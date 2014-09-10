Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Santander bank's patriarch Botin dies, daughter to succeed

MADRID - Emilio Botin, one of Spain's most powerful men who transformed Santander from a small domestic lender into the euro zone's biggest bank, has died of a heart attack, aged 79. (SANTANDER-BOTIN/DEATH (UPDATE 5, PICTURE), moved, by Sonya Dowsett and Sarah White, 855 words)

+ See also:

- SANTANDER-BOTIN/DEATH (REACTION), moved, 425 words

- SANTANDER-BOTIN/OBITUARY, moving shortly, by Sonya Dowsett, 600 words

Cameron begs Scots: Don't rip apart UK "family of nations"

EDINBURGH/LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron begs Scots not to rip apart Britain's "family of nations", visiting Scotland in an attempt to stem a steep last minute rise in secessionist support ahead of a Sept. 18 referendum on independence. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CAMERON (UPDATE 4, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alistair Smout and Guy Faulconbridge, 850 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/STANDARDLIFE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 415 words

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/FTSE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650 words

EU bank tests may miss trillion dollar risk - study

LONDON - Some European banks being checked by regulators for signs of capital weakness may be sitting on up to a trillion dollars of potentially unsafe assets because their holdings of sovereign bonds are not being fully risk assessed, a new study has found. (EUROPE-BANKS/SOVEREIGN, moved, by Laura Noonan and Marius Zaharia, 1,205 words)

Apple gives NFC chip technology prized seal of approval

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple Inc's long-awaited launch of tap-to-pay technology in its new iPhones and smartwatch may be the seal of approval that near-field communication technology needs to become as commonplace as wifi, Bluetooth and GPS. (APPLE-NFC/, moved, by Noel Randewich, 700 words)

+ See also:

- TECH-WIRELESS/ (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Jeremy Wagstaff and Noel Randewich, 1,280 words

- APPLE/SAPPHIRE-SCREENS (PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee and Michael Gold, 825 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Shares struggle, yields rise as U.S. rate fears weigh

LONDON - Global shares struggle as markets add to bets on an early U.S. rate hike while nagging concerns over Scotland's future unnerves investors in Europe, hurting sterling and helping the dollar hold on to recent gains. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 665 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 480 words

Oil hits 16-month low below $99 on strong U.S. supply growth

LONDON - Brent crude drops to a fresh 16-month low below $99 a barrel with rising supplies and weak demand helping extend losses into a fifth session. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Sheppard, 665 words)

+ See also:

- OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 350 words

INSIGHT

Retailers go for makeover as millennials follow own beat

NEW YORK - Alison LePard, a 19-year-old college student from Wellesley, Massachusetts, says that when she shops for clothes and accessories, her goal is a look that is uniquely hers. So she does a lot of mixing and matching. (USA-RETAIL/MILLENNIALS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Jilian Mincer, 940 words)

ECONOMY

EU Commission gives key economic posts to France, Britain

BRUSSELS - Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the European Commission, hands key economic and financial responsibilities to French and British members of a restructured, 28-strong team. (EU-COMMISSION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EU-COMMISSION/BRITAIN, moved, by Huw Jones, 630 words

- EU-COMMISSION/TEAM (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

France breaks 2015 deficit-cutting promise

PARIS - France announces it is breaking the latest in a long line of promises to European Union partners to cut its public deficit, conceding it now would take until 2017 to bring its finances in line with EU rules. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

Backsliding on reform biggest risk to EU recovery - Merkel

BERLIN - Backsliding on fiscal reforms poses the biggest threat to the economic recovery in Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel says, pointing to Germany's 2015 budget plan as an example of how to get away from debt-financed growth. (EUROPE-ECONOMY/MERKEL, moved, 150 words)

EU envoys discuss implementation of Russia sanctions

BRUSSELS - European Union countries discuss whether to implement new sanctions against Russia over its involvement in the Ukraine war as the number of casualties edges higher, despite a shaky ceasefire. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alastair MacDonald, 600 words)

Slower Turkish growth threatens target, storm clouds gather

ISTANBUL - Turkey's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter, helping send the lira to its lowest in more than five months and prompting the finance minister to warn a 4-percent full-year growth target may be missed. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ayla Jean Yackley and Behiye Selin Taner, 640 words)

Britain faces electricity supply squeeze this winter

LONDON - Britain faces an electricity supply crisis this winter as the output of its ageing power stations keeps falling, which could force the grid operator to ask factories to cut output in order to protect households during the coldest months of the year. (BRITAIN-POWER/SHORTAGE, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 850 words)

COMPANIES

Fiat's Marchionne leaps into the driving seat at Ferrari

MILAN - Ferrari chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo is quitting the Italian sports car maker to be replaced by the boss of parent group Fiat, Sergio Marchionne, after the two auto industry heavyweights clashed over strategy and the Formula One team's poor results. (FIAT-FERRARI/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

Dollar General goes hostile with Family Dollar bid

Dollar General Corp takes its $9.1 billion offer for Family Dollar Stores Inc hostile, directly approaching the shareholders of its smaller rival after being spurned twice by the company. (FAMILY DOLLAR ST-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 460 words)

Alibaba's IPO covered after first few roadshows - sources

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has received enough orders for its record-breaking initial public offering to cover the entire deal within just two days of its launch, people familiar with the IPO process say. (ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/ORDERS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 280 words)

+ See also:

- RECRUIT-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 665 words

Rocket Internet joins e-commerce listings rush

BERLIN - German venture capital group Rocket Internet, which has launched dozens of online start-ups, has set out plans for a stock market listing that could value the company at 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) as it rides a wave of e-commerce flotations. (ROCKETINTERNET-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 910 words)

European absence to take financial toll on Manchester United

LONDON - Manchester United's revenue and profit is set to fall in 2014-15, the English soccer club says, paying the price for missing out on European games this season and underlying the value of a swift return to the Champions League. (MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

LSE gets green light for $2.7 bln Frank Russell deal

LONDON - London Stock Exchange Group says that its shareholders have approved the company's planned $2.7 billion takeover of U.S. index compiler and asset management firm Frank Russell. (LSE-M&A/SHAREHOLDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

Kingfisher names head of French unit as new CEO

LONDON - Kingfisher, Europe's No. 1 home improvements retailer, reveals the head of its French arm will replace Ian Cheshire as chief executive to steer the group through a period of major change. (KINGFISHER-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 610 words)

AngloGold plans London listing for international operations

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON - Africa's biggest bullion producer AngloGold Ashanti is to restructure its mining and exploration operations outside South Africa under a new British-based company and aims to raise $2.1 billion in a rights issue. (SAFRICA-ANGLOGOLD ASGANTI/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard Silvia Antonioli, 550 words)

Rio Tinto sees 125 mln tonnes of iron ore capacity being cut

WASHINGTON - World no.2 iron ore miner Rio Tinto expects other miners worldwide to cut 125 million tonnes of iron ore capacity in 2014, roughly equal to the amount of new supply expected to come on stream from Australia and Brazil. (IRON-RIO TINTO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)