TOP STORIES

Factory activity in Europe, Asia cools; demand a concern

BANGALORE/SYDNEY - Factory activity in Europe and Asia cooled in August after a strong July, as new orders dwindled in the face of escalating tensions in Ukraine and a patchy recovery in China, purchasing managers indexes show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-OFFICIAL (UPDATE 2), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 900 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 310 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 615 words

As ECB tees up QE, markets are already half way there

LONDON - The European Central Bank has moved several steps closer in recent weeks to an unprecedented bond-buying programme to ward off deflation and revive growth - but having led markets down that path it may now have little option but to act. (MARKETS-QE/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 900 words)

Ban on buying Russian bonds eyed as EU envoys meet - SOURCES

BRUSSELS - Europeans could be barred from buying new Russian government bonds under a package of extra sanctions over Moscow's military role in Ukraine that European Union ambassadors are starting to discuss, three EU sources say. (EU-RUSSIA/SANCTIONS), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 600 words)

Europe plans emergency measures for Russian winter gas cut

LONDON - The European Union may resort to emergency plans like banning re-exports of gas or limiting industrial consumption to safeguard household supplies if the Ukraine crisis leads to a disruption of Russian exports this winter. Yet whatever the bloc does, it won't be enough to compensate fully if the gas stops, analysts say. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-EU, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Henning Gloystein, 950 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Investors hold nerve as Russia-Ukraine warnings ratchet up

LONDON - European markets cautiously navigate warnings that the conflict in Ukraine is sliding out of control, focusing instead on whether the European Central Bank will strengthen its stimulus plans when it meets this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP), moved, by Marc Jones, 835 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words

Investors start to brace for Ukraine debt restructuring

LONDON/KIEV - Global investors' view of Ukrainian bonds as a relatively safe bet anchored by Western support, is taking a battering as the country's economic gloom deepens, with many starting to brace for some form of debt restructuring. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/DEBT, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao and Alessandra Prentice, 850 words)

US inflation bonds back in vogue

NEW YORK - U.S. investors are back in the hunt for inflation protection for the first time in two years as rising housing costs - particularly for rent - suggest inflation may finally be waking from its post-recession slumber. (INVESTMENT-TIPS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Richard Leong, 1,035 words)

Passive funds an active threat for Europe's fund managers

LONDON - Warren Buffett built a fortune of nearly $60 billion from astute stock picking, but when the 83-year-old dies, the vast majority of the money he leaves his wife will be parked in a fund that simply moves in step with an index. (INVESTMENT-FUNDS/PASSIVE (INSIGHT), moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 1,350 words)

ECONOMY

Japan Q2 GDP seen little changed after MOF capex data

TOKYO - Japanese firms raise capital spending in April-June from a year earlier for a fourth consecutive quarter, but a quarter-on-quarter decline suggests revised data will likely confirm the economy's deepest contraction since the March 2011 disaster. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CAPEX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 500 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (PREVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 850 words

Cubans angered by new restrictions on consumer imports

HAVANA - Cuba has raised duties and restricted imports on consumer goods brought in by air travellers or sent by mail, imposing greater challenges for a fledgling private sector and angering people looking to counter chronic shortages. (CUBA-ECONOMNY/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Daniel Trotta, 500 words)

Central bank rule handicaps India's infrastructure hopes

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE - A central bank ban on Indian banks buying new issues of infrastructure bonds has handicapped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of gathering billions of dollars needed for mega-projects through the bond market. (INDIA-CENBANK/INFRA BONDS, moved, by Suvashree Choudhury and Manju Dalal, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Barclays sale nearly wraps up Spanish consolidation

MADRID - The sale of Barclays banking operations in Spain rounds off a major upheaval of the country's financial system after a deep crisis, as domestic lenders draw a line under large acquisitions for now in a much more concentrated market. (SPAIN-CAIXABANK/BARCLAYS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, 650 words)

"Most exciting ever" Novartis drug points to huge sales

BARCELONA - Sales forecasts for Novartis's new heart failure drug are being ratcheted up sharply by analysts after strikingly good clinical trial results for a product doctors expect to transform treatment of the deadly disease. (HEALTH-HEART/NOVARTIS-DRUG (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 700 words)

Telefonica to exit Telecom Italia after Brazil deal

SANTANDER, Spain - Telefonica plans to exit Telecom Italia once the Spanish group has finalised the purchase of Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, its chairman said on Monday, ending a long-standing shareholding. (TELEFONICA-M&A/TELECOM ITA (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andrés González, 365 words)

UK fund star Woodford dumps HSBC on banking fine fears

LONDON - Star British fund manager Neil Woodford sold his fund's stake in HSBC last month, citing concerns about the potential impact of several industry-wide investigations on the banking group. (HSBC-WOODFORD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Nishant Kumar, 425 words)

Focus on T-Mobile US at Iliad results

PARIS - Upstart French mobile company Iliad puts flesh on the bones of its second quarter results at a news conference where the focus will be on whether and how it might make a second attemt to acquire Deutcshe Telekom's T-Mobile US business (ILIAD-RESULTS/TMOBILE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic, 500 words)

Heineken to sell Mexican can, bottle maker to Crown

AMSTERDAM - Dutch brewer Heineken has agreed to sell its Mexican packaging business Empaque to Crown for $1.23 billion including debt, shedding a non-core business it acquired when entering the Mexican market in 2010. (HEINEKEN NL-CROWN HOLDINGS/DIVESTITURE (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

China gives Microsoft 20 days to provide explanation in anti-trust probe

BEIJING - A Chinese anti-trust regulator says it has given Microsoft Corp 20 days to reply to queries on the compatibility of its Windows operating system and Office software suite amid a probe into the world's largest software company. (CHINA-ANTITRUST/MICROSOFT (UPDATE 2), moved, 455 words)

Finland's nuclear plant start delayed again

HELSINKI - Areva-Siemens, the consortium building Finland's biggest nuclear reactor, says the start date of the much delayed project will be pushed back to late 2018 - almost a decade later than originally planned. (FINLAND-NUCLEAR/OLKILUOTO3 (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 525 words)