
Dmitracova, 620 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-PMI/HSBC-SERVICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lucy Hornby,
700 words
Fitch upgrades Turkey to investment grade
ISTANBUL - Fitch Ratings upgrades Turkey to investment
grade, a move long coveted by Ankara, citing underlying
strengths and an easing in near-term risks for the economy.
(TURKEY-FITCH/RATING (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Daren
Butler, 880 words)
Women challenge central banking men's club
FRANKFURT - When the European Parliament turned Yves Mersch
down for a top central banking post, it wasn't because he lacked
the expertise or experience; they rejected him because he is a
man. (ECB/WOMEN (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Eva Kuehnen, 1,530
words)
China challenges EU solar power subsidies at WTO
GENEVA/BEIJING - China lodges a complaint with the World
Trade Organization to challenge the European Union's support for
its solar power components industry, adding to a growing body of
claims of unfair competition in the sector. (CHINA-EU/SOLAR
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Tom Miles and Michael Martina, 500 words)
Nigeria president under pressure to act on oil graft report
ABUJA - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is coming under
increasing pressure to tackle government corruption after an oil
probe released last week showing billions of dollars of lost
state revenues sparked a political row.(NIGERIA-OIL/CORRUPTION,
moved, by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh, 650 words)
Great expectations fill Greenland as China eyes riches
NUUK - By a remote fjord where icebergs float in silence and
hunters stalk reindeer, plans are being drawn up for a huge iron
ore mine that would lift Greenland's population by four percent
at a stroke - by hiring Chinese workers. (GREENLAND/(PIX,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Scrutton, 2,200 words)
COMPANIES
Sandy hit manageable for insurers - Hiscox
LONDON - Superstorm Sandy will impose a manageable strain on
insurers' finances, and may give them an opportunity to push
through a profit-boosting rise in prices next year,
Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox says. (HISCOX/(UPDATE 2), expect by
1400 GMT/ 10 AM ET, by Myles Neligan, 450 words)
Barclays set to fight FERC over bragging, not rigging
NEW YORK - British bank Barclays is set to fight a
potentially record $470 million penalty from U.S. energy
regulators by arguing its traders were guilty of braggadocio,
not of rigging California electricity prices. (BARCLAYS-FERC/
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Cezary Podkul and Jonathan Leff, 1,405
words)
Humana profits lower but 2012 outlook higher
U.S. health insurer Humana Inc, which has struggled with
costs after a fast rise in membership in its Medicare Advantage
program for older people, reports a lower quarterly profit but
says its results are better than it had expected.
(HUMANA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)
Time Warner Cable misses on falling demand
Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable
operator, reports a quarterly profit that misses estimates as a
continuing decline in video subscribers offset rising demand for
its high-speed internet services. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
Goldman Sachs trims partner list to help cut expenses
Goldman Sachs Group Inc has cut the number of employees it
lists as partners to help streamline expenses.
(GOLDMANSACHS-PARTNERS/, moved, 260 words)
Toyota pushes up profit forecast, details China hit
TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp nudges its full-year net profit
forecast up to $9.7 billion, even as it put the cost of recent
anti-Japanese protests and a slowing economy in China, the
world's biggest autos market, at lost sales of 200,000 cars.
(TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Yoko Kubota, by
1,120 words)
+ See also:
- HYUNDAI-SHARE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Hyunjoo Jin, 760
words
Ryanair lifts forecast after post-Olympics boom
DUBLIN - Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, raises
its full-year profit forecast after higher fares, a lower than
expected fuel bill and a surge in demand after the Olympic Games
helps it to beat first-half expectations. (RYANAIR/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Lorraine Turner, 620 words)
Bumi receives Nat Rothschild counter-proposal
LONDON - Miner Bumi Plc has received details of a proposal
from co-founder Nat Rothschild that would provide an alternative
to a $1.4 billion plan outlined by the Bakrie family to
dismantle the coal mining venture. (BUMI-ROTHSCHILD/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 290 words)