TOP STORIES

Germany ready to dilute austerity for reform-minded France

After ramming austerity medicine down the throats of smaller euro zone countries for the past four years, Germany is showing clemency towards its closest ally, France. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GERMANY-FRANCE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Michelle Martin, 1,010 words)

Vivendi picks Telefonica in GVT fight

PARIS/MILAN - French media group Vivendi says it will enter into exclusive talks with Telefonica over the sale of its Brazilian broadband unit GVT, choosing the Spanish group over a rival bid from Telecom Italia. (GVT-OFFER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leila Abboud and Lisa Jucca, 645 words)

U.S. second-quarter GDP growth revised up to 4.2 percent

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy rebounds more strongly than initially thought in the second quarter and details of a report point to sustainable underlying strength. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHIC), moving shortly, 400 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 300 words

German inflation holds steady at 0.8 pct in August

BERLIN - Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy holds steady in August, data shows, suggesting that the euro zone rate could fall and potentially increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to take action. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 405 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-MONEY/M3 (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 470 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Ukraine, Russia tensions rock stocks, buoy core bonds

LONDON - European shares take a sharp tumble as accusations by Ukraine that Russia has moved troops across the border brings a three-day global rally in risk assets to a shuddering halt. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 830 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words

Euro zone bond yields hold at record lows

LONDON - Euro zone bond yields hold at record lows as a drop in Spanish inflation in August keeps pressure on the European Central Bank to ease policy further. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 600 words)

Mega-IPO to rekindle the 'bromance' behind Alibaba's rise

BEIJING - Masayoshi Son's nose for an investment has turned a $20 million start-up punt on Alibaba into a stake worth maybe $50 billion or more as the Chinese e-commerce giant co-founded and led by Jack Ma heads to what could be the biggest U.S. tech IPO of all time. (ALIBABA-IPO/BOARD (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Paul Carsten, 1,608 words)

ECONOMY

UK to enjoy fastest growth since 2007 - Chambers of Commerce

LONDON - Britain's economy looks set to grow at its fastest rate since 2007 this year, but the rapid pace is unlikely to be sustained, the British Chambers of Commerce says after nudging up its growth forecasts for this year and next. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BCC, moved, 285 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 200 words

Reuters polls on Fed, BoE and ECB monetary policy

LONDON - Reuters has polled over 100 economists on their expectations for monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1350 GMT/0950 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1350 GMT/0950 AM ET, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words

Domestic demand drives Spanish economy as prices fall

MADRID - The Spanish economy grew between March and June at its fastest quarterly rate since before the financial crisis, outpacing the bulk of the euro zone as falling prices help drive a rebound in domestic demand. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Tracy Rucinski, 425 words)

Polish PM Tusk favourite for top EU job - sources

BRUSSELS/PARIS - Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has emerged as clear favourite for the post of president of the European Council when EU leaders meet for a special summit on Saturday, several sources familiar with the selection process say. (EU-SUMMIT/, moved, by Robin Emmott and Paul Taylor, 1,030 words)

+ See also:

- EU-SUMMIT/DENMARK (UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words

Scottish business split as Cameron makes case for UK

GLASGOW - A division in Scotland's business community over independence widens with supporters of secession arguing the economic benefits of leaving the United Kingdom in a letter that follows a similar move by anti-independence campaigners. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BUSINESS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Alistair Smout, 700 words)

China property launches to deepen inventory overhang

HONG KONG - Property launches in China are set to surge in the latter half of the year with developers sticking to their schedules despite mounting inventories, spelling double trouble for a market hammered by months of falling prices. (CHINA-PROPERTYSUPPLY/, moved, by Clare Jim, 913 words)

Global renewable energy expansion to slow to 2020 - IEA

LONDON - Growth in global renewable energy capacity will slow to 2020 if uncertain government policies continue to threaten investment, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says. (RENEWABLES-IEA/, moved, by Nina Chestney, 330 words)

Nigeria, Kenya, Zambia to accelerate, Ghana to struggle

JOHANNESBURG - Economic growth in Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia will accelerate over the next two years, while Ghana's economy is likely to struggle in the short term as its government is forced to rein in spending, a Reuters poll shows. (ECONOMY-POLL/AFRICA, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words)

COMPANIES

UK fines Deutsche Bank $8 million for reporting errors

LONDON - Britain's financial regulator has fined Deutsche Bank AG 4.7 million pounds ($8 million) for wrongly reporting certain market transactions for nearly six years. (BRITAIN-FCA/DEUTSCHE BANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 330 words)

JPMorgan probes possible cyberattack

JPMorgan Chase & Co is investigating a possible cyber attack and working with law enforcement to determine the scope, a company spokeswoman says. (JPMORGAN-CYBERSECURITY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 380 words)

Online retailer Zalando reports first profit as eyes IPO

BERLIN - Zalando, Europe's biggest online fashion retailer, reports first-half sales rose 29.5 percent and it made its first-ever profit, laying the groundwork for an expected imminent initial public offering. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Emma Thomasson, 850 words)

Ebola vaccine from GSK fast-tracked into clinical trials

LONDON/NEW YORK - An experimental Ebola vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline is being fast-tracked into human studies and the company plans to build a stockpile of up to 10,000 doses for emergency deployment, if results are good. (HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Sharon Begley, 545 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Stephanie Nebehay, 800 words

Qantas looks past record loss, open to foreign investors

SYDNEY - Qantas Airways is looking past its record annual loss and predicting blue skies ahead, as a landmark change in Australian laws opens the door to foreign investment in the airline's international arm - its biggest headache. (QANTAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jane Wardell, 940 words)

Bouygues sees 2014 sales hit by tough French market

PARIS - French construction-to-telecoms group Bouygues lowers its 2014 sales forecast after a weaker than expected performance in the first half, hit by a price war in telecoms and a slump in public sector orders. (BOUYGUES-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Natalie Huet, 690 words)

Russia's Sberbank Q2 net profit up 13 pct

MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender by assets, says its second-quarter net profit rises 13 percent to 97.5 billion roubles ($2.7 billion), beating analyst forecasts thanks in part to revenues from its foreign exchange operations. (SBERBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Pernod Ricard at 10-month high on signs of China upturn

PARIS - French spirits maker Pernod Ricard SA has forecast a recovery in sales in its second-biggest market China, dogged for years by a clampdown on the purchase of expensive gifts such as whisky and cognac, helping send its shares to a 10-month high. (PERNOD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 765 words)

+ See also:

- KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO LTD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHICS, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 700 words

Bitcoin shows power as merchants chase digital sparkle

NEW YORK - Bitcoin is catching on at U.S. online merchants, including Overstock.com and Expedia, as customers use a digital currency that just a few years ago was virtually unknown but is now showing some staying power. (USA-BITCOIN/RETAILERS (ANALYSIS, GRAPHICS), moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Michael Connor, 1,185 words)