TOP STORIES

Sterling drops as poll shows Scots may vote to break up UK

LONDON/EDINBURGH - The British pound slides and the stock market shudders after an opinion poll shows for the first time that Scots may vote for independence next week in a referendum that could herald the break up of the United Kingdom. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan, 1,115 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/GOLD, moved, by Jan Harvey, 330 words

- SCOTTISH BANKS-STOCKS/, moved, by Matt Scuffham, 115 words

Russia hints at flight ban in response to new sanctions

MOSCOW - Russia warns of an "asymmetrical" response to new European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and suggests a possible ban on Western carriers flying over Russia. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/MEDVEDEV, (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 800 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE CRISIS/SANCTIONS-OIL, moved, 200 words

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 600 words

- EBRD-RUSSIA/EU, moved, 225 words

Electrolux takes on Whirlpool with $3.3 bln GE Appliances

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's Electrolux says it will double U.S. sales by paying $3.3 billion in cash for General Electric Co's appliances business in its biggest ever deal, giving it the scale to go head-to-head with larger rival Whirlpool. (ELECTROLUX-GENERAL ELECTRIC/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Johnson, 600 words)

RBS unit may raise $3.5 bln in top U.S. bank IPO this year

Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, says its initial public offering is expected to raise as much as $3.5 billion, making it the biggest U.S. offering by a bank this year. (CITIZENFINANCIAL-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Neha Dimri, 215 words)

+ See also:

- ALIBABA-IPO/RETAIL, moved, by Jessica Toonkel, 800 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Scotland split fears pound sterling, Europe ripples

LONDON - World markets stall as a jump in the threat of Scotland splitting from the rest of Britain fires the latest in a recent run of geopolitical curve balls at investors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 890 words)

Market hopefuls face harder sell as investors weary of IPOs

LONDON - European stock market listings are kicking off again after a summer break, but many companies hoping to copy successful flotations earlier in the year now have to convince investors weary from a flood of new names and burned by high prices. (IPO-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by Freya Berry, 810 words)

ECONOMY

Record German trade surplus points to strong third quarter

BERLIN - Germany posts a record trade surplus of 22.2 billion euros in July, suggesting Europe's largest economy could bounce back strongly in the third quarter after suffering a surprise contraction in the second. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 330 words)

+ See also:

- IMF-FRANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 700 words

OECD: stable momentum for major economies, Germany slowing

PARIS - Growth momentum in most major economies is stable, although Germany is showing signs of losing steam and Japan's prospects for economic expansion are souring, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/OECD, moved, 330 words

- EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 300 words

Germany, France looking how to boost investment in EU

BERLIN - German and French finance ministers are working on joint proposals for increasing investment in Europe that they will discuss with their European Union colleagues at a meeting this weekend in Milan, a German finance ministry spokeswoman says. (EUROPE-INVESTMENT/GERMANY-FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

China exports beat forecasts, imports in surprise fall

BEIJING - China's exports rise more than forecast in August while imports unexpectedly fall, pushing the trade surplus to a record high for the second consecutive month and underlining the challenges facing policymakers as they struggle to revive tepid domestic demand. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 500 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE-COMMODITIES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Fayen Wong, 800 words

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 750 words

EU's Barnier seeks result of banker probe by end of Sept

LONDON - Banks use of so-called allowances to soften a European Union cap on bonuses could face a "coordinated policy response", the EU's financial services chief Michel Barnier has warned, prompting bankers to argue politicians should steer clear of pay. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 740 words)

COMPANIES

Big phones, smart watches and high expectations for Apple

SAN FRANCISCO - It has been four years since Apple Inc introduced a completely new gadget and the pressure is on for the world's largest tech company to wow at its "special event" in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. (APPLE-PREVIEW/ (PREVIEW), moved, 660 words)

+ See also:

- APPLE-CHINA/SOFTWARE, moved, by Paul Carsten, 1,271 words

Boeing, Ryanair to make major fleet announcement on Monday

NEW YORK - Boeing and Ryanair Holdings plan to make a significant fleet announcement, following reports last Friday that the low-cost Irish airline was poised to place a $10 billion order for Boeing's new 737 MAX jetliner. (BOEING-RYANAIR HLDGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alwyn Scott, 515 words)

Russia signals $40 bln state aid for Rosneft possible -paper

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says that the state oil champion Rosneft, in need of funds to service its huge debt, may receive 1.5 trillion roubles ($40.6 billion) from state coffers over time, Vedomosti newspaper says. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT'/FINANCE, moved, 320 words)

Google hosts meetings across Europe on privacy rights

PARIS - A panel appointed by search engine Google will hold the first of a series of meetings on Tuesday to debate the balance between privacy and the free flow of information after a May court ruling reinforced Europeans' "right to be forgotten". (GOOGLE-PRIVACY/, moved, by Leila Abboud, 715 words)

Facebook targets advertisers as 100 million log on in Africa

JOHANNESBURG - One in 10 Africans are logging on to Facebook every month, the world's No.1 online social network says, presenting a new target audience for advertisers. (AFRICA-FACEBOOK/, moved, 270 words)

Portugal Telecom shareholders seen accepting new Oi terms

LISBON - Shares in Portugal Telecom rise in early Monday trading on expectation its shareholders will accept less favourable terms for a merger with Brazilian peer Oi, finalising a long-awaited deal following a debt debacle at the Portuguese firm. (PORTUGALTELECOM/OI SA, moved, 525 words)

UK's First Utility eyes IPO to fund expansion - CEO

LONDON - First Utility, Britain's largest independent electricity and gas supplier, is considering raising money through a public listing or outside investor to fund expansion abroad, its chief executive says in an interview. (FIRSTUTILITY-IPO/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 620 words)

Sugar prices drag on profits for Primark-owner AB Foods

LONDON - Falling sugar prices are set to hold back earnings growth at Associated British Foods in the next two years, offsetting continued strong performance at the group's Primark discount fashion chain. (AB FOODS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 560 words)