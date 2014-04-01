UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
TOP STORIES
Major economies end first quarter on weaker note
LONDON/BEIJING - Major economies in Asia and Europe finish the first quarter on a weaker note, with key manufacturing surveys fuelling expectations policymakers may be forced to act in coming months to prop up faltering growth. (GLOBAL-WRAP/PMI (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Cable and Adam Rose, 860 words)
Reassuring Fed gets markets off to solid Q2 start
LONDON - Reassuring remarks by the head of the Federal Reserve and stronger-looking emerging markets help keep the recent rally in world stocks and risk assets alive, as the second quarter got off to a solid start. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/WRAPUP 5, moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 860 words)
Hong Kong, New Zealand probe banks for FX manipulation
HONG KONG - Regulators in Hong Kong and New Zealand say that they are investigating banks' conduct in the foreign exchange market as part of an investigation tied to the global probe into FX markets. (HONGKONGFOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Rachel Armstrong, 640 words)
Low inflation to spark debate, but ECB seen holding steady
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is not expected to announce any new measures on Thursday to boost the euro zone economy, although inflation dropping close to zero could well prompt active discussion about stimulus. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor, 880 words)
ECONOMY
Swift Greek market comeback could have game-changing powers
LONDON - Greece could be on the verge of making one of the fastest market comebacks of a defaulted sovereign ever recorded. (GREECE-MARKETS/BONDS, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 1,000 words)
Russia tightens squeeze on Ukraine with gas price rise
MOSCOW - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom announces a more than 40 percent increase in the price of gas for Ukraine, stepping up economic pressure on Kiev in its crisis in relations with Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 600 words)
U.S. small business borrowing slows in February
WASHINGTON - U.S. small businesses borrowing hit a five month low in February, in the latest indication of slower economic growth in the first quarter after an unusually harsh winter. (USA-ECONOMY/LENDING, moved, 270 words)
UK's Osborne "profoundly concerned" about insurance leak
LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne says he is "profoundly concerned" about the way news of a review of Britain's insurance sector caused the share price of insurance firms to fall sharply last week. (BRITAIN-REGULATOR/OSBORNE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Tax hike hurts Japan business mood more than in 1997 - BOJ
TOKYO - Japanese business sentiment barely improves in the three months ending March and the corporate outlook is now considerably weaker than when Japan last raised its sales tax in 1997, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey shows. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 750 words)
China's Xi seeks peace in Europe but side-steps Ukraine
BRUGES, Belgium - President Xi Jinping told Europe on Tuesday that China was a close ally committed to European peace and prosperity although he remained reluctant to directly criticise Russia for its annexation of Crimea. (EU-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Robin Emmott, 700 words)
COMPANIES
GM enters harsh spotlight as U.S. Congress hearings begin
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress will try to establish who is to blame for at least 13 auto-related deaths over the past decade, as public hearings are launched on General Motors Co's slow response to defective ignition switches in cars. (GM-RECALL/CONGRESS, moved, by Richard Cowan, 800 words)
Weir Group proposes tie-up with Finland's Metso
HELSINKI/LONDON - Scottish engineering company Weir Group has approaches Finnish rival Metso over a possible $5 billion combination as it tries to expand its core mining division to match its rapid growth in oil and gas. (WEIR GROUP-METSO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl and Sophie Sassard, 715 words)
Britain's Royal Mail sale short-changed taxpayers - watchdog
LONDON - Britain sold off Royal Mail too cheaply, the spending watchdog says, prompting the main opposition Labour party to accuse Prime Minister David Cameron's government of failing to look after the interests of taxpayers. (BRITAIN-ROYALMAIL/NAO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Neil Maidment, 850 words)
Apple again seeks decisive U.S. court ruling against Samsung
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Apple and Samsung return to federal court for opening statements in their latest patent battle, with the iPhone maker expected to present more detailed evidence in its attempt to win a U.S. ban on sales of several Samsung smartphones. (APPLE-SAMSUNG/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 410 words)
BHP Billiton weighs spin-off of unloved assets
MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton is weighing a range of options to simplify its portfolio of assets, including a possible spin-off of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and nickel into a separate company, the top global miner says. (AUSTRALIA-BHPBILLITON/PORTFOLIO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali Paul, 450 words)
Sandvik's SMS must retool production to stay on top - boss
GIMO, Sweden - Swedish Sandvik's Machining Solutions business, the world's top maker of metal cutting tools, needs to make its production more flexible and boost product development to stay ahead of growing competition, its top executive says. (SANDVIK (INTERVIEW), moved, by Johannes Hellstrom, 630 words)
