Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

HSBC fears US money laundering fines to top $1.5 bln

LONDON - A U.S. fine for anti-money laundering rule breaches could cost HSBC significantly more than $1.5 billion and is likely to lead to criminal charges, Europe's biggest bank says. (HSBC/ (UPDATE 4), expect 1715 GMT / 12.15 PM ET, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 870 words)

Shares fall, dollar firms as U.S. election looms

LONDON - World stocks fall and the dollar firms as low-risk assets gain at the start of a week in which the United States elects a new president, China starts a leadership transition and Greece faces a fraught vote to secure fresh rescue funds.(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Hollande likely to shrug off "shock therapy" review

PARIS - French industrialist Louis Gallois calls for a patriotic effort to support shock therapy to reverse declining competitiveness as he hands in a review the Socialist government commissioned but is unlikely to heed. (FRANCE-COMPETITIVENESS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX, GRAPHIC), expect by 1715 GMT / 12.15 PM ET, by Catherine Bremer and Emmanuel Jarry, 940 words)

Greece makes austerity push, workers gear for strike

ATHENS - Greece's government will present a new austerity package to parliament, facing a week of strikes and protests over proposals which must win deputies' approval if the country is to secure more aid and stave off bankruptcy. (GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Politics call the tune in U.S, China and Europe

LONDON - In the politically packed days ahead, an election, a coronation and a two-part parliamentary vote each has the potential to alter the course of the global economy for years to come. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Alan Wheatley, Global Economics Correspondent, 880 words)

Weak UK services suggests bumpy economic recovery

LONDON - Business in Britain's dominant service sector grew at the slowest pace in almost two years in October and optimism about the outlook wanes, raising the risk that fragile recovery will falter. (PMI-SERVICES/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Olesya Dmitracova, 620 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-PMI/HSBC-SERVICES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lucy Hornby, 700 words

Fitch upgrades Turkey to investment grade

ISTANBUL - Fitch Ratings upgrades Turkey to investment grade, a move long coveted by Ankara, citing underlying strengths and an easing in near-term risks for the economy. (TURKEY-FITCH/RATING (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Daren Butler, 880 words)

Women challenge central banking men's club

FRANKFURT - When the European Parliament turned Yves Mersch down for a top central banking post, it wasn't because he lacked the expertise or experience; they rejected him because he is a man. (ECB/WOMEN (ANALYSIS, PIX), moved, by Eva Kuehnen, 1,530 words)

China challenges EU solar power subsidies at WTO

GENEVA/BEIJING - China lodges a complaint with the World Trade Organization to challenge the European Union's support for its solar power components industry, adding to a growing body of claims of unfair competition in the sector. (CHINA-EU/SOLAR (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tom Miles and Michael Martina, 500 words)

Nigeria president under pressure to act on oil graft report

ABUJA - Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is coming under increasing pressure to tackle government corruption after an oil probe released last week showing billions of dollars of lost state revenues sparked a political row.(NIGERIA-OIL/CORRUPTION, moved, by Felix Onuah and Camillus Eboh, 650 words)

Great expectations fill Greenland as China eyes riches

NUUK - By a remote fjord where icebergs float in silence and hunters stalk reindeer, plans are being drawn up for a huge iron ore mine that would lift Greenland's population by four percent at a stroke - by hiring Chinese workers. (GREENLAND/(PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Alistair Scrutton, 2,200 words)

COMPANIES

Sandy hit manageable for insurers - Hiscox

LONDON - Superstorm Sandy will impose a manageable strain on insurers' finances, and may give them an opportunity to push through a profit-boosting rise in prices next year, Bermuda-based insurer Hiscox says. (HISCOX/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/ 10 AM ET, by Myles Neligan, 450 words)

Barclays set to fight FERC over bragging, not rigging

NEW YORK - British bank Barclays is set to fight a potentially record $470 million penalty from U.S. energy regulators by arguing its traders were guilty of braggadocio, not of rigging California electricity prices. (BARCLAYS-FERC/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Cezary Podkul and Jonathan Leff, 1,405 words)

Humana profits lower but 2012 outlook higher

U.S. health insurer Humana Inc, which has struggled with costs after a fast rise in membership in its Medicare Advantage program for older people, reports a lower quarterly profit but says its results are better than it had expected. (HUMANA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)

Time Warner Cable misses on falling demand

Time Warner Cable Inc, the second largest U.S. cable operator, reports a quarterly profit that misses estimates as a continuing decline in video subscribers offset rising demand for its high-speed internet services. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Goldman Sachs trims partner list to help cut expenses

Goldman Sachs Group Inc has cut the number of employees it lists as partners to help streamline expenses. (GOLDMANSACHS-PARTNERS/, moved, 260 words)

Toyota pushes up profit forecast, details China hit

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp nudges its full-year net profit forecast up to $9.7 billion, even as it put the cost of recent anti-Japanese protests and a slowing economy in China, the world's biggest autos market, at lost sales of 200,000 cars. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Yoko Kubota, by 1,120 words)

+ See also:

- HYUNDAI-SHARE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, pix, by Hyunjoo Jin, 760 words

Ryanair lifts forecast after post-Olympics boom

DUBLIN - Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, raises its full-year profit forecast after higher fares, a lower than expected fuel bill and a surge in demand after the Olympic Games helps it to beat first-half expectations. (RYANAIR/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lorraine Turner, 620 words)

Bumi receives Nat Rothschild counter-proposal

LONDON - Miner Bumi Plc has received details of a proposal from co-founder Nat Rothschild that would provide an alternative to a $1.4 billion plan outlined by the Bakrie family to dismantle the coal mining venture. (BUMI-ROTHSCHILD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)