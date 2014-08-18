Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe shares rally as Ukraine fears ease, oil drops

LONDON - European stocks rally and prices of top-rated bonds fall as investors breathe easier over the crisis in Ukraine after it appeared to escalate dangerously on Friday. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 670 words)

Russia may ban car imports if West applies new sanctions

MOSCOW - Russia may tighten retaliatory sanctions against Western nations to include a ban on imports of cars, if the United States and the European Union impose additional sanctions on Moscow, the daily newspaper Vedomosti reports. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA CARS (UPDATE 1), by Maria Kiselyova and Katya Golubkova, moved, 530 words)

Bundesbank says euro zone to grow slower than thought

FRANKFURT - The euro zone economy is expected grow more slowly than initially expected during the rest of this year as conflicts in Ukraine and elsewhere weigh on business confidence, Germany's central bank says. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/BUNDESBANK, moved, 350 words)

INSIGHT

Investors often don't reap big returns from inversion deals

WASHINGTON - Establishing a tax domicile abroad to avoid U.S. taxes is a hot strategy in corporate America, but many companies that have done such "inversion" deals have failed to produce above-average returns for investors, a Reuters analysis has found. (USA-TAX/INVERSION, moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh, 2,050 words)

The cost of caring for Europe's elderly nuclear plants

LONDON - Europe's ageing nuclear fleet will undergo more prolonged outages over the next few years, reducing the reliability of power supply and costing plant operators many millions of dollars. (EUROPE-NUCLEAR/POWER (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Nina Chestney and Susanna Twidale, 1,190 words)

ECONOMY

No guarantee Britain can pull off gradual rate rises

LONDON - The Bank of England is hoping it can gently wean Britain's economy off record-low borrowing costs, but its plan for "gradual and limited" rises in interest rates might prove harder to pull off than investors expect. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Milliken, 980 words)

EU food trade looks to sidestep Russian ban

LONDON/MOSCOW - People from Britain who go to Cyprus in August are usually after sun, sea and sand but one Lincolnshire man, a trader in fruit and vegetables, is heading there this week for the potatoes. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TRADERS, moved, by Martinne Geller, Neil Maidment and Polina Devitt, 1,120 words)

China home prices fall for third straight month

BEIJING - China's new home prices fall for a third straight month and price softness spread to more major cities, underlining a worsening property downturn despite efforts by many local governments to shore up the sector. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 1), moved, 620 words)

INVESTMENT

Promise keeps investors hooked on Asia's frothy markets

SINGAPORE - Asian stock and bond markets may appear frothy at their near-record levels after a multi-year rally, but global investors are still betting on a mix of healthy returns and history to juice up their profits. (MARKETS-ASIA/ (ANALYSIS), moved, moved, by Vidya Ranganathan and Umesh Desai, 860 words)

COMPANIES

China finds Mercedes-Benz guilty of price fixing - Xinhua

SHANGHAI/FRANKFURT - Germany's Mercedes-Benz has been found guilty of manipulating prices for after-sales services in China, the official Xinhua news agency reports, adding to pressure on foreign carmakers in the world's largest auto market. (CHINA-DAIMLER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Brenda Goh, 700 words)

Monarch Airlines to cut workforce in low-cost shift

LONDON - British holidays airline operator Monarch Group is set to cut its workforce by a third with the closure of its charter operations as it moves to reinvent the carrier as a scheduled European budget airline. (MONARCHAIRLINES/STAFF, moved, 400 words)

UK's Nationwide sees first-quarter profit more than double

LONDON - Nationwide Building Society, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, more than doubles its first-quarter profit, it says. (NATIONWIDE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Clare Hutchison, 500 words)

With cigars and crystal, Volvo makes eyes at Chinese rich

GOTHENBURG, Sweden - With headlights shaped like Thor's hammer and space for a humidity-controlled cigar case, Volvo's new cars are sporting luxury features and designer glitz to catch the eye of the booming Chinese market and shed their safe-but-dull skin. (SWEDEN-VOLVO (PICTURE), moved, by Alistair Scrutton, 997 words)

Sanctioned Rosneft's Norway work goes ahead with Statoil

MOSCOW - Kremlin-controlled Rosneft says it is working with Norway's Statoil to search for oil and gas off Norway, partnering a Western company despite sanctions. (ROSNEFT-STATOIL/OFFSHORE (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

Rio Tinto to review stake in Papua New Guinea copper mine

MELBOURNE - Rio Tinto is set to decide on its stake in a long-dormant copper mine in Papua New Guinea's Bougainville after the passage of a new mining law on the island, with the company possibly pulling out of the project after a quarter of a century. (RIO TINTO-PAPUA/COPPER (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)